Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-123-35263

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Kleine-Bau-Riedesel ULW E

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217

Acres: 1,742

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35277

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Hurd Enterprises

Lease Name: McCabe Etal GU

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.22 miles S of Yoakum

Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307

Acres: 525.07

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37128

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Smith-Mellick-Scheele SA7

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 679

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37127

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Smith Mellick-Scheele-B.Huth SA

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 985.56

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37129

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Smith-Mellick-Scheele SA8

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 678.46

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37130

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Smith-Mellick-Oxford Witte SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 1,164

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37773

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Golden B Unit

Well No.: 21H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Acres: 626

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37774

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Golden B Unit

Well No.: 22H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Acres: 626

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37775

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Golden B Unit

Well No.: 23H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Acres: 626

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34607

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)

Well No.: 26H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.07 miles NW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Clements, L, A-143

Acres: 6,973

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34608

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)

Well No.: 51H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.07 miles NW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Clements, L, A-143

Acres: 6,973

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34609

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)-H Unit SA

Well No.: 52H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.07 miles NW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Clements, L, A-143

Acres: 7,471

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36925

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Kruciak A

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 7.37 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,456 barrels per day

Gas: 737,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 695 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,534 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,603–16,480 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37632

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Zaeske-Eckols-Franke SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SW of Karnes County

Oil: 1,619 barrels per day

Gas: 2,166,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,209 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,637 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,401 –16,626 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34520

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) F Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247

Direction and Miles: 14.87 miles SE of Kenedy

Oil: 1,570 barrels per day

Gas: 2,548,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,345 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,939 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,078–18,924 ft.

Wharton CountyDistrict: 3

API No.: 42-481-35480

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: J2R Energy

Lease Name: J2R

Well No.: 4V

Field Name: Hillje, South

Survey Name: M&C/Miller, L L, A-529

Direction and Miles: 7.8 miles SE of Louise

Oil: 55 barrels per day

Gas: 30,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,400 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,365 ft.

Perforations: 5,204 –5,212 ft.

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-01779

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Magnum Producing

Lease Name: McIntyre, Willis

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Louise

Survey Name: M&C, A-288

Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Louise

Oil: 31 barrels per day

Gas: 10,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 280 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,545 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,510 ft.

Perforations: 6,440 –6,449 ft.

