Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-123-35263
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Kleine-Bau-Riedesel ULW E
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217
Acres: 1,742
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35277
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Hurd Enterprises
Lease Name: McCabe Etal GU
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.22 miles S of Yoakum
Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307
Acres: 525.07
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37128
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Smith-Mellick-Scheele SA7
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 679
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37127
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Smith Mellick-Scheele-B.Huth SA
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 985.56
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37129
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Smith-Mellick-Scheele SA8
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 678.46
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37130
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Smith-Mellick-Oxford Witte SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 1,164
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37773
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Golden B Unit
Well No.: 21H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Acres: 626
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37774
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Golden B Unit
Well No.: 22H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Acres: 626
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37775
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Golden B Unit
Well No.: 23H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Acres: 626
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34607
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)
Well No.: 26H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.07 miles NW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Clements, L, A-143
Acres: 6,973
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34608
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)
Well No.: 51H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.07 miles NW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Clements, L, A-143
Acres: 6,973
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34609
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)-H Unit SA
Well No.: 52H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.07 miles NW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Clements, L, A-143
Acres: 7,471
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36925
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Kruciak A
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 7.37 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,456 barrels per day
Gas: 737,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 695 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,534 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,603–16,480 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37632
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Zaeske-Eckols-Franke SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SW of Karnes County
Oil: 1,619 barrels per day
Gas: 2,166,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,209 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,637 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,401 –16,626 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34520
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) F Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247
Direction and Miles: 14.87 miles SE of Kenedy
Oil: 1,570 barrels per day
Gas: 2,548,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,345 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,939 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,078–18,924 ft.
Wharton CountyDistrict: 3
API No.: 42-481-35480
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: J2R Energy
Lease Name: J2R
Well No.: 4V
Field Name: Hillje, South
Survey Name: M&C/Miller, L L, A-529
Direction and Miles: 7.8 miles SE of Louise
Oil: 55 barrels per day
Gas: 30,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,400 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,365 ft.
Perforations: 5,204 –5,212 ft.
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-01779
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Magnum Producing
Lease Name: McIntyre, Willis
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Louise
Survey Name: M&C, A-288
Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Louise
Oil: 31 barrels per day
Gas: 10,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 280 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,545 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,510 ft.
Perforations: 6,440 –6,449 ft.