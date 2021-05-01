Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

To read more reports from around the Crossroads, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-33516

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Endeavor Natural Gas, LP

Lease Name: Arco Cooley

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Mission Valley (WILCOX 9000)

Total Depth: 10,700 ft.

Direction and Miles: 17.6 miles NW of Victoria

Survey Name: White, B J, A-345

Acres: 80

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-33284

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Magnum Producing, LP

Lease Name: BMB Investments

Well No.: 1st

Field Name: Borchers (870)

Total Depth: 1,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 22.25 miles S of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Foley, S T, A-192

Acres: 298.72

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34180

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Atoka Operating, Inc.

Lease Name: Judd

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Yoakum (Wilcox 8750)

Total Depth: 10,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Yoakum

Survey Name: May, P, A-317

Acres: 241.45

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37177

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Bowers A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles SW of Gillett

Survey Name: Bell T H, A-51

Acres: 1,800.5

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34181

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Dragonstone A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 1.98 miles NW of Moulton

Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9

Acres: 1,043.64

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35189

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Remora Management, LLC

Lease Name: Pierce Estates C

Well No.: B162

Field Name: Magnet Withers (F-19)

Total Depth: 7,500

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SW of Lane City

Survey Name: Caldwell, J, A-10

Acres: 7,344

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32868

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating CO., LP

Lease Name: Miguelita Scanio

Well No.: 20

Field Name: Refugio Old (6400)

Survey Name: Refugio Town Tract, A-345

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 25.10 barrels per day

Gas: 996,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 31/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 100 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,400 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,418 ft.

Perforations: 6,412 ft.–6,418 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36775

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Ecleto Partnership Unit A

Well No.: 20

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bullock, W C, A-31

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto

Oil: 1,427 barrels per day

Gas: 1,042,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,117 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,992 ft.–18,000 ft.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34909

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Burge Culpepper USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Fassett, F, A-707

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 2,006 barrels per day

Gas: 2,605,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,327 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,201 ft.–22,120 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34910

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Burge Culpepper USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Fassett, F, A-707

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 2,035 barrels per day

Gas: 2,285,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,513 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,270 ft.–22,313 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-34308

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Ecleto Partnership Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bullock, W C, A-31

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto

Oil: 2,035 barrels per day

Gas: 2,285,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,342 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,295 ft.–18,223 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36959

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Gamera E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 2,299 barrels per day

Gas: 676,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,539 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,272 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,504 ft.–21,188 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36955

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Gamera C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1,846 barrels per day

Gas: 736,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 856 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,339 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,333 ft.–19,254 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36957

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Gamera D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 2,085 barrels per day

Gas: 657,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,260 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,149 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,410 ft.–21,064 ft.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34001

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Headwaters Energy Partners, LLC

Lease Name: TooGood

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Beeville, SW. (Pettus, LO.)

Survey Name: Carroll, P, A-12

Direction and Miles: 3.41 miles NW of Beeville

Oil: 48.56 barrels per day

Gas: 6,898,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 995 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,860 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,710 ft.

Perforations: 4,620 ft.–4,624 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33219

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 87

Field Name: McFaddin (5500 S)

Survey Name: Dunn, J, A-24

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Oil: 22 barrels per day

Gas: 12,272,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 790 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,900 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,562 ft.

Perforations: 5,556 ft.–5,559 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34351

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Samoa F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Direction and Miles: 11 miles S of Gonzales

Oil: 1,431 barrels per day

Gas: 517,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 864 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,480 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,795 ft.–17,415 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34352

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Samoa G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles S of Gonzales

Oil: 1,545 barrels per day

Gas: 499,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 908 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,917 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,790 ft.–17,847 ft.

Wharton County

District: 2

API No.: 42-481-35454

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Inland Ocean, Inc.

Lease Name: CML Mgmt Trust

Well No.: 1R

Field Name: Hyatt, South (Wilcox 9,400)

Survey Name: I&GN RR Co, A-241

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles NE of El Campo

Oil: 98 barrels per day

Gas: 7,653,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,200 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 11,206 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 11,160 ft.

Perforations: 11,060 ft.–11,080 ft.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.