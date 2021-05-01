Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-33516
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Endeavor Natural Gas, LP
Lease Name: Arco Cooley
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Mission Valley (WILCOX 9000)
Total Depth: 10,700 ft.
Direction and Miles: 17.6 miles NW of Victoria
Survey Name: White, B J, A-345
Acres: 80
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-33284
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Magnum Producing, LP
Lease Name: BMB Investments
Well No.: 1st
Field Name: Borchers (870)
Total Depth: 1,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 22.25 miles S of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Foley, S T, A-192
Acres: 298.72
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34180
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Atoka Operating, Inc.
Lease Name: Judd
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Yoakum (Wilcox 8750)
Total Depth: 10,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Yoakum
Survey Name: May, P, A-317
Acres: 241.45
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37177
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Bowers A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles SW of Gillett
Survey Name: Bell T H, A-51
Acres: 1,800.5
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34181
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Dragonstone A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 1.98 miles NW of Moulton
Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9
Acres: 1,043.64
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35189
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Remora Management, LLC
Lease Name: Pierce Estates C
Well No.: B162
Field Name: Magnet Withers (F-19)
Total Depth: 7,500
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SW of Lane City
Survey Name: Caldwell, J, A-10
Acres: 7,344
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32868
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating CO., LP
Lease Name: Miguelita Scanio
Well No.: 20
Field Name: Refugio Old (6400)
Survey Name: Refugio Town Tract, A-345
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 25.10 barrels per day
Gas: 996,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 31/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 100 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,400 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,418 ft.
Perforations: 6,412 ft.–6,418 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36775
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Ecleto Partnership Unit A
Well No.: 20
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bullock, W C, A-31
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto
Oil: 1,427 barrels per day
Gas: 1,042,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,117 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,992 ft.–18,000 ft.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34909
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Burge Culpepper USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Fassett, F, A-707
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 2,006 barrels per day
Gas: 2,605,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,327 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,201 ft.–22,120 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34910
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Burge Culpepper USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Fassett, F, A-707
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 2,035 barrels per day
Gas: 2,285,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,513 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,270 ft.–22,313 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-34308
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Ecleto Partnership Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bullock, W C, A-31
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto
Oil: 2,035 barrels per day
Gas: 2,285,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,342 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,295 ft.–18,223 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36959
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Gamera E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 2,299 barrels per day
Gas: 676,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,539 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,272 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,504 ft.–21,188 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36955
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Gamera C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1,846 barrels per day
Gas: 736,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 856 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,339 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,333 ft.–19,254 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36957
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Gamera D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 2,085 barrels per day
Gas: 657,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,260 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,149 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,410 ft.–21,064 ft.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34001
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Headwaters Energy Partners, LLC
Lease Name: TooGood
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Beeville, SW. (Pettus, LO.)
Survey Name: Carroll, P, A-12
Direction and Miles: 3.41 miles NW of Beeville
Oil: 48.56 barrels per day
Gas: 6,898,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 995 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,860 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,710 ft.
Perforations: 4,620 ft.–4,624 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33219
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 87
Field Name: McFaddin (5500 S)
Survey Name: Dunn, J, A-24
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Oil: 22 barrels per day
Gas: 12,272,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 790 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,900 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,562 ft.
Perforations: 5,556 ft.–5,559 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34351
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Samoa F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Direction and Miles: 11 miles S of Gonzales
Oil: 1,431 barrels per day
Gas: 517,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 864 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,480 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,795 ft.–17,415 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34352
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Samoa G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles S of Gonzales
Oil: 1,545 barrels per day
Gas: 499,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 908 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,917 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,790 ft.–17,847 ft.
Wharton County
District: 2
API No.: 42-481-35454
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Inland Ocean, Inc.
Lease Name: CML Mgmt Trust
Well No.: 1R
Field Name: Hyatt, South (Wilcox 9,400)
Survey Name: I&GN RR Co, A-241
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles NE of El Campo
Oil: 98 barrels per day
Gas: 7,653,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,200 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 11,206 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 11,160 ft.
Perforations: 11,060 ft.–11,080 ft.
