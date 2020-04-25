Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34999

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: P. Frisbie A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: F. Leal, A-304

Acres: 568.55

API No.: 42-123-34998

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: P. Frisbie A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: F. Leal, A-304

Acres: 568.55

API No.: 42-123-34997

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: P. Frisbie A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: F. Leal, A-304

Acres: 568.55

API No.: 42-123-34996

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: P. Frisbie A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: F. Leal, A-304

Acres: 568.55

API No.: 42-123-34995

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: P. Frisbie A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.03 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: F. Leal, A-304

Acres: 568.55

API No.: 42-123-34994

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Beveren Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: P. Pate, A-386

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-123-34993

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Beveren Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: P. Pate, A-386

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-123-34992

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Beveren Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: P. Pate, A-386

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-123-34991

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Beveren Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: P. Pate, A-386

Acres: 320

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36908

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: R. Rafter-R. Gotthardt SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 23,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Acres: 682.03

API No.: 42-255-36920

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Brysch Jonas-YoskoBorgfeld SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A. Arocha, A-16

Acres: 649.30

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-34989

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: E.J. Popp GU

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Pierce Ranch

Total Depth: 10,360 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles N.E. of El Campo

Survey Name: I and GN RR Co, Section 29, A-229

Acres: 160

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33472

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II

Lease Name: Frannie Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Survey Name: J. Logan, A-66

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles S.E. of Round Top

Oil: 301 barrels per day

Gas: 8,880,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,975 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,940 psi

Total Depth: 19,785 feet

Perforations: 13,083-19,611 feet

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34120

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Arctic C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: B.D. McClure, A-41

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles N.W. of Shiner

Oil: 1,246 barrels per day

Gas: 547,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 809 psi

Total Depth: 17,146 feet

Perforations: 10,522-17,076 feet

API No.: 42-177-34119

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Arctic B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: B.D. McClure, A-41

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles N.W. of Shiner

Oil: 1,148 barrels per day

Gas: 531,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 879 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,289 feet

Perforations: 10,356-17,223 feet

API No.: 42-177-34192

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Cyclone E C

Well No.: 37H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: R. Bibb, A-104

Direction and Miles: 11 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Oil: 776 barrels per day

Gas: 203,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,601 psi

Total Depth: 19,520 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,476 feet

Perforations: 9,116-19,290 feet

API No.: 42-177-34191

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Cyclone E B

Well No.: 36H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: R. Bibb, A-104

Direction and Miles: 11 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Oil: 567 barrels per day

Gas: 201,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,847 psi

Total Depth: 19,282 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,239 feet

Perforations: 9,014-18,963 feet

API No.: 42-177-34190

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Cyclone E A

Well No.: 23H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: R. Bibb, A-104

Direction and Miles: 11 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Oil: 816 barrels per day

Gas: 257,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,878 psi

Total Depth: 19,135 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,091 feet

Perforations: 8,980-18,866 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36411

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy

Oil: 640.4 barrels per day

Gas: 2,912,400 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,628 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: Not Reported

Total Depth: 18,300 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,231 feet

Perforations: 12,672-18,224 feet

API No.: 42-255-36485

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286

Direction and Miles: 13.2 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,159 barrels per day

Gas: 731,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,800 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,545 feet

Perforations: 11,092-14,360 feet

API No.: 42-255-36486

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286

Direction and Miles: 13.2 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,001 barrels per day

Gas: 934,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,100 psi

Total Depth: 14,301 feet

Perforations: 10,960-14,212 feet

API No.: 42-255-36487

Karnes County

Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286

Direction and Miles: 13.2 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,360 barrels per day

Gas: 638,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,792 psi

Total Depth: 14,006 feet

Perforations: 10,918-13,936 feet

API No.: 42-255-36651

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Swize McFarland Unit AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,514 barrels per day

Gas: 1,144,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,591 psi

Total Depth: 16,910 feet

Perforations: 11,027-16,787 feet

API No.: 42-255-36560

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Martinez Henke-Forister-541 A SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,959 barrels per day

Gas: 1,245,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,426 psi

Total Depth: 17,966 feet

Perforations: 11,266-17,839 feet

API No.: 42-255-36559

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Forister-541 Unit A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,069 barrels per day

Gas: 1,145,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,393 psi

Total Depth: 17,771 feet

Perforations: 11,251-17,637 feet

API No.: 42-255-36558

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Forister-541 Unit A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,304 barrels per day

Gas: 1,746,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,678 psi

Total Depth: 17,696 feet

Perforations: 11,205-17,563 feet

API No.: 42-255-36557

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Forister-541 Unit A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,158 barrels per day

Gas: 1,250,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,408 psi

Total Depth: 18,189 feet

Perforations: 11,492-18,053 feet

API No.: 42-255-36556

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Forister-541 Unit A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,360 barrels per day

Gas: 1,595,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,658 psi

Total Depth: 18,418 feet

Perforations: 11,483-18,291 feet

API No.: 42-255-36555

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Forister-541 Unit A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,902 barrels per day

Gas: 1,082,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,520 psi

Total Depth: 18,049 feet

Perforations: 11,238-17,919 feet

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34118

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Rattler A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: B. Lockhart, A-26

Direction and Miles: 2.57 miles S.W. of Shiner

Oil: 1,731 barrels per day

Gas: 2,164,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,740 psi

Total Depth: 19,818 feet

Perforations: 12,428-19,647 feet

API No.: 42-285-34119

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Rattler B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: B. Lockhart, A-26

Direction and Miles: 2.57 miles S.W. of Shiner

Oil: 1,867 barrels per day

Gas: 2,342,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,927 psi

Total Depth: 18,778 feet

Perforations: 12,487-18,600 feet

API No.: 42-285-34120

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Trio Consulting and Management

Lease Name: Garner

Well No.: 2R

Field Name: Mont (Wilcox 10,900)

Survey Name:M. Caldwell, A-5

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S. of Hallettsville

Oil: 77.5 barrels per day

Gas: 1,797,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,895 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,315 psi

Total Depth: 11,192 feet

Plug Back Depth: 10,380 feet

Perforations:10,112-10,170 feet

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.