Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34999
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: P. Frisbie A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: F. Leal, A-304
Acres: 568.55
API No.: 42-123-34998
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: P. Frisbie A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: F. Leal, A-304
Acres: 568.55
API No.: 42-123-34997
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: P. Frisbie A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: F. Leal, A-304
Acres: 568.55
API No.: 42-123-34996
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: P. Frisbie A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: F. Leal, A-304
Acres: 568.55
API No.: 42-123-34995
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: P. Frisbie A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.03 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: F. Leal, A-304
Acres: 568.55
API No.: 42-123-34994
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Beveren Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: P. Pate, A-386
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-123-34993
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Beveren Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: P. Pate, A-386
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-123-34992
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Beveren Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: P. Pate, A-386
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-123-34991
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Beveren Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: P. Pate, A-386
Acres: 320
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36908
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: R. Rafter-R. Gotthardt SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 23,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Acres: 682.03
API No.: 42-255-36920
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Brysch Jonas-YoskoBorgfeld SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A. Arocha, A-16
Acres: 649.30
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-34989
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: E.J. Popp GU
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Pierce Ranch
Total Depth: 10,360 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles N.E. of El Campo
Survey Name: I and GN RR Co, Section 29, A-229
Acres: 160
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33472
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II
Lease Name: Frannie Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Survey Name: J. Logan, A-66
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles S.E. of Round Top
Oil: 301 barrels per day
Gas: 8,880,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,975 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,940 psi
Total Depth: 19,785 feet
Perforations: 13,083-19,611 feet
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34120
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Arctic C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: B.D. McClure, A-41
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles N.W. of Shiner
Oil: 1,246 barrels per day
Gas: 547,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 809 psi
Total Depth: 17,146 feet
Perforations: 10,522-17,076 feet
API No.: 42-177-34119
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Arctic B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: B.D. McClure, A-41
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles N.W. of Shiner
Oil: 1,148 barrels per day
Gas: 531,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 879 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,289 feet
Perforations: 10,356-17,223 feet
API No.: 42-177-34192
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Cyclone E C
Well No.: 37H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: R. Bibb, A-104
Direction and Miles: 11 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Oil: 776 barrels per day
Gas: 203,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,601 psi
Total Depth: 19,520 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,476 feet
Perforations: 9,116-19,290 feet
API No.: 42-177-34191
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Cyclone E B
Well No.: 36H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: R. Bibb, A-104
Direction and Miles: 11 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Oil: 567 barrels per day
Gas: 201,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,847 psi
Total Depth: 19,282 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,239 feet
Perforations: 9,014-18,963 feet
API No.: 42-177-34190
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Cyclone E A
Well No.: 23H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: R. Bibb, A-104
Direction and Miles: 11 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Oil: 816 barrels per day
Gas: 257,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,878 psi
Total Depth: 19,135 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,091 feet
Perforations: 8,980-18,866 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36411
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy
Oil: 640.4 barrels per day
Gas: 2,912,400 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,628 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: Not Reported
Total Depth: 18,300 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,231 feet
Perforations: 12,672-18,224 feet
API No.: 42-255-36485
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286
Direction and Miles: 13.2 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,159 barrels per day
Gas: 731,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,800 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,545 feet
Perforations: 11,092-14,360 feet
API No.: 42-255-36486
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286
Direction and Miles: 13.2 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,001 barrels per day
Gas: 934,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,100 psi
Total Depth: 14,301 feet
Perforations: 10,960-14,212 feet
API No.: 42-255-36487
Karnes County
Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286
Direction and Miles: 13.2 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,360 barrels per day
Gas: 638,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,792 psi
Total Depth: 14,006 feet
Perforations: 10,918-13,936 feet
API No.: 42-255-36651
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Swize McFarland Unit AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,514 barrels per day
Gas: 1,144,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,591 psi
Total Depth: 16,910 feet
Perforations: 11,027-16,787 feet
API No.: 42-255-36560
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Martinez Henke-Forister-541 A SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,959 barrels per day
Gas: 1,245,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,426 psi
Total Depth: 17,966 feet
Perforations: 11,266-17,839 feet
API No.: 42-255-36559
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Forister-541 Unit A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,069 barrels per day
Gas: 1,145,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,393 psi
Total Depth: 17,771 feet
Perforations: 11,251-17,637 feet
API No.: 42-255-36558
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Forister-541 Unit A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,304 barrels per day
Gas: 1,746,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,678 psi
Total Depth: 17,696 feet
Perforations: 11,205-17,563 feet
API No.: 42-255-36557
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Forister-541 Unit A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,158 barrels per day
Gas: 1,250,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,408 psi
Total Depth: 18,189 feet
Perforations: 11,492-18,053 feet
API No.: 42-255-36556
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Forister-541 Unit A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,360 barrels per day
Gas: 1,595,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,658 psi
Total Depth: 18,418 feet
Perforations: 11,483-18,291 feet
API No.: 42-255-36555
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Forister-541 Unit A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,902 barrels per day
Gas: 1,082,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,520 psi
Total Depth: 18,049 feet
Perforations: 11,238-17,919 feet
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34118
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Rattler A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: B. Lockhart, A-26
Direction and Miles: 2.57 miles S.W. of Shiner
Oil: 1,731 barrels per day
Gas: 2,164,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,740 psi
Total Depth: 19,818 feet
Perforations: 12,428-19,647 feet
API No.: 42-285-34119
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Rattler B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: B. Lockhart, A-26
Direction and Miles: 2.57 miles S.W. of Shiner
Oil: 1,867 barrels per day
Gas: 2,342,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,927 psi
Total Depth: 18,778 feet
Perforations: 12,487-18,600 feet
API No.: 42-285-34120
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Trio Consulting and Management
Lease Name: Garner
Well No.: 2R
Field Name: Mont (Wilcox 10,900)
Survey Name:M. Caldwell, A-5
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S. of Hallettsville
Oil: 77.5 barrels per day
Gas: 1,797,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,895 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,315 psi
Total Depth: 11,192 feet
Plug Back Depth: 10,380 feet
Perforations:10,112-10,170 feet
