Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
None available for the week April 22-28.
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34234
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Obsidian A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hueser, J A, A-216
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,389 barrels per day
Gas: 774,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,600 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,586–19,401 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34235
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Obsidian B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hueser, J A, A-216
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 2,472 barrels per day
Gas: 999,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,060 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,657–20,885 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33301
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.- O'Connor
Well No.: 116
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 120 barrels per day
Gas: 135,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 680 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,734 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,446 ft.
Perforations: 4,427–4,445 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34494
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Opal
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Torry, J F, A-459
Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles E of Gonzales
Oil: 1,753 barrels per day
Gas: 1,169,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 928 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,650 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,563–20,449 ft.