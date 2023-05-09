Gushers and Dusters
Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

None available for the week April 22-28.

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34234

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Obsidian A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hueser, J A, A-216

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,389 barrels per day

Gas: 774,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,600 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,586–19,401 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34235

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Obsidian B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hueser, J A, A-216

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 2,472 barrels per day

Gas: 999,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,060 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,657–20,885 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33301

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.- O'Connor

Well No.: 116

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 120 barrels per day

Gas: 135,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 680 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,734 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,446 ft.

Perforations: 4,427–4,445 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34494

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Opal

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Torry, J F, A-459

Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles E of Gonzales

Oil: 1,753 barrels per day

Gas: 1,169,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 928 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,650 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,563–20,449 ft.

