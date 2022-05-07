Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-123-35159
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: WFR
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SW of Yoakum
Survey Name: McCoy, J JR, A-30
Acres: 885.3
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35178
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Keach-Halepaska (SA) D1
Well No.: D 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.48 miles NE of Nordheim
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-253
Acres: 1397.44
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35181
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Keach-Halepaska (SA) D4
Well No.: D 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.48 miles NE of Nordheim
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-253
Acres: 1397.44
Goliad CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-175-33501
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Magnum Producing
Lease Name: Pettus Heirs
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Riverdale (Reclaw SEG B)
Total Depth: 9,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8 miles W of Goliad
Survey Name: De Jesus Ybarbo, M, A-51
Acres: 544.8
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34272
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Raven Forest Operating
Lease Name: Worley
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Brandt (Pettus-CM CONS.)
Total Depth: 4,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.9 miles W of Weesatche
Survey Name: Callihan, H T, A-80
Acres: 145.59
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34273
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Raven Forest Operating
Lease Name: Tsotsos
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Brandt (Pettus-CM CONS.)
Total Depth: 4,850 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.9 miles W of Weesatche
Survey Name: Callihan, H T, A-80
Acres: 183
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36100
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Lynch Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Ripley, P, A-243
Acres: 732.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37463
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Korth A-B Unit
Well No.: A 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 18.6 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279
Acres: 903.08
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37465
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Korth A Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 18.6 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279
Acres: 268.82
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37466
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Alvin NK-Bernice A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 1,308.22
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37471
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Lynch Unit
Well No.: 43H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Ripley, P, A-243
Acres: 732.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37472
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Lynch Unit
Well No.: 19H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Ripley, P, A-243
Acres: 732.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37473
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Lynch Unit
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Ripley, P, A-243
Acres: 732.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37474
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Easley Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228
Acres: 748.55
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37476
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Easley Unit
Well No.: 502H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228
Acres: 748.55
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37477
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Easley Unit AC
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228
Acres: 748.55
Refugio CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-391-00282
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Williams, Maude ETAL -A-
Well No.: D 21
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 6,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Acres: 4000
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33264
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O’Connor
Well No.: 111
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407
Acres: 1136.28
Victoria CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-469-34497
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Henderson-Schneider
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Placedo
Total Depth: 4,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.7 miles NE of Placedo
Survey Name: Rupley, W, A-290
Acres: 85.36
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34494
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Opal
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles E of Gonzales
Survey Name: Torry, J F, A-459
Acres: 4201.74
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34495
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Tremolite A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.46 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Schroeder, J, A-513
Acres: 3138.42
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34496
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Tremolite B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.46 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Schroeder, J, A-513
Acres: 255.09
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33541
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: MCA Petroleum Corporation
Lease Name: Arnim-Warren Unit
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Elm Grove (Wilcox, Upper)
Total Depth: 1,970 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles NW of Flatonia
Survey Name: Seaton, J, A-293
Acres: 47.81
Wharton CountyDistrict: 3
API No.: 42-481-35424
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Forza Operating
{span}Lease Name: Hardin{/span}
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Magnet Withers (Miocene 3,450)
Total Depth: 5,950 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Lane City
Survey Name: Clements, J, A-82
Acres: 80
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-123-35097
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Zgabay A
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Harwood, J, A-213
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles SE of Cheapside
Oil: 2,221 barrels per day
Gas: 3,245,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,232 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,209 ft.
Perforations: 12,741–18,154 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35098
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Zgabay A
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Harwood, J, A-213
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles SE of Cheapside
Oil: 1,557 barrels per day
Gas: 1,756,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,215 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,206 ft.
Perforations: 12,373–18,152 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35099
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Zgabay A
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Harwood, J, A-213
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles SE of Cheapside
Oil: 1,736 barrels per day
Gas: 2,654,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,929 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,924 ft.
Perforations: 12,546–19,168 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36939
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Crabtree-Jen-Stein ULW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Derum, R W/Prudie, D, A-439
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 2,138 barrels per day
Gas: 3,492,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 29/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,339 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,506 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,774–22,232 ft.
Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-285-34211
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas, Inc.
Lease Name: Steinocher
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Hallettsville (Burns 9,600)
Survey Name: Brown, B, A-74
Direction and Miles: 0.9 miles NW of Hallettsville
Oil: 31 barrels per day
Gas: 7,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,100 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 9,950 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,282–9,554 ft.
Refugio CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-391-33196
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: M. E. O’Connor
Well No.: D 1
Field Name: Refugio Old (4,800)
Survey Name: Refugio, Town of, A-345
Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Refugio
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 278,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 6.5/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,405 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,495 psi
Total Depth: 7,249 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,480 ft.
Perforations: 4,734–4,736 ft.
Victoria CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-469-34481
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Frio Resources
Lease Name: Keeran -A-
Well No.: 43H
Field Name: Koontz (4,750)
Survey Name: De Leon, M, A-74
Direction and Miles: 14 miles E of Victoria
Oil: 338 barrels per day
Gas: 233,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 305 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,986 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,986 ft.
Perforations: 5,492–6,986 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34482
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Frio Resources
Lease Name: Keeran -A-
Well No.: 44H
Field Name: Koontz (4,750)
Survey Name: De Leon, M, A-74
Direction and Miles: 14 miles E of Victoria
Oil: 615 barrels per day
Gas: 322,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 200 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,101 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 7,101 ft.
Perforations: 5,481–7,101 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.