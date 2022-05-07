Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-123-35159

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: WFR

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SW of Yoakum

Survey Name: McCoy, J JR, A-30

Acres: 885.3

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35178

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Keach-Halepaska (SA) D1

Well No.: D 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.48 miles NE of Nordheim

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-253

Acres: 1397.44

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35181

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Keach-Halepaska (SA) D4

Well No.: D 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.48 miles NE of Nordheim

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-253

Acres: 1397.44

Goliad CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-175-33501

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Magnum Producing

Lease Name: Pettus Heirs

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Riverdale (Reclaw SEG B)

Total Depth: 9,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8 miles W of Goliad

Survey Name: De Jesus Ybarbo, M, A-51

Acres: 544.8

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34272

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Raven Forest Operating

Lease Name: Worley

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Brandt (Pettus-CM CONS.)

Total Depth: 4,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.9 miles W of Weesatche

Survey Name: Callihan, H T, A-80

Acres: 145.59

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34273

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Raven Forest Operating

Lease Name: Tsotsos

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Brandt (Pettus-CM CONS.)

Total Depth: 4,850 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.9 miles W of Weesatche

Survey Name: Callihan, H T, A-80

Acres: 183

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36100

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Lynch Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Ripley, P, A-243

Acres: 732.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37463

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Korth A-B Unit

Well No.: A 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 18.6 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279

Acres: 903.08

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37465

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Korth A Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 18.6 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279

Acres: 268.82

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37466

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Alvin NK-Bernice A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 1,308.22

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37471

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Lynch Unit

Well No.: 43H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Ripley, P, A-243

Acres: 732.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37472

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Lynch Unit

Well No.: 19H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Ripley, P, A-243

Acres: 732.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37473

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Lynch Unit

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Ripley, P, A-243

Acres: 732.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37474

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Easley Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228

Acres: 748.55

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37476

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Easley Unit

Well No.: 502H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228

Acres: 748.55

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37477

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Easley Unit AC

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228

Acres: 748.55

Refugio CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-391-00282

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Williams, Maude ETAL -A-

Well No.: D 21

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 6,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Acres: 4000

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33264

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O’Connor

Well No.: 111

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407

Acres: 1136.28

Victoria CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-469-34497

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Henderson-Schneider

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Placedo

Total Depth: 4,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.7 miles NE of Placedo

Survey Name: Rupley, W, A-290

Acres: 85.36

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34494

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Opal

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles E of Gonzales

Survey Name: Torry, J F, A-459

Acres: 4201.74

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34495

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Tremolite A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.46 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Schroeder, J, A-513

Acres: 3138.42

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34496

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Tremolite B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.46 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Schroeder, J, A-513

Acres: 255.09

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33541

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: MCA Petroleum Corporation

Lease Name: Arnim-Warren Unit

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Elm Grove (Wilcox, Upper)

Total Depth: 1,970 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles NW of Flatonia

Survey Name: Seaton, J, A-293

Acres: 47.81

Wharton CountyDistrict: 3

API No.: 42-481-35424

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Forza Operating

{span}Lease Name: Hardin{/span}

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Magnet Withers (Miocene 3,450)

Total Depth: 5,950 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Lane City

Survey Name: Clements, J, A-82

Acres: 80

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-123-35097

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Zgabay A

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Harwood, J, A-213

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles SE of Cheapside

Oil: 2,221 barrels per day

Gas: 3,245,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,232 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,209 ft.

Perforations: 12,741–18,154 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35098

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Zgabay A

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Harwood, J, A-213

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles SE of Cheapside

Oil: 1,557 barrels per day

Gas: 1,756,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,215 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,206 ft.

Perforations: 12,373–18,152 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35099

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Zgabay A

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Harwood, J, A-213

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles SE of Cheapside

Oil: 1,736 barrels per day

Gas: 2,654,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,929 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,924 ft.

Perforations: 12,546–19,168 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36939

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Crabtree-Jen-Stein ULW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Derum, R W/Prudie, D, A-439

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 2,138 barrels per day

Gas: 3,492,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 29/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,339 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,506 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,774–22,232 ft.

Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-285-34211

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas, Inc.

Lease Name: Steinocher

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Hallettsville (Burns 9,600)

Survey Name: Brown, B, A-74

Direction and Miles: 0.9 miles NW of Hallettsville

Oil: 31 barrels per day

Gas: 7,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,100 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 9,950 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,282–9,554 ft.

Refugio CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-391-33196

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: M. E. O’Connor

Well No.: D 1

Field Name: Refugio Old (4,800)

Survey Name: Refugio, Town of, A-345

Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Refugio

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 278,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 6.5/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,405 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,495 psi

Total Depth: 7,249 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,480 ft.

Perforations: 4,734–4,736 ft.

Victoria CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-469-34481

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Frio Resources

Lease Name: Keeran -A-

Well No.: 43H

Field Name: Koontz (4,750)

Survey Name: De Leon, M, A-74

Direction and Miles: 14 miles E of Victoria

Oil: 338 barrels per day

Gas: 233,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 305 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,986 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,986 ft.

Perforations: 5,492–6,986 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34482

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Frio Resources

Lease Name: Keeran -A-

Well No.: 44H

Field Name: Koontz (4,750)

Survey Name: De Leon, M, A-74

Direction and Miles: 14 miles E of Victoria

Oil: 615 barrels per day

Gas: 322,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 200 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,101 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 7,101 ft.

Perforations: 5,481–7,101 ft.

