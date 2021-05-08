Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37178

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC

Lease Name: Berry

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City

Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203

Acres: 456.59

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37179

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC

Lease Name: Berry

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City

Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203

Acres: 456.59

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37180

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC

Lease Name: Berry

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City

Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203

Acres: 456.59

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37184

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC

Lease Name: Peterson

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 401.07

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37186

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Forister 541 Unit B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 360

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37187

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Forister 541 Unit B

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 360

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37188

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Forister 541 Unit B

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 360

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37189

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Forister 541 Unit B

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 360

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37190

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Forister 541 B-M. Moczygemba SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 718.68

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37181

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Drees Unit PSA F

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Lombrano, A, A-179

Acres: 793.12

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37182

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Drees Unit PSA G

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Lombrano, A, A-179

Acres: 793.12

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34182

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Dragonstone B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.98 miles NW of Moulton

Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9

Acres: 1,812.16

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33527

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Wagner Oil Company

Lease Name: L Ranch D Unit

Well No.: 3

Field Name: South La Ward (8,000 Upper)

Total Depth: 8,616 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1 miles S of La Ward

Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-160

Acres: 160

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34397

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Hulk A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley, Texas

Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473

Acres: 1,808.22

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34398

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Hulk B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473

Acres: 1,808.22

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34399

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Hulk C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473

Acres: 1,808.22

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34400

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Hulk D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473

Acres: 1,808.22

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34401

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Hulk E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473

Acres: 1,808.22

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34402

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Hulk F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473

Acres: 1,808.22

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34394

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Hawkeye H

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Acres: 1,425.43

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34395

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Hawkeye I

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles S of Gonzales

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Acres: 1,625.43

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34396

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Hawkeye J

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000

Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles S of Gonzales

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Acres: 1,625.43

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35424

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Forza Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Hardin

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Magnet Withers (Miocene 3500)

Total Depth: 5,950

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Lance City

Survey Name: Clements, J, A-82

Acres: 80

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34911

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP

Lease Name: Burge Culpepper USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Fassett, F, A-707

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 2,036 barrels per day

Gas: 2,212,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,743 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,286 ft.–22,626 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-01501

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5800 SD) FLD Unit

Well No.: Q008

Field Name: Tom OConnor (5800)

Survey Name: J. M. Swisher, A-395

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 141 barrels per day

Gas: 2,730,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 141 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,895 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,895 ft.

Perforations: 5,873 ft.–5,883 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37027

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Scheele-Huth Unit B

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brashear, W P, A-57

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,299 barrels per day

Gas: 727,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,479.92 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,617 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,879 ft.–17,596 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37026

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Scheele-Huth Unit B

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brashear, W P, A-57

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,870.19 barrels per day

Gas: 661,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,687.38 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,370 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,554 ft.–17,356 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37028

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Scheele-Huth Unit B

Well No.: 503H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brashear, W P, A-57

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,254.87 barrels per day

Gas: 713,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,395.75 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,550 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,745 ft.–17,530 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37025

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Scheele-Huth Unit A

Well No.: 507H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brashear, W P, A-57

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,379.14 barrels per day

Gas: 685,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,503 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,393 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,768 ft.–17,379 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34125

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Frances

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Coleman, C, A-131

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles S of Shiner

Oil: 495 barrels per day

Gas: 4,245,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,727 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,056 psi

Total Depth: 21,575 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 21,435 ft.

Perforations: 13,265 ft.–21,389 ft.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35048

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Mountain View Ranch

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Linam, J W, A-300

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles SW of Yorktown

Oil: 395.42 barrels per day

Gas: 11,130,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,250 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,175 psi

Total Depth: 19,761 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 14,264 ft.–19,647 ft.

