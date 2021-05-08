Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37178
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC
Lease Name: Berry
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City
Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203
Acres: 456.59
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37179
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC
Lease Name: Berry
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City
Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203
Acres: 456.59
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37180
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC
Lease Name: Berry
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City
Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203
Acres: 456.59
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37184
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC
Lease Name: Peterson
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 401.07
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37186
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Forister 541 Unit B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 360
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37187
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Forister 541 Unit B
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 360
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37188
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Forister 541 Unit B
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 360
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37189
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Forister 541 Unit B
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 360
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37190
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Forister 541 B-M. Moczygemba SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 718.68
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37181
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Drees Unit PSA F
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Lombrano, A, A-179
Acres: 793.12
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37182
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Drees Unit PSA G
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Lombrano, A, A-179
Acres: 793.12
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34182
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Dragonstone B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.98 miles NW of Moulton
Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9
Acres: 1,812.16
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33527
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Wagner Oil Company
Lease Name: L Ranch D Unit
Well No.: 3
Field Name: South La Ward (8,000 Upper)
Total Depth: 8,616 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1 miles S of La Ward
Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-160
Acres: 160
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34397
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Hulk A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley, Texas
Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473
Acres: 1,808.22
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34398
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Hulk B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473
Acres: 1,808.22
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34399
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Hulk C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473
Acres: 1,808.22
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34400
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Hulk D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473
Acres: 1,808.22
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34401
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Hulk E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473
Acres: 1,808.22
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34402
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Hulk F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Wood, J L, A-473
Acres: 1,808.22
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34394
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Hawkeye H
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Acres: 1,425.43
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34395
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Hawkeye I
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles S of Gonzales
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Acres: 1,625.43
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34396
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Hawkeye J
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000
Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles S of Gonzales
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Acres: 1,625.43
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35424
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Forza Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Hardin
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Magnet Withers (Miocene 3500)
Total Depth: 5,950
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Lance City
Survey Name: Clements, J, A-82
Acres: 80
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34911
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP
Lease Name: Burge Culpepper USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Fassett, F, A-707
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 2,036 barrels per day
Gas: 2,212,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,743 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,286 ft.–22,626 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-01501
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5800 SD) FLD Unit
Well No.: Q008
Field Name: Tom OConnor (5800)
Survey Name: J. M. Swisher, A-395
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 141 barrels per day
Gas: 2,730,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 141 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,895 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,895 ft.
Perforations: 5,873 ft.–5,883 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37027
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Scheele-Huth Unit B
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brashear, W P, A-57
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,299 barrels per day
Gas: 727,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,479.92 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,617 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,879 ft.–17,596 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37026
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Scheele-Huth Unit B
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brashear, W P, A-57
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,870.19 barrels per day
Gas: 661,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,687.38 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,370 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,554 ft.–17,356 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37028
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Scheele-Huth Unit B
Well No.: 503H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brashear, W P, A-57
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,254.87 barrels per day
Gas: 713,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,395.75 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,550 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,745 ft.–17,530 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37025
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Scheele-Huth Unit A
Well No.: 507H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brashear, W P, A-57
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,379.14 barrels per day
Gas: 685,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,503 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,393 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,768 ft.–17,379 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34125
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Frances
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Coleman, C, A-131
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles S of Shiner
Oil: 495 barrels per day
Gas: 4,245,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 4,727 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,056 psi
Total Depth: 21,575 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 21,435 ft.
Perforations: 13,265 ft.–21,389 ft.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35048
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Mountain View Ranch
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Linam, J W, A-300
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles SW of Yorktown
Oil: 395.42 barrels per day
Gas: 11,130,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,250 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,175 psi
Total Depth: 19,761 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 14,264 ft.–19,647 ft.
