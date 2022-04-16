Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35156

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Seid B-Borch C USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: Benton, D, A-67

Acres: 668

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35177

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hurd Enterprises

Lease Name: Boedeker Etal GU

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 10,600 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.49 miles SE of Yoakum

Survey Name: Donoho, J, A-141

Acres: 628.2

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33958

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: New Century Exploration

Lease Name: Manning

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Carmichael

Total Depth: 3,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NW of Edna

Survey Name: Rodriquez, N, A-66

Acres: 55

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-80743

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: KD Energy

Lease Name: Hultquist, M.

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Ganado (F- 3-B)

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.0 miles SE of Ganado

Survey Name: Dempsey, D, A-363

Acres: 200

Karnes County

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33256

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: WLP

Well No.: 95

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Acres: 4450.54

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33257

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: WLP

Well No.: 96

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53

Acres: 4450.54

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33258

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: Braman -G-

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 9,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles NE of Bayside

Survey Name: Young, D, A-327

Acres: 45

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33259

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: WLP

Well No.: 97

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53

Acres: 4,450.54

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33260

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: WLP

Well No.: 98

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15 miles N of Refugio

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Acres: 4,450.54

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33261

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: WLP

Well No.: 99

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15 miles N of Refugio

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Acres: 4450.54

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33516

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Endeavor Natural Gas

Lease Name: Arco Cooley

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Mission Valley, W. (Mass Wilcox)

Total Depth: 9,400 ft.

Direction and Miles: 17 miles NW of Victoria

Survey Name: White, B J, A-345

Acres: 80

Fayette County

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33249

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: WLP

Well No.: 93

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 64 barrels per day

Gas: 285,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 330 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,700 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,594 ft.

Perforations: 4,501–4,507 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34491

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Cortez-Marek

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382

Direction and Miles: 0.08 miles SW of Placedo

Oil: 1,004 barrels per day

Gas: 1,255,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 320 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,042 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,326–7,042 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34415

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Rock Creek Ranch

Well No.: 25H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Mc Coy, J, A-46

Direction and Miles: 9.75 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,146 barrels per day

Gas: 507,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 228 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,730 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,100–18,534 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34420

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Auterra Operating

Lease Name: Tensley Sample A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Barnett, G W, A-110

Direction and Miles: 11.3 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 5,448 barrels per day

Gas: 225,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 200 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,417 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 7,445–17,335 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34435

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Auterra Operating

Lease Name: Sample Knandel A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Barnett, G W, A-110

Direction and Miles: 11.3 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 756 barrels per day

Gas: 256,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 110 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,813 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 7,263–17,743 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34446

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Quartz

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Mc Coy, J, A-46

Direction and Miles: 9.75 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,503 barrels per day

Gas: 1,302,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 374 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,297 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,100–19,112 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34456

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Hall-Manning

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hill, W, A-27

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Shiner

Oil: 2,270 barrels per day

Gas: 1,374,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,646.29 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,790 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,420–16,778 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34457

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Hall-Manning SA3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hill, W, A-27

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Shiner

Oil: 2,219.17 barrels per day

Gas: 1,280,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,836.13 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,207 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,441–20,187 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34458

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Hall-Manning SA8

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hill, W, A-27

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Shiner

Oil: 1,800 barrels per day

Gas: 1,107,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,789 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,982 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,434–18,959 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34459

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Hall-Manning SA9

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hill, W, A-27

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Shiner

Oil: 2,146 barrels per day

Gas: 642,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,805 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,344 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,616–18,328 ft.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.