Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35156
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Seid B-Borch C USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: Benton, D, A-67
Acres: 668
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35177
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hurd Enterprises
Lease Name: Boedeker Etal GU
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 10,600 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.49 miles SE of Yoakum
Survey Name: Donoho, J, A-141
Acres: 628.2
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33958
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: New Century Exploration
Lease Name: Manning
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Carmichael
Total Depth: 3,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NW of Edna
Survey Name: Rodriquez, N, A-66
Acres: 55
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-80743
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: KD Energy
Lease Name: Hultquist, M.
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Ganado (F- 3-B)
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.0 miles SE of Ganado
Survey Name: Dempsey, D, A-363
Acres: 200
Karnes County
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33256
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: WLP
Well No.: 95
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Acres: 4450.54
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33257
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: WLP
Well No.: 96
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53
Acres: 4450.54
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33258
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: Braman -G-
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 9,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles NE of Bayside
Survey Name: Young, D, A-327
Acres: 45
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33259
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: WLP
Well No.: 97
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53
Acres: 4,450.54
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33260
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: WLP
Well No.: 98
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15 miles N of Refugio
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Acres: 4,450.54
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33261
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: WLP
Well No.: 99
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15 miles N of Refugio
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Acres: 4450.54
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33516
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Endeavor Natural Gas
Lease Name: Arco Cooley
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Mission Valley, W. (Mass Wilcox)
Total Depth: 9,400 ft.
Direction and Miles: 17 miles NW of Victoria
Survey Name: White, B J, A-345
Acres: 80
Fayette County
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33249
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: WLP
Well No.: 93
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 64 barrels per day
Gas: 285,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 330 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,700 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,594 ft.
Perforations: 4,501–4,507 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34491
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Cortez-Marek
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382
Direction and Miles: 0.08 miles SW of Placedo
Oil: 1,004 barrels per day
Gas: 1,255,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 320 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,042 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,326–7,042 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34415
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Rock Creek Ranch
Well No.: 25H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Mc Coy, J, A-46
Direction and Miles: 9.75 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,146 barrels per day
Gas: 507,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 228 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,730 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,100–18,534 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34420
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Auterra Operating
Lease Name: Tensley Sample A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Barnett, G W, A-110
Direction and Miles: 11.3 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 5,448 barrels per day
Gas: 225,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 200 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,417 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 7,445–17,335 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34435
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Auterra Operating
Lease Name: Sample Knandel A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Barnett, G W, A-110
Direction and Miles: 11.3 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 756 barrels per day
Gas: 256,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 110 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,813 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 7,263–17,743 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34446
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Quartz
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Mc Coy, J, A-46
Direction and Miles: 9.75 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,503 barrels per day
Gas: 1,302,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 374 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,297 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,100–19,112 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34456
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Hall-Manning
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hill, W, A-27
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Shiner
Oil: 2,270 barrels per day
Gas: 1,374,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,646.29 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,790 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,420–16,778 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34457
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Hall-Manning SA3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hill, W, A-27
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Shiner
Oil: 2,219.17 barrels per day
Gas: 1,280,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,836.13 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,207 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,441–20,187 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34458
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Hall-Manning SA8
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hill, W, A-27
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Shiner
Oil: 1,800 barrels per day
Gas: 1,107,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,789 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,982 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,434–18,959 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34459
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Hall-Manning SA9
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hill, W, A-27
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Shiner
Oil: 2,146 barrels per day
Gas: 642,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,805 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,344 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,616–18,328 ft.
