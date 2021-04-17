Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-33974

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP

Lease Name: Vandenberge & Hill

Well No.: 42

Field Name: Placedo, East (6400)

Total Depth: 7,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NE of Placedo

Survey Name: Benavides, E, A-5

Acres: 719.49

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37166

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ageron Energy, LLC

Lease Name: Bolf AC Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Placedo, East (6400)

Total Depth: 10,704 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 605.06

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34468

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Frio Resources, LLC

Lease Name: Keeran -A-

Well No.: 42H

Field Name: Koontz (4750)

Total Depth: 4,745 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14 miles E of Victoria

Survey Name: De Leon, M, A-881.69

Acres: 881.69

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35082

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 64

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles SE of Ecleto

Survey Name: Powel, J, A-658

Acres: 3,737.74

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35083

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 65

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles SE of Ecleto

Survey Name: W.C. Bullock, A-640

Acres: 3,737.74

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35084

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 66

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles SE of Ecleto

Survey Name: W.C. Bullock, A-640

Acres: 3,737.74

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35085

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 67

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles SE of Ecleto

Survey Name: W.C. Bullock, A-640

Acres: 3,737.74

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35086

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 73

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles SE of Ecleto

Survey Name: W.C. Bullock, A-640

Acres: 3,737.74

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37170

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Genelle BA USW E

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NE of Karnes

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 634.43

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37165

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Sulcata D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101

Acres: 1,265.31

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37168

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Sulcata F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101

Acres: 1,265.31

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37169

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Sulcata G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101

Acres: 1,265.31

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35087

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cetera A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89

Acres: 2,012.48

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35089

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cetera C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89

Acres: 1,739.07

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35090

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cetera D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89

Acres: 2,012.48

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35091

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cetera E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89

Acres: 2012.48

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35092

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cetera F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89

Acres: 1,514.05

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-34132

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Drees A-179

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Lombrano, A, A-179

Acres: 758.62

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-34155

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Drees A-179

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Lombrano, A, A-179

Acres: 758.62

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34174

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Big Five A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles NE of Moulton

Survey Name: Lewis, M, A-289

Acres: 467.13

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34175

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Big Five B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles NE of Moulton

Survey Name: Lewis, M, A-289

Acres: 469.42

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33218

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 86

Field Name: McFaddin (5350)

Total Depth: 5,825 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48

Acres: 5,251

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33232

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 94

Field Name: McFaddin (5350)

Total Depth: 5,825 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Dunn-J, A-24

Acres: 5,251

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33517

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II, LLC

Lease Name: Millsap Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NE of Fayetteville

Survey Name: Shepherd, W W, A-94

Acres: 1,595.93

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33518

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II, LLC

Lease Name: Willow Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NE of Fayetteville

Survey Name: Shepherd, W W, A-94

Acres: 1,537.26

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34890

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Maraldo-Koop A USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,286 barrels per day

Gas: 2,767,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,082 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,017 ft.–17,987 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34878

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Maraldo A403

Well No.: 14

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,164 barrels per day

Gas: 2,570,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,425 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,106 ft.–17,323 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34889

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Maraldo-Koop A USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,270 barrels per day

Gas: 2,653,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,099 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,174 ft.–17,998 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34886

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Maraldo A403

Well No.: 15

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,169 barrels per day

Gas: 2,485,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,759 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,235 ft.–16,657 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34888

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Maraldo-Koop A USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,281 barrels per day

Gas: 2,725,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,212 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,010 ft.–18,114 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34887

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Maraldo A403

Well No.: 16

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 863 barrels per day

Gas: 2,860,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,580 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,131 ft.–16,466 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36124

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Smolik 01

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles W of Kenedy

Oil: 1,371 barrels per day

Gas: 5,332,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,139 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,805 psi

Total Depth: 18,995 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,147 ft.–18,842 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36126

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Smolik 01

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles W of Kenedy

Oil: 996 barrels per day

Gas: 3,812,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,957 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,630 psi

Total Depth: 19,270 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,217 ft.–19,110 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36127

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Smolik 01

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles W of Kenedy

Oil: 786 barrels per day

Gas: 2,802,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,396 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,400 psi

Total Depth: 18,900 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,178 ft.–18,745 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36126

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Smolik 01

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles W of Kenedy

Oil: 996 barrels per day

Gas: 3,812,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,957 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,630 psi

Total Depth: 19,270 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,217 ft.–19,110 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36846

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Best Bateman Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles NW of Kenedy

Oil: 2,137 barrels per day

Gas: 868,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,817 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17411 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,962 ft.–17,394 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36845

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Best Bateman Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles NW of Kenedy

Oil: 2288 barrels per day

Gas: 995,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,847 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,378 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,991 ft.–17,426 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36844

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Best Bateman Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles NW of Kenedy

Oil: 1,935 barrels per day

Gas: 836,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,671 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,355 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,901 ft.–17,335 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36847

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Best Bateman Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles NW of Kenedy

Oil: 1,713 barrels per day

Gas: 831,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,463 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,370 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,902 ft.–17,351 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-31811

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: OConnor, Dennis, ETAL -L-

Well No.: L 58R

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 SAND)

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 1 barrels per day

Gas: 40,000,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 400 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,625 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,474 ft.

Perforations: 4,464 ft.–4,469 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34316

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Clark Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: EAGLEVILLE (EAGLE FORD-1)

Survey Name: DAVIS, J, A-196

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Flatonia, Texas

Oil: 796 barrels per day

Gas: 277,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 951 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,901 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 16,787 ft.

Perforations: 9,828 ft.–16,772 ft.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33513

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II, LLC

Lease Name: Bauer-Koenig Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Survey Name: Townsend, J, A-303

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Fayetteville

Oil: 164 barrels per day

Gas: 1,073,400 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,124 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,448 psi

Total Depth: 18,771 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,516 ft.–18,591 ft.

