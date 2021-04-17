Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-33974
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP
Lease Name: Vandenberge & Hill
Well No.: 42
Field Name: Placedo, East (6400)
Total Depth: 7,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NE of Placedo
Survey Name: Benavides, E, A-5
Acres: 719.49
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37166
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ageron Energy, LLC
Lease Name: Bolf AC Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Placedo, East (6400)
Total Depth: 10,704 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 605.06
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34468
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Frio Resources, LLC
Lease Name: Keeran -A-
Well No.: 42H
Field Name: Koontz (4750)
Total Depth: 4,745 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14 miles E of Victoria
Survey Name: De Leon, M, A-881.69
Acres: 881.69
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35082
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 64
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles SE of Ecleto
Survey Name: Powel, J, A-658
Acres: 3,737.74
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35083
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 65
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles SE of Ecleto
Survey Name: W.C. Bullock, A-640
Acres: 3,737.74
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35084
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 66
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles SE of Ecleto
Survey Name: W.C. Bullock, A-640
Acres: 3,737.74
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35085
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 67
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles SE of Ecleto
Survey Name: W.C. Bullock, A-640
Acres: 3,737.74
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35086
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 73
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles SE of Ecleto
Survey Name: W.C. Bullock, A-640
Acres: 3,737.74
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37170
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Genelle BA USW E
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NE of Karnes
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 634.43
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37165
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Sulcata D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101
Acres: 1,265.31
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37168
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Sulcata F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101
Acres: 1,265.31
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37169
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Sulcata G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101
Acres: 1,265.31
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35087
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cetera A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89
Acres: 2,012.48
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35089
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cetera C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89
Acres: 1,739.07
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35090
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cetera D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89
Acres: 2,012.48
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35091
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cetera E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89
Acres: 2012.48
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35092
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cetera F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89
Acres: 1,514.05
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-34132
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Drees A-179
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Lombrano, A, A-179
Acres: 758.62
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-34155
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Drees A-179
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Lombrano, A, A-179
Acres: 758.62Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34174
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Big Five A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles NE of Moulton
Survey Name: Lewis, M, A-289
Acres: 467.13
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34175
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Big Five B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles NE of Moulton
Survey Name: Lewis, M, A-289
Acres: 469.42
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33218
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 86
Field Name: McFaddin (5350)
Total Depth: 5,825 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48
Acres: 5,251
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33232
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 94
Field Name: McFaddin (5350)
Total Depth: 5,825 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Dunn-J, A-24
Acres: 5,251
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33517
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II, LLC
Lease Name: Millsap Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NE of Fayetteville
Survey Name: Shepherd, W W, A-94
Acres: 1,595.93
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33518
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II, LLC
Lease Name: Willow Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NE of Fayetteville
Survey Name: Shepherd, W W, A-94
Acres: 1,537.26
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34890
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Maraldo-Koop A USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,286 barrels per day
Gas: 2,767,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,082 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,017 ft.–17,987 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34878
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Maraldo A403
Well No.: 14
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,164 barrels per day
Gas: 2,570,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,425 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,106 ft.–17,323 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34889
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Maraldo-Koop A USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,270 barrels per day
Gas: 2,653,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,099 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,174 ft.–17,998 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34886
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Maraldo A403
Well No.: 15
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,169 barrels per day
Gas: 2,485,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,759 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,235 ft.–16,657 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34888
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Maraldo-Koop A USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,281 barrels per day
Gas: 2,725,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,212 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,010 ft.–18,114 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34887
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Maraldo A403
Well No.: 16
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 863 barrels per day
Gas: 2,860,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,580 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,131 ft.–16,466 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36124
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Smolik 01
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles W of Kenedy
Oil: 1,371 barrels per day
Gas: 5,332,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,139 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,805 psi
Total Depth: 18,995 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,147 ft.–18,842 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36127
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Smolik 01
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles W of Kenedy
Oil: 786 barrels per day
Gas: 2,802,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,396 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,400 psi
Total Depth: 18,900 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,178 ft.–18,745 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36126
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Smolik 01
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles W of Kenedy
Oil: 996 barrels per day
Gas: 3,812,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 4,957 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,630 psi
Total Depth: 19,270 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,217 ft.–19,110 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36846
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Best Bateman Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles NW of Kenedy
Oil: 2,137 barrels per day
Gas: 868,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,817 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17411 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,962 ft.–17,394 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36845
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Best Bateman Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles NW of Kenedy
Oil: 2288 barrels per day
Gas: 995,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,847 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,378 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,991 ft.–17,426 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36844
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Best Bateman Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles NW of Kenedy
Oil: 1,935 barrels per day
Gas: 836,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,671 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,355 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,901 ft.–17,335 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36847
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Best Bateman Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles NW of Kenedy
Oil: 1,713 barrels per day
Gas: 831,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,463 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,370 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,902 ft.–17,351 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-31811
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: OConnor, Dennis, ETAL -L-
Well No.: L 58R
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 SAND)
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 1 barrels per day
Gas: 40,000,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 400 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,625 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,474 ft.
Perforations: 4,464 ft.–4,469 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34316
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Clark Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: EAGLEVILLE (EAGLE FORD-1)
Survey Name: DAVIS, J, A-196
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Flatonia, Texas
Oil: 796 barrels per day
Gas: 277,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 951 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,901 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 16,787 ft.
Perforations: 9,828 ft.–16,772 ft.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33513
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II, LLC
Lease Name: Bauer-Koenig Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Survey Name: Townsend, J, A-303
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Fayetteville
Oil: 164 barrels per day
Gas: 1,073,400 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,124 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,448 psi
Total Depth: 18,771 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,516 ft.–18,591 ft.
