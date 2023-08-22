Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-255-37840
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Seifert B-Seifert C SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles NW of Nordheim
Survey Name: McLane, N, A-189
Acres: 1,177.28
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37834
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Golden ‘A’ Unit AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 17.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17
Acres: 698.59
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-255-37764
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Brazil A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Baker, J R ,A-34
Direction and Miles: 15.7 miles W of Karnes City
Oil: 412 barrels per day
Gas: 256,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,075 psi
Total Depth: 23,555 ft.
Perforations: 10,197-23,555 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37765
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Brazil B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Baker, J R ,A-34
Direction and Miles: 15.7 miles W of Karnes City
Oil: 457 barrels per day
Gas: 264,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,126 psi
Total Depth: 23,714 ft.
Perforations: 10,290-23,714 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37766
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Brazil C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Baker, J R ,A-34
Direction and Miles: 15.7 miles W of Karnes City
Oil: 422 barrels per day
Gas: 288,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,463 psi
Total Depth: 24,297 ft.
Perforations: 10,205-24,297 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37767
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Brazil D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Baker, J R, A-34
Direction and Miles: 15.7 miles W of Karnes City
Oil: 678 barrels per day
Gas: 480,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,661 psi
Total Depth: 24,304 ft.
Perforations: 10,231-24,304 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37768
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Brazil E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Direction and Miles: 15.7 miles W of Karnes City
Oil: 679 barrels per day
Gas: 432,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,234 psi
Total Depth: 24,255 ft.
Perforations: 10,231-24,255 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37769
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Brazil F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Direction and Miles: 15.7 miles W of Karnes City
Oil: 606 barrels per day
Gas: 384,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,456 psi
Total Depth: 24,344 ft.
Perforations: 10,518-24,344 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37770
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Brazil G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Direction and Miles: 15.7 miles W of Karnes City
Oil: 738 barrels per day
Gas: 480,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,445 psi
Total Depth: 24,144 ft.
Perforations: 10,238-24,255 ft.
Refugio CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-391-33280
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Williams, Maude, Etal -A-
Well No.: D220
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: Perry E, A-48
Direction and Miles: 15.7 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 43 barrels per day
Gas: 40,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 120 psi
Total Depth: 5,375 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,239 ft.
Perforations: 4,856-4,872 ft.