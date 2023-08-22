Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-255-37840

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Seifert B-Seifert C SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles NW of Nordheim

Survey Name: McLane, N, A-189

Acres: 1,177.28

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37834

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Golden ‘A’ Unit AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 17.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17

Acres: 698.59

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-255-37764

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Brazil A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Baker, J R ,A-34

Direction and Miles: 15.7 miles W of Karnes City

Oil: 412 barrels per day

Gas: 256,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,075 psi

Total Depth: 23,555 ft.

Perforations: 10,197-23,555 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37765

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Brazil B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Baker, J R ,A-34

Direction and Miles: 15.7 miles W of Karnes City

Oil: 457 barrels per day

Gas: 264,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,126 psi

Total Depth: 23,714 ft.

Perforations: 10,290-23,714 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37766

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Brazil C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Baker, J R ,A-34

Direction and Miles: 15.7 miles W of Karnes City

Oil: 422 barrels per day

Gas: 288,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,463 psi

Total Depth: 24,297 ft.

Perforations: 10,205-24,297 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37767

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Brazil D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Baker, J R, A-34

Direction and Miles: 15.7 miles W of Karnes City

Oil: 678 barrels per day

Gas: 480,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,661 psi

Total Depth: 24,304 ft.

Perforations: 10,231-24,304 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37768

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Brazil E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Direction and Miles: 15.7 miles W of Karnes City

Oil: 679 barrels per day

Gas: 432,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,234 psi

Total Depth: 24,255 ft.

Perforations: 10,231-24,255 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37769

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Brazil F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Direction and Miles: 15.7 miles W of Karnes City

Oil: 606 barrels per day

Gas: 384,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,456 psi

Total Depth: 24,344 ft.

Perforations: 10,518-24,344 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37770

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Brazil G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Direction and Miles: 15.7 miles W of Karnes City

Oil: 738 barrels per day

Gas: 480,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,445 psi

Total Depth: 24,144 ft.

Perforations: 10,238-24,255 ft.

Refugio CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-391-33280

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Williams, Maude, Etal -A-

Well No.: D220

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: Perry E, A-48

Direction and Miles: 15.7 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 43 barrels per day

Gas: 40,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 120 psi

Total Depth: 5,375 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,239 ft.

Perforations: 4,856-4,872 ft.

Tags