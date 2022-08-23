Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35214
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Wieland 01 — W01 — MF01 A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Linam, J W, A-300
Acres: 1,577.36
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35215
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Wieland 01 — W01 — MF01 B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Linam, J W, A-300
Acres: 1,577.36
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35216
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Wieland 01 — W01 — MF01 C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Linam, J W, A-300
Acres: 1,577.36
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35217
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Wieland 01 — W01 — MF01 D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Linam, J W, A-300
Acres: 1,577.36
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35218
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP
Lease Name: Mudd A Steen A ULW
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.8 miles W of Cuero
Survey Name: Davis, D, A-12
Acres: 1,306.47
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35219
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Kaler Energy Corp
Lease Name: Jackson GU
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles SE of Yoakum
Survey Name: Dunbar, L, A-17
Acres: 594.38
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33271
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 84
Field Name: Huff (5,500)
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Edward Perry, A-48
Acres: 5,251
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-32799
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Rincon Petroleum Corporation
Lease Name: Terrell, Etta ‘B’
Well No.: 5W
Field Name: Terrell Point (Catahoula)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 16.4 miles SW of Victoria
Survey Name: Sideck, A, A-109
Acres: 406
Fayette County
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34204
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Kyber A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,644 barrels per day
Gas: 1,838,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,266 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,087 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,749–21,895 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34205
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Kyber B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 2,590 barrels per day
Gas: 2,414,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,884 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,100 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,726–21,603 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34206
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Kyber C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,944 barrels per day
Gas: 1,891,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,779 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,388 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,685–22,182 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34207
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Kyber D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,604 barrels per day
Gas: 1,602,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,943 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,253 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,577–22,035 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34225
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Bertha Anderson Gas Unit
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Mont (Wilcox 10,640)
Survey Name: Ashby, J M, A-1
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles S of Hallettsville
Oil: 174 barrels per day
Gas: 3,011,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,000 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,178 psi
Total Depth: 11,130 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 10,587 ft.
Perforations: 10,240–10,310 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33265
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 95
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles W of Tivoli
Oil: 64 barrels per day
Gas: 75,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 520 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,904 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,474 ft.
Perforations: 4,468–4,472 ft.
