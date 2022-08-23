Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35214

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Wieland 01 — W01 — MF01 A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Linam, J W, A-300

Acres: 1,577.36

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35215

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Wieland 01 — W01 — MF01 B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Linam, J W, A-300

Acres: 1,577.36

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35216

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Wieland 01 — W01 — MF01 C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Linam, J W, A-300

Acres: 1,577.36

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35217

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Wieland 01 — W01 — MF01 D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Linam, J W, A-300

Acres: 1,577.36

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35218

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP

Lease Name: Mudd A Steen A ULW

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.8 miles W of Cuero

Survey Name: Davis, D, A-12

Acres: 1,306.47

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35219

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Kaler Energy Corp

Lease Name: Jackson GU

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles SE of Yoakum

Survey Name: Dunbar, L, A-17

Acres: 594.38

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33271

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 84

Field Name: Huff (5,500)

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Edward Perry, A-48

Acres: 5,251

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-32799

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Rincon Petroleum Corporation

Lease Name: Terrell, Etta ‘B’

Well No.: 5W

Field Name: Terrell Point (Catahoula)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 16.4 miles SW of Victoria

Survey Name: Sideck, A, A-109

Acres: 406

Fayette County

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34204

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Kyber A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,644 barrels per day

Gas: 1,838,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,266 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,087 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,749–21,895 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34205

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Kyber B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 2,590 barrels per day

Gas: 2,414,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,884 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,100 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,726–21,603 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34206

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Kyber C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,944 barrels per day

Gas: 1,891,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,779 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,388 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,685–22,182 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34207

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Kyber D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,604 barrels per day

Gas: 1,602,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,943 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,253 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,577–22,035 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34225

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Bertha Anderson Gas Unit

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Mont (Wilcox 10,640)

Survey Name: Ashby, J M, A-1

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles S of Hallettsville

Oil: 174 barrels per day

Gas: 3,011,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,000 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,178 psi

Total Depth: 11,130 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 10,587 ft.

Perforations: 10,240–10,310 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33265

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 95

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles W of Tivoli

Oil: 64 barrels per day

Gas: 75,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 520 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,904 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,474 ft.

Perforations: 4,468–4,472 ft.

