Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37270
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: Sublime Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 8.72 miles SE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Clover, I, A-62
Acres: 92.78
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-32579
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: TMR Exploration, Inc.
Lease Name: Traylor, Alma V.
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Frio (3400)
Total Depth: 6,270
Direction and Miles: 17 miles SE of Hallettsville
Survey Name: David, D, A-135
Acres: 370.64
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34192
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Rise Petroleum Investments LLC
Lease Name: Rise Petro
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Lavaca River (1700)
Total Depth: 2,400
Direction and Miles: 17.7 miles SE of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Brown, C, A-81
Acres: 742.06
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33242
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: Clay Pasture -E- State Unit
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 5,640 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NW of Tivoli
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Acres: 106.51
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34414
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Rock Creek Ranch
Well No.: 22H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.75 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: McCoy, J, A-46
Acres: 1,514.09
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34415
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Rock Creek Ranch
Well No.: 25H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.75 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: McCoy, J, A-46
Acres: 1,514.09
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34002
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Royal Production Company, Inc.
Lease Name: South Texas Children’s Home
Well No.: 1 C
Field Name: Holzmark, South (Yegua)
Survey Name: Williams, H L, A-532
Direction and Miles: 2 miles E of Mineral
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 696,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,513 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,561 psi
Total Depth: 4,838 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,838 ft.
Perforations: 4,724 ft.–4,726 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34002 (SAME API GIVEN, POSSIBLE RRC MISTAKE)
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Royal Production Company, Inc.
Lease Name: South Texas Children’s Home
Well No.: 1 T
Field Name: Pettus New
Survey Name: Williams, H L, A-532
Direction and Miles: 2 miles E of Mineral
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 215,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 5/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,515 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,597 psi
Total Depth: 4,838 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 4,724 ft.–4,726 ft.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35027
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Edward Roeder 03 — GIPS 01 A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: George, P B, A-205
Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Yorktown
Oil: 1,242 barrels per day
Gas: 12,003,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,531 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,974 psi
Total Depth: 21,584 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,894 ft.–21,433 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35029
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Edward Roeder 03 — GIPS 01 C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: George, P B, A-205
Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Yorktown
Oil: 1,150 barrels per day
Gas: 13,202,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,657 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,278 psi
Total Depth: 23,153 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,912 ft.–22,978 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35080
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Edward Roeder 03 — GIPS 01 B
Well No.: 2HR
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: George, P B, A-205
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,112 barrels per day
Gas: 11,899,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,831 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,191 psi
Total Depth: 22,190 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,886 ft.–22,039 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36614
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP
Lease Name: Willeke Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1,056 barrels per day
Gas: 3,254,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 7,096 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,045 psi
Total Depth: 18,450 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,534 ft.–18,376 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36833
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS, A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 956.80 barrels per day
Gas: 827,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,772 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,027 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,848 ft.–13,884 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33233
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5800 SD) Fld. Unit
Well No.: C316
Field Name: Tom OConnor (5800)
Survey Name: Power, Mrs T/Allen, W H, A-392
Direction and Miles: 10.36 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 40 barrels per day
Gas: 25,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 0 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 100 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,370 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,370 ft.
Perforations: 5,890 ft.–5,936 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33234
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5800 SD) Fld. Unit
Well No.: C317
Field Name: Tom OConnor (5800)
Survey Name: Power, Mrs T/Allen, W H, A-392
Direction and Miles: 10.36 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 33 barrels per day
Gas: 31,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 0 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 200 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,764 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,750 ft.
Perforations: 6,110 ft.–6,135 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34468
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Frio Resources, LLC
Lease Name: Keeran-A-
Well No.: 42H
Field Name: Koontz (4750)
Survey Name: DeLeon, M, A-74
Direction and Miles: 14 miles E of Victoria
Oil: 296 barrels per day
Gas: 343,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 175 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,888 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,888 ft.
Perforations: 5,248 ft.–6,888 ft.
