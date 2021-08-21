Gushers and Dusters
Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37270

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: Sublime Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 8.72 miles SE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Clover, I, A-62

Acres: 92.78

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-32579

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: TMR Exploration, Inc.

Lease Name: Traylor, Alma V.

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Frio (3400)

Total Depth: 6,270

Direction and Miles: 17 miles SE of Hallettsville

Survey Name: David, D, A-135

Acres: 370.64

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34192

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Rise Petroleum Investments LLC

Lease Name: Rise Petro

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Lavaca River (1700)

Total Depth: 2,400

Direction and Miles: 17.7 miles SE of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Brown, C, A-81

Acres: 742.06

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33242

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: Clay Pasture -E- State Unit

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 5,640 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NW of Tivoli

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Acres: 106.51

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34414

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Rock Creek Ranch

Well No.: 22H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.75 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: McCoy, J, A-46

Acres: 1,514.09

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34415

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Rock Creek Ranch

Well No.: 25H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.75 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: McCoy, J, A-46

Acres: 1,514.09

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34002

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Royal Production Company, Inc.

Lease Name: South Texas Children’s Home

Well No.: 1 C

Field Name: Holzmark, South (Yegua)

Survey Name: Williams, H L, A-532

Direction and Miles: 2 miles E of Mineral

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 696,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,513 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,561 psi

Total Depth: 4,838 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,838 ft.

Perforations: 4,724 ft.–4,726 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34002 (SAME API GIVEN, POSSIBLE RRC MISTAKE)

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Royal Production Company, Inc.

Lease Name: South Texas Children’s Home

Well No.: 1 T

Field Name: Pettus New

Survey Name: Williams, H L, A-532

Direction and Miles: 2 miles E of Mineral

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 215,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 5/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,515 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,597 psi

Total Depth: 4,838 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 4,724 ft.–4,726 ft.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35027

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Edward Roeder 03 — GIPS 01 A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: George, P B, A-205

Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Yorktown

Oil: 1,242 barrels per day

Gas: 12,003,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,531 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,974 psi

Total Depth: 21,584 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,894 ft.–21,433 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35029

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Edward Roeder 03 — GIPS 01 C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: George, P B, A-205

Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Yorktown

Oil: 1,150 barrels per day

Gas: 13,202,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,657 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,278 psi

Total Depth: 23,153 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,912 ft.–22,978 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35080

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Edward Roeder 03 — GIPS 01 B

Well No.: 2HR

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: George, P B, A-205

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,112 barrels per day

Gas: 11,899,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,831 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,191 psi

Total Depth: 22,190 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,886 ft.–22,039 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36614

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP

Lease Name: Willeke Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1,056 barrels per day

Gas: 3,254,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 7,096 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,045 psi

Total Depth: 18,450 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,534 ft.–18,376 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36833

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS, A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 956.80 barrels per day

Gas: 827,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,772 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,027 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,848 ft.–13,884 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33233

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5800 SD) Fld. Unit

Well No.: C316

Field Name: Tom OConnor (5800)

Survey Name: Power, Mrs T/Allen, W H, A-392

Direction and Miles: 10.36 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 40 barrels per day

Gas: 25,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 0 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 100 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,370 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,370 ft.

Perforations: 5,890 ft.–5,936 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33234

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5800 SD) Fld. Unit

Well No.: C317

Field Name: Tom OConnor (5800)

Survey Name: Power, Mrs T/Allen, W H, A-392

Direction and Miles: 10.36 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 33 barrels per day

Gas: 31,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 0 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 200 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,764 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,750 ft.

Perforations: 6,110 ft.–6,135 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34468

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Frio Resources, LLC

Lease Name: Keeran-A-

Well No.: 42H

Field Name: Koontz (4750)

Survey Name: DeLeon, M, A-74

Direction and Miles: 14 miles E of Victoria

Oil: 296 barrels per day

Gas: 343,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 175 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,888 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,888 ft.

Perforations: 5,248 ft.–6,888 ft.

