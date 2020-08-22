Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34149
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Trio Consulting & Management
Lease Name: Kaiser
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Mont (Wilcox 10,640)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles SE of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Foley, J R, A-178
Acres: 40
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36969
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co
Lease Name: Speary A — A Vaughn USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Acres: 1,121.17
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36970
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP
Lease Name: Speary A — A Vaughn USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Acres: 1,121.17
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35464
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Ricochet Energy, Inc.
Lease Name: Appling
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Gresham (9,700)
Total Depth: 12,300
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles SW of El Campo
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-407
Acres: 159.9
Oil and Gas Completion Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34453
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Big Lake Corporation
Lease Name: Sandhop
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Witt
Survey Name: Garcia, V, A-45
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles SE of Inez
Oil: 11.74 barrels per day
Gas: 15,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 4 point 9-12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 559 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,000 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: Not Reported
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32494
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Reilly, Annie, ET VIR
Well No.: 20
Field Name: Tom O’Connor
Survey Name: Ximenes, M J, A-324
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 25.8 barrels per day
Gas: 38,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 280 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,200 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,468
Perforations: 5,440–5,444 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-32972
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: E.P.C. GU 1
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 13,000)
Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Allen, G T, A-567
Direction and Miles: 22.69 miles SE of Hallettsville
Oil:
Gas: 243,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 65 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,415 psi
Total Depth: 15,700 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 13,310 ft.
Perforations: 12,712 –12,836 ft.{span class=”print_trim”}
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36734
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Latka Unit A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NE of Helena
Oil: 660 barrels per day
Gas: 493,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,078 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,894 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,644 –16,726 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34202
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Hawkeye A
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S. of Gonzales
Oil: 1,419 barrels per day
Gas: 1,032,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,376 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,221 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,063 –21,041 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34207
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Hawkeye B
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S. of Gonzales
Oil: 1,598 barrels per day
Gas: 1,132,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,382 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,924 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,172 –20,775 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34208
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Hawkeye C
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S. of Gonzales
Oil: 1,483 barrels per day
Gas: 1,066,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,252 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,228 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,197–20,079 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.