Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34149

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Trio Consulting & Management

Lease Name: Kaiser

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Mont (Wilcox 10,640)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles SE of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Foley, J R, A-178

Acres: 40

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36969

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co

Lease Name: Speary A — A Vaughn USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Acres: 1,121.17

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36970

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP

Lease Name: Speary A — A Vaughn USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Acres: 1,121.17

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35464

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Ricochet Energy, Inc.

Lease Name: Appling

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Gresham (9,700)

Total Depth: 12,300

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles SW of El Campo

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-407

Acres: 159.9

Oil and Gas Completion Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34453

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Big Lake Corporation

Lease Name: Sandhop

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Witt

Survey Name: Garcia, V, A-45

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles SE of Inez

Oil: 11.74 barrels per day

Gas: 15,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 4 point 9-12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 559 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,000 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: Not Reported

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32494

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Reilly, Annie, ET VIR

Well No.: 20

Field Name: Tom O’Connor

Survey Name: Ximenes, M J, A-324

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 25.8 barrels per day

Gas: 38,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 280 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,200 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,468

Perforations: 5,440–5,444 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-32972

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: E.P.C. GU 1

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 13,000)

Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Allen, G T, A-567

Direction and Miles: 22.69 miles SE of Hallettsville

Oil:

Gas: 243,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 65 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,415 psi

Total Depth: 15,700 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 13,310 ft.

Perforations: 12,712 –12,836 ft.{span class=”print_trim”}

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36734

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Latka Unit A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NE of Helena

Oil: 660 barrels per day

Gas: 493,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,078 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,894 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,644 –16,726 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34202

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Hawkeye A

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S. of Gonzales

Oil: 1,419 barrels per day

Gas: 1,032,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,376 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,221 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,063 –21,041 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34207

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Hawkeye B

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S. of Gonzales

Oil: 1,598 barrels per day

Gas: 1,132,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,382 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,924 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,172 –20,775 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34208

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Hawkeye C

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S. of Gonzales

Oil: 1,483 barrels per day

Gas: 1,066,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,252 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,228 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,197–20,079 ft.

