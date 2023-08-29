Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35309
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: J Young-Schlenker USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles W of Cuero
Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120
Acres: 635
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35310
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: J Young-Schlenker USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles W of Cuero
Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120
Acres: 635
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35311
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: J Young-Schlenker USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles W of Cuero
Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120
Acres: 635
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35312
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: J Young-Schlenker USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles W of Cuero
Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120
Acres: 635
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35313
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: J Young-Schlenker USW E
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles W of Cuero
Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120
Acres: 635
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34278
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Energy2 Partners
Lease Name: Richard Lucas
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Berclair (2,200 Frio)
Total Depth: 4,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles SE of Berclair
Survey Name: Moya, J & Delgado, J, A-0
Acres: 250
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37842
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: May-Ryan ABC-Atlas SA
Well No.: 1HR
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 18,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.69 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 867.85
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33270
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: O'Connor
Well No.: 97
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 5,901 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59
Acres: 5,251
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35277
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hurd Enterprises
Lease Name: McCabe Etal GU
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)
Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307
Direction and Miles: 6.22 miles S of Yoakum
Oil: 412 barrels per day
Gas: 1,090,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 7/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,281 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,605 psi
Total Depth: 10,305 ft.
Perforations: 10,550-10,600 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37445
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. - USA
Lease Name: Gilbert Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 1,733 barrels per day
Gas: 1,279,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,537 psi
Total Depth: 1,7013 ft.
Perforations: 11,268-16,865 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37497
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. - USA
Lease Name: Jog East-Gilbert PSA A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 1,458 barrels per day
Gas: 796,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,788 psi
Total Depth: 16,943 ft.
Perforations: 11,354-16,786 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37704
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Inman Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Smith, W P, A-274
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 857 barrels per day
Gas: 480,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,456 psi
Total Depth: 17,170 ft.
Perforations: 10,678 -17,170 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37705
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Inman Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Smith, W P, A-274
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 1,222 barrels per day
Gas: 744,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,058 psi
Total Depth: 17,360 ft.
Perforations: 10,913-17,360 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37706
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Little Blue A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Smith, W P, A-274
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 864 barrels per day
Gas: 312,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,766 psi
Total Depth: 19,826 ft.
Perforations: 10,935-19,826 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37707
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Little Blue B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Smith, W P, A-274
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 1,128 barrels per day
Gas: 768,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,026 psi
Total Depth: 20,217 ft.
Perforations: 10,847-20,217 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37708
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Little Blue C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Smith, W P, A-274
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 1,068 barrels per day
Gas: 696,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,009 psi
Total Depth: 20,845 ft.
Perforations: 11,014-20,845 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37709
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Little Blue D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Smith, W P, A-274
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 1,357 barrels per day
Gas: 1,080,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,028 psi
Total Depth: 21,179 ft.
Perforations: 10,811-21,179 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34564
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Floyd Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Alexander, R, A-91
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles E of Smiley
Oil: 182 barrels per day
Gas: 144,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 461 psi
Total Depth: 15,431 ft.
Perforations: 9,985-15,431 ft.
District 1
API No.: 42-177-34565
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Floyd Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Alexander, R, A-91
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles E of Smiley
Oil: 299 barrels per day
Gas: 120,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 458 psi
Total Depth: 15,448 ft.
Perforations: 10,071-15,448 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34566
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Floyd Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Alexander, R, A-91
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles E of Smiley
Oil: 357 barrels per day
Gas: 168,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 454 psi
Total Depth: 15,481 ft.
Perforations: 10,052 -15,481 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34567
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Floyd Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Alexander, R, A-91
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles E of Smiley
Oil: 536 barrels per day
Gas: 240,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 539 psi
Total Depth: 15,432 ft.
Perforations: 10,225 -15,432 ft.