Gushers and Dusters
Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35309

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: J Young-Schlenker USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles W of Cuero

Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120

Acres: 635

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35310

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: J Young-Schlenker USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles W of Cuero

Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120

Acres: 635

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35311

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: J Young-Schlenker USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles W of Cuero

Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120

Acres: 635

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35312

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: J Young-Schlenker USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles W of Cuero

Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120

Acres: 635

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35313

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: J Young-Schlenker USW E

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles W of Cuero

Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120

Acres: 635

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34278

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Energy2 Partners

Lease Name: Richard Lucas

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Berclair (2,200 Frio)

Total Depth: 4,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles SE of Berclair

Survey Name: Moya, J & Delgado, J, A-0

Acres: 250

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37842

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: May-Ryan ABC-Atlas SA

Well No.: 1HR

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 18,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.69 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 867.85

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33270

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: O'Connor

Well No.: 97

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 5,901 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59

Acres: 5,251

  

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35277

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hurd Enterprises

Lease Name: McCabe Etal GU

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)

Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307

Direction and Miles: 6.22 miles S of Yoakum

Oil: 412 barrels per day

Gas: 1,090,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 7/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,281 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,605 psi

Total Depth: 10,305 ft.

Perforations: 10,550-10,600 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37445

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. - USA

Lease Name: Gilbert Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 1,733 barrels per day

Gas: 1,279,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,537 psi

Total Depth: 1,7013 ft.

Perforations: 11,268-16,865 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37497

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. - USA

Lease Name: Jog East-Gilbert PSA A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 1,458 barrels per day

Gas: 796,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,788 psi

Total Depth: 16,943 ft.

Perforations: 11,354-16,786 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37704

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Inman Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Smith, W P, A-274

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 857 barrels per day

Gas: 480,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,456 psi

Total Depth: 17,170 ft.

Perforations: 10,678 -17,170 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37705

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Inman Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Smith, W P, A-274

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 1,222 barrels per day

Gas: 744,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,058 psi

Total Depth: 17,360 ft.

Perforations: 10,913-17,360 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37706

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Little Blue A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Smith, W P, A-274

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 864 barrels per day

Gas: 312,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,766 psi

Total Depth: 19,826 ft.

Perforations: 10,935-19,826 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37707

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Little Blue B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Smith, W P, A-274

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 1,128 barrels per day

Gas: 768,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,026 psi

Total Depth: 20,217 ft.

Perforations: 10,847-20,217 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37708

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Little Blue C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Smith, W P, A-274

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 1,068 barrels per day

Gas: 696,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,009 psi

Total Depth: 20,845 ft.

Perforations: 11,014-20,845 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37709

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Little Blue D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Smith, W P, A-274

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 1,357 barrels per day

Gas: 1,080,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,028 psi

Total Depth: 21,179 ft.

Perforations: 10,811-21,179 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34564

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Floyd Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Alexander, R, A-91

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles E of Smiley

Oil: 182 barrels per day

Gas: 144,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 461 psi

Total Depth: 15,431 ft.

Perforations: 9,985-15,431 ft.

District 1

API No.: 42-177-34565

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Floyd Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Alexander, R, A-91

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles E of Smiley

Oil: 299 barrels per day

Gas: 120,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 458 psi

Total Depth: 15,448 ft.

Perforations: 10,071-15,448 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34566

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Floyd Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Alexander, R, A-91

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles E of Smiley

Oil: 357 barrels per day

Gas: 168,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 454 psi

Total Depth: 15,481 ft.

Perforations: 10,052 -15,481 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34567

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Floyd Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Alexander, R, A-91

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles E of Smiley

Oil: 536 barrels per day

Gas: 240,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 539 psi

Total Depth: 15,432 ft.

Perforations: 10,225 -15,432 ft.

