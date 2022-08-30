Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-30424
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Williams, Maude ETAL -A-
Well No.: D 88
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 8,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: E. Perry, A-48
Acres: 4,000
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34507
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Ford Grant Unit
Well No.: 25H
Field Name: Bloomington (4,600)
Total Depth: 4,700 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NE of Bloomington
Survey Name: Perez, F, A-93
Acres: 748.44
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34523
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Arches E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles NE of Cost
Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144
Acres: 1,748.03
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34524
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Arches F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles NE of Cost
Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144
Acres: 1,748.03
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34525
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Arches G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles NE of Cost
Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144
Acres: 1,748.03
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34526
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Arches H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles NE of Cost
Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144
Acres: 1,748.03
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34527
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Millennium Exploration Co.
Lease Name: Col. Moore
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: First Shot (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 8,910 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles NE of Gonzales
Survey Name: James Roney, A-58
Acres: 640
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33958
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: New Century Exploration
Lease Name: Mannin
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Carmichael (2,700)
Survey Name: Rodriquez, N, A-66
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 564,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 11/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,160 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,160 psi
Total Depth: 3,000 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 2,921 ft.
Perforations: 2,649–2,653 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33959
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: New Century Exploration
Lease Name: Hollingsworth
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Morales (4,150)
Survey Name: Mercer, E, A-54
Direction and Miles: 8 miles NW of Edna
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 603,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,485 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,495 psi
Total Depth: 4,500 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,370 ft.
Perforations: 3,720–3,726 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34212
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Brucite A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-456
Direction and Miles: 3.01 miles NW of Shiner
Oil: 1,814 barrels per day
Gas: 2,313,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,027 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,115 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,281–18,934 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34213
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Brucite B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-456
Direction and Miles: 3.01 miles NW of Shiner
Oil: 1,753 barrels per day
Gas: 3,122,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,218 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,628 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,224–19,426 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-30423
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Williams, Maude ETAL -A-
Well No.: D 87
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Direction and Miles: 10 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 7,294,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 29/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,400 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,490 psi
Total Depth: 5,860 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,880 ft.
Perforations: 4,432–4,444 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33256
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: WLP
Well No.: 95
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 4 barrels per day
Gas: 10,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 145 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,708 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,610 ft.
Perforations: 4,524–4,529 ft.
