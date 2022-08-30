Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-30424

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Williams, Maude ETAL -A-

Well No.: D 88

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 8,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: E. Perry, A-48

Acres: 4,000

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34507

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Ford Grant Unit

Well No.: 25H

Field Name: Bloomington (4,600)

Total Depth: 4,700 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NE of Bloomington

Survey Name: Perez, F, A-93

Acres: 748.44

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34523

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Arches E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles NE of Cost

Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144

Acres: 1,748.03

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34524

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Arches F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles NE of Cost

Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144

Acres: 1,748.03

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34525

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Arches G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles NE of Cost

Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144

Acres: 1,748.03

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34526

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Arches H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles NE of Cost

Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144

Acres: 1,748.03

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34527

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Millennium Exploration Co.

Lease Name: Col. Moore

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: First Shot (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 8,910 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles NE of Gonzales

Survey Name: James Roney, A-58

Acres: 640

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33958

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: New Century Exploration

Lease Name: Mannin

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Carmichael (2,700)

Survey Name: Rodriquez, N, A-66

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 564,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 11/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,160 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,160 psi

Total Depth: 3,000 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 2,921 ft.

Perforations: 2,649–2,653 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33959

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: New Century Exploration

Lease Name: Hollingsworth

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Morales (4,150)

Survey Name: Mercer, E, A-54

Direction and Miles: 8 miles NW of Edna

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 603,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,485 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,495 psi

Total Depth: 4,500 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,370 ft.

Perforations: 3,720–3,726 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34212

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Brucite A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-456

Direction and Miles: 3.01 miles NW of Shiner

Oil: 1,814 barrels per day

Gas: 2,313,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,027 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,115 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,281–18,934 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34213

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Brucite B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-456

Direction and Miles: 3.01 miles NW of Shiner

Oil: 1,753 barrels per day

Gas: 3,122,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,218 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,628 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,224–19,426 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-30423

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Williams, Maude ETAL -A-

Well No.: D 87

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Direction and Miles: 10 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 7,294,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 29/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,400 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,490 psi

Total Depth: 5,860 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,880 ft.

Perforations: 4,432–4,444 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33256

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: WLP

Well No.: 95

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 4 barrels per day

Gas: 10,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 145 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,708 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,610 ft.

Perforations: 4,524–4,529 ft.

