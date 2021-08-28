Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-33235
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Aurora Resources Corporation
Lease Name: Pogue
Well No.: 2 D
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 2,000
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Mineral
Survey Name: Jo. Heald, A-183
Acres: 63.4
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34006
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Cimarron Engineering, LLC
Lease Name: Jimmy McDonald
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Tynan
Total Depth: 4,900
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles NE of Tynan
Survey Name: Allen, W, A-336
Acres: 150
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34007
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Royal Production Company, Inc.
Lease Name: Harvey
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Beeville, North (2150)
Total Depth: 5,500
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Mineral
Survey Name: J. Lyford, A-214
Acres: 54.04
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37258
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy LLC
Lease Name: TMK Unit F
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000
Direction and Miles: 5 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 739.7
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37271
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Virgil Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Gillett
Survey Name: Gallagher, E, A-126
Acres: 762.4
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37272
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Virgil Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Gillett
Survey Name: Gallagher, E, A-126
Acres: 762.4
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37273
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Virgil Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Gillett
Survey Name: Gallagher, E, A-126
Acres: 762.4
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37275
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Chris Craft C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 9,500
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Gillett
Survey Name: Gallagher, E, A-126
Acres: 1,853.05
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37276
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Chris Craft D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 9,500
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Gillett
Survey Name: Gallagher, E, A-126
Acres: 1,853.05
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37277
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Chris Craft E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 9,500
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Gillett
Survey Name: Gallagher, E, A-126
Acres: 1,853.05
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-02755
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP
Lease Name: Vandenberg & Hill Westland
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Placedo, East (6500 SD.)
Total Depth: 6,500
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Placedo
Survey Name: Benavides, E, A-5
Acres: 995.85
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-33752
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cornfield Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000
Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: F. Hoppel
Acres: 752.6
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35475
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 213
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Total Depth: 5,500
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles NW of Magnet
Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12
Acres: 2,510.41
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35476
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC
Lease Name: Shotwell
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Total Depth: 5,500
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles NW of Magnet
Survey Name: Larche, S A, A-268
Acres: 107
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35030
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: ER03 — L01 — G01 A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: George, P B, A-205
Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Yorktown
Oil: 1,145 barrels per day
Gas: 15,531,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,049 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,261 psi
Total Depth: 23,979 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,899 ft.–23,820 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35049
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production CO, L.P.
Lease Name: S. Witte A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Sinclair, R, A-429
Direction and Miles: 8.03 miles NW of Yoakum
Oil: 2,693 barrels per day
Gas: 3,536,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,337 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 21,277 ft.
Perforations: 12,910 ft.–21,268 ft.
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33944
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Everest Resource Company
Lease Name: Lorenzen
Well No.: 1
Field Name: El Toro (6920)
Survey Name: Linn, J J, A-213
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SW of Edna
Oil: 5.62 barrels per day
Gas: 488,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 4/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,278 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 2,447 psi
Total Depth: 6,818 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 6,710 ft.–6,717 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-34497
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Kotara Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,323 barrels per day
Gas: 2,118,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,104 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,640 ft.–18,031 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-34827
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Kotara Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,283 barrels per day
Gas: 2,790,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,381 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,755 ft.–18,312 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36816
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Kotara Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,327 barrels per day
Gas: 2,219,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,326 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,905 ft.–18,252 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36817
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Kotara Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,268 barrels per day
Gas: 2,326,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,295 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,772 ft.–18,196 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36818
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Kotara Unit A
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,297 barrels per day
Gas: 2,646,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,351 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,740 ft.–17,949 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36819
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Kotara Unit A
Well No.: 9
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,316 barrels per day
Gas: 2,774,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,104 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,605 ft.–18,003 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36836
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 108H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,488 barrels per day
Gas: 2,234,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,001 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,016 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,830 ft.–13,873 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36852
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 107H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,437 barrels per day
Gas: 1,637,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,545 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 13,833 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,539 ft.–13,831 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36854
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,121 barrels per day
Gas: 830,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,715 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,230 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,830 ft.–14,086 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36855
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,097 barrels per day
Gas: 561,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,123 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,157 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,851 ft.–14,013 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37057
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Jess B. Williams Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E of Fashing
Oil: 2,180 barrels per day
Gas: 1,680,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,353 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,420 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,575 ft.–18,276 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37058
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Jess B. Williams Unit A
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E of Fashing
Oil: 2200 barrels per day
Gas: 2,000,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,753 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,671 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,536 ft.–18,526 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37059
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Ahlstrom-Williams Unit B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E of Fashing
Oil: 2400 barrels per day
Gas: 693,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,285 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,010 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,575 ft.–18,876 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34463
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Forza Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Lacourse Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Pridham Lake (Frio 4600)
Survey Name: Victoria Town Tract, A-341
Direction and Miles: 2.95 miles SW of Victoria
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 405,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 636 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 722 psi
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 4,626 ft.–4,629 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34366
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Berg A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Boon, B Z, A-119
Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,321 barrels per day
Gas: 408,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,498 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,541 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,243 ft.–22,390 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34367
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Berg B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Boon, B Z, A-119
Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,266 barrels per day
Gas: 384,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,411 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,947 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,587 ft.–22,840 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34368
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Berg C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Boon, B Z, A-119
Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,900 barrels per day
Gas: 552,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,613 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,684 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,150 ft.–21,579 ft.
