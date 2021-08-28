Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-33235

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Aurora Resources Corporation

Lease Name: Pogue

Well No.: 2 D

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 2,000

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Mineral

Survey Name: Jo. Heald, A-183

Acres: 63.4

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34006

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Cimarron Engineering, LLC

Lease Name: Jimmy McDonald

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Tynan

Total Depth: 4,900

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles NE of Tynan

Survey Name: Allen, W, A-336

Acres: 150

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34007

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Royal Production Company, Inc.

Lease Name: Harvey

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Beeville, North (2150)

Total Depth: 5,500

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Mineral

Survey Name: J. Lyford, A-214

Acres: 54.04

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37258

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy LLC

Lease Name: TMK Unit F

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000

Direction and Miles: 5 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 739.7

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37271

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Virgil Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Gillett

Survey Name: Gallagher, E, A-126

Acres: 762.4

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37272

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Virgil Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Gillett

Survey Name: Gallagher, E, A-126

Acres: 762.4

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37273

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Virgil Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Gillett

Survey Name: Gallagher, E, A-126

Acres: 762.4

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37275

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Chris Craft C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 9,500

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Gillett

Survey Name: Gallagher, E, A-126

Acres: 1,853.05

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37276

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Chris Craft D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 9,500

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Gillett

Survey Name: Gallagher, E, A-126

Acres: 1,853.05

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37277

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Chris Craft E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 9,500

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Gillett

Survey Name: Gallagher, E, A-126

Acres: 1,853.05

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-02755

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP

Lease Name: Vandenberg & Hill Westland

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Placedo, East (6500 SD.)

Total Depth: 6,500

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Placedo

Survey Name: Benavides, E, A-5

Acres: 995.85

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-33752

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cornfield Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000

Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: F. Hoppel

Acres: 752.6

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35475

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 213

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Total Depth: 5,500

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles NW of Magnet

Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12

Acres: 2,510.41

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35476

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC

Lease Name: Shotwell

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Total Depth: 5,500

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles NW of Magnet

Survey Name: Larche, S A, A-268

Acres: 107

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35030

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: ER03 — L01 — G01 A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: George, P B, A-205

Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Yorktown

Oil: 1,145 barrels per day

Gas: 15,531,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,049 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,261 psi

Total Depth: 23,979 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,899 ft.–23,820 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35049

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production CO, L.P.

Lease Name: S. Witte A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Sinclair, R, A-429

Direction and Miles: 8.03 miles NW of Yoakum

Oil: 2,693 barrels per day

Gas: 3,536,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,337 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 21,277 ft.

Perforations: 12,910 ft.–21,268 ft.

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33944

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Everest Resource Company

Lease Name: Lorenzen

Well No.: 1

Field Name: El Toro (6920)

Survey Name: Linn, J J, A-213

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SW of Edna

Oil: 5.62 barrels per day

Gas: 488,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 4/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,278 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 2,447 psi

Total Depth: 6,818 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 6,710 ft.–6,717 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-34497

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Kotara Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,323 barrels per day

Gas: 2,118,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,104 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,640 ft.–18,031 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-34827

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Kotara Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,283 barrels per day

Gas: 2,790,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,381 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,755 ft.–18,312 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36816

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Kotara Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,327 barrels per day

Gas: 2,219,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,326 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,905 ft.–18,252 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36817

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Kotara Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,268 barrels per day

Gas: 2,326,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,295 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,772 ft.–18,196 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36818

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Kotara Unit A

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,297 barrels per day

Gas: 2,646,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,351 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,740 ft.–17,949 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36819

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Kotara Unit A

Well No.: 9

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,316 barrels per day

Gas: 2,774,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,104 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,605 ft.–18,003 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36836

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 108H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,488 barrels per day

Gas: 2,234,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,001 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,016 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,830 ft.–13,873 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36852

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 107H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,437 barrels per day

Gas: 1,637,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,545 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 13,833 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,539 ft.–13,831 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36854

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,121 barrels per day

Gas: 830,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,715 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,230 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,830 ft.–14,086 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36855

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,097 barrels per day

Gas: 561,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,123 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,157 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,851 ft.–14,013 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37057

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Jess B. Williams Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E of Fashing

Oil: 2,180 barrels per day

Gas: 1,680,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,353 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,420 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,575 ft.–18,276 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37058

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Jess B. Williams Unit A

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E of Fashing

Oil: 2200 barrels per day

Gas: 2,000,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,753 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,671 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,536 ft.–18,526 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37059

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Ahlstrom-Williams Unit B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E of Fashing

Oil: 2400 barrels per day

Gas: 693,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,285 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,010 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,575 ft.–18,876 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34463

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Forza Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Lacourse Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Pridham Lake (Frio 4600)

Survey Name: Victoria Town Tract, A-341

Direction and Miles: 2.95 miles SW of Victoria

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 405,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 636 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 722 psi

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 4,626 ft.–4,629 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34366

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Berg A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Boon, B Z, A-119

Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,321 barrels per day

Gas: 408,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,498 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,541 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,243 ft.–22,390 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34367

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Berg B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Boon, B Z, A-119

Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,266 barrels per day

Gas: 384,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,411 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,947 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,587 ft.–22,840 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34368

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Berg C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Boon, B Z, A-119

Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,900 barrels per day

Gas: 552,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,613 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,684 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,150 ft.–21,579 ft.

