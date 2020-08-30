Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36971
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co
Lease Name: E&J Yanta — Vaughn USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Acres: 962.51
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36975
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co
Lease Name: E&J Yanta — Vaughn USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Acres: 962.51
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36976
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co
Lease Name: E&J Yanta — Vaughn USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Acres: 962.51
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36977
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co
Lease Name: E&J Yanta — Vaughn USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Acres: 962.51
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36979
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Rippstein-Rafter Unit
Well No.: 504H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 3 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Acres: 360.36
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-80645
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,600 Foot Sand)Unit
Well No.: W913B
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,600 Foot Sand)
Total Depth: 5,920
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: LIM&C, CO, A-353
Acres: 6,749.9
County: Gonzales
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34333
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Phoenix Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,200
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517
Acres: 1,268.04
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34334
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, INC.
Lease Name: Phoenix Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,300
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517
Acres: 1,268.04
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34335
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Phoenix Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,300
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517
Acres: 1,268.04
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34336
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Phoenix Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,300
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517
Acres: 1,268.04
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36623
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Foster Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Duvall, B H, A-97
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 823.91 barrels per day
Gas: 4,151,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,203 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,930 psi
Total Depth: 18,800 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,901–18,682 ft.
