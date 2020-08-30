Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36971

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co

Lease Name: E&J Yanta — Vaughn USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Acres: 962.51

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36975

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co

Lease Name: E&J Yanta — Vaughn USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Acres: 962.51

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36976

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co

Lease Name: E&J Yanta — Vaughn USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Acres: 962.51

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36977

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co

Lease Name: E&J Yanta — Vaughn USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Acres: 962.51

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36979

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Rippstein-Rafter Unit

Well No.: 504H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 3 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Acres: 360.36

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-80645

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,600 Foot Sand)Unit

Well No.: W913B

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,600 Foot Sand)

Total Depth: 5,920

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: LIM&C, CO, A-353

Acres: 6,749.9

County: Gonzales

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34333

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Phoenix Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,200

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517

Acres: 1,268.04

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34334

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, INC.

Lease Name: Phoenix Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,300

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517

Acres: 1,268.04

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34335

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Phoenix Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,300

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517

Acres: 1,268.04

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34336

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Phoenix Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,300

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517

Acres: 1,268.04

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36623

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Foster Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Duvall, B H, A-97

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 823.91 barrels per day

Gas: 4,151,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,203 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,930 psi

Total Depth: 18,800 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,901–18,682 ft.

