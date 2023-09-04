Gushers and Dusters
Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34279

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Charro Operating

Lease Name: Welder Heirs

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Gaffney, SW. (5,400)

Total Depth: 5,600 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Goliad

Survey Name: Barrera, G, A-1

Acres: 440

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34280

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Welderxp

Lease Name: Holt-Gantt

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wayno Bueno (Mackhank)

Total Depth: 10,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12 miles W of Goliad

Survey Name: A. Vasquez, A-282

Acres: 160

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-00192

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Stone Edge Energy

Lease Name: Rose-Sample

Well No.: 1D

Field Name: Cordele (M-3)

Total Depth: 3,100 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles N of Edna

Survey Name: White, P, A-83

Acres: 100

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37841

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 21H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W of Kenedy

Survey Name: Duvall, B H, A-97

Acres: 691.54

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37843

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 23H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W of Kenedy

Survey Name: Duvall, B H, A-97

Acres: 691.54

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37845

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Green A

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.9 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Bell, T C, A-460

Acres: 577.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37846

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Green A

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.9 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Bell, T C, A-460

Acres: 577.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37847

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Green A

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.9 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Bell, T C, A-460

Acres: 577.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37848

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Green A

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.9 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Bell, T C, A-460

Acres: 577.69

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34263

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Matocha

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.43 miles SE of Moulton

Survey Name: Taylor, W, A-55

Acres: 949.22

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-00566

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Heard, Fannie V.W., Mrs.

Well No.: 36

Field Name: Tom O'Connor (5,200, East)

Total Depth: 5,925 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.8 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Webb, T H, A-298

Acres: 1,222.5

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-31609

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: O'Connor, Thomas -C-

Well No.: 81

Field Name: Tom O'Connor (5,200, East)

Total Depth: 6,116 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Carr, JF/Connell, J O, A-114

Acres: 1,076.26

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34641

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Diamond A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles S of Smiley

Survey Name: Townsend, S, A-450

Acres: 925.13

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34642

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Diamond B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles S of Smiley

Survey Name: Townsend, S, A-450

Acres: 925.13

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34643

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Diamond C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles S of Smiley

Survey Name: Townsend, S, A-450

Acres: 925.13

District: 1

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Diamond D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles S of Smiley

Survey Name: Townsend, S, A-450

Acres: 925.13

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33581

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Sandalwood Exploration

Lease Name: Stried

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 4,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NW of Flatonia

Survey Name: Hernandez, G, A-215

Acres: 250

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37448

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. - USA

Lease Name: Jog East Unit A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 1,208 barrels per day

Gas: 1,017,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 572 psi

Total Depth: 16,611 ft.

Perforations: 10,919 -16,458 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37449

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. - USA

Lease Name: Joe Burreaux-Jog East PSA A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 1,039 barrels per day

Gas: 847,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 633 psi

Total Depth: 16,294 ft.

Perforations: 11,026-16,258 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37470

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. - USA

Lease Name: Jog-Jog East PSA

Well No.: A 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 1,478 barrels per day

Gas: 1,529,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,109 psi

Total Depth: 16,737 ft.

Perforations: 11,189 -16, 578 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37649

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: Berry

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City

Oil: 998 barrels per day

Gas: 1,068,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,770 psi

Total Depth: 16,337 ft.

Perforations: 12,230-16,221 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37650

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: Berry

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City

Oil: 1,292 barrels per day

Gas: 1,423,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,100 psi

Total Depth: 18,040 ft.

Total Depth: 18,040 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,310-17,923 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37651

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: Berry

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City

Oil: 957 barrels per day

Gas: 1,051,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,393 psi

Total Depth: 16,409 ft.

Perforations: 12,420-16,279 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37652

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: Berry A

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City

Oil: 808 barrels per day

Gas: 872,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of a inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,385 psi

Total Depth: 15,896 ft.

Perforations: 12,250-15,743 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37722

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Franke-Makowski (SA) A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 790 barrels per day

Gas: 1,973,000 cubic feet per day

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 963 psi

Total Depth: 18,732 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,689 ft.

Perforations: 12,426 -18,636 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37723

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Franke-Makowski (SA) B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 812 barrels per day

Gas: 1,966,000 cubic feet per day

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 999 psi

Total Depth: 18,333 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,284 ft.

Perforations: 12,328-18,230 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37724

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Franke-Makowski (SA) C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 777 barrels per day

Gas: 1,968,000 cubic feet per day

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 997 psi

Total Depth: 18,348 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,298 ft.

Perforations: 12,318-18,244 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33308

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.- O'Connor

Well No.: 122

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 52 barrels per day

Gas: 60,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 340 psi

Total Depth: 4,724 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,449 ft.

Perforations: 4,430-4,447 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34599

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Operating

Lease Name: Cherry C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Direction and Miles: 11.04 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 1336 barrels per day

Gas: 527,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64”

Gas Lift:

Flowing: Yes

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 586 psi

Tubing Pressure: 586 psi

Total Depth: 22187ft.

Total Depth: 22187ft.

Perforations: 9746ft.-22002ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34600

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Operating

Lease Name: Cherry D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Direction and Miles: 11.04 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 1,259 barrels per day

Gas: 511,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 538 psi

Total Depth: 18,890 ft.

Perforations: 9,717-18,717 ft.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33575

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II

Lease Name: GREY WOLF

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Survey Name: Anderson, S A, A-5

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Ammannsville

Oil: 865 barrels per day

Gas: 2,900,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,275 psi

Total Depth: 18,818 ft.

Perforations: 13,277-18,884 ft.

