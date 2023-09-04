Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34279
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Charro Operating
Lease Name: Welder Heirs
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Gaffney, SW. (5,400)
Total Depth: 5,600 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Goliad
Survey Name: Barrera, G, A-1
Acres: 440
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34280
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Welderxp
Lease Name: Holt-Gantt
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wayno Bueno (Mackhank)
Total Depth: 10,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12 miles W of Goliad
Survey Name: A. Vasquez, A-282
Acres: 160
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-00192
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Stone Edge Energy
Lease Name: Rose-Sample
Well No.: 1D
Field Name: Cordele (M-3)
Total Depth: 3,100 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles N of Edna
Survey Name: White, P, A-83
Acres: 100
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37841
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 21H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W of Kenedy
Survey Name: Duvall, B H, A-97
Acres: 691.54
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37843
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 23H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W of Kenedy
Survey Name: Duvall, B H, A-97
Acres: 691.54
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37845
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Green A
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.9 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Bell, T C, A-460
Acres: 577.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37846
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Green A
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.9 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Bell, T C, A-460
Acres: 577.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37847
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Green A
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.9 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Bell, T C, A-460
Acres: 577.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37848
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Green A
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.9 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Bell, T C, A-460
Acres: 577.69
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34263
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Matocha
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.43 miles SE of Moulton
Survey Name: Taylor, W, A-55
Acres: 949.22
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-00566
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Heard, Fannie V.W., Mrs.
Well No.: 36
Field Name: Tom O'Connor (5,200, East)
Total Depth: 5,925 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.8 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Webb, T H, A-298
Acres: 1,222.5
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-31609
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: O'Connor, Thomas -C-
Well No.: 81
Field Name: Tom O'Connor (5,200, East)
Total Depth: 6,116 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Carr, JF/Connell, J O, A-114
Acres: 1,076.26
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34641
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Diamond A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles S of Smiley
Survey Name: Townsend, S, A-450
Acres: 925.13
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34642
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Diamond B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles S of Smiley
Survey Name: Townsend, S, A-450
Acres: 925.13
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34643
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Diamond C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles S of Smiley
Survey Name: Townsend, S, A-450
Acres: 925.13
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34643
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Diamond D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles S of Smiley
Survey Name: Townsend, S, A-450
Acres: 925.13
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33581
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Sandalwood Exploration
Lease Name: Stried
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 4,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NW of Flatonia
Survey Name: Hernandez, G, A-215
Acres: 250
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37448
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. - USA
Lease Name: Jog East Unit A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 1,208 barrels per day
Gas: 1,017,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 572 psi
Total Depth: 16,611 ft.
Perforations: 10,919 -16,458 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37449
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. - USA
Lease Name: Joe Burreaux-Jog East PSA A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 1,039 barrels per day
Gas: 847,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 633 psi
Total Depth: 16,294 ft.
Perforations: 11,026-16,258 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37470
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. - USA
Lease Name: Jog-Jog East PSA
Well No.: A 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 1,478 barrels per day
Gas: 1,529,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,109 psi
Total Depth: 16,737 ft.
Perforations: 11,189 -16, 578 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37649
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: Berry
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City
Oil: 998 barrels per day
Gas: 1,068,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,770 psi
Total Depth: 16,337 ft.
Perforations: 12,230-16,221 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37650
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: Berry
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City
Oil: 1,292 barrels per day
Gas: 1,423,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,100 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,040 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,310-17,923 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37651
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: Berry
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City
Oil: 957 barrels per day
Gas: 1,051,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,393 psi
Total Depth: 16,409 ft.
Perforations: 12,420-16,279 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37652
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: Berry A
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City
Oil: 808 barrels per day
Gas: 872,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of a inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,385 psi
Total Depth: 15,896 ft.
Perforations: 12,250-15,743 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37722
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Franke-Makowski (SA) A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 790 barrels per day
Gas: 1,973,000 cubic feet per day
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 963 psi
Total Depth: 18,732 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,689 ft.
Perforations: 12,426 -18,636 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37723
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Franke-Makowski (SA) B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 812 barrels per day
Gas: 1,966,000 cubic feet per day
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 999 psi
Total Depth: 18,333 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,284 ft.
Perforations: 12,328-18,230 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37724
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Franke-Makowski (SA) C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 777 barrels per day
Gas: 1,968,000 cubic feet per day
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 997 psi
Total Depth: 18,348 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,298 ft.
Perforations: 12,318-18,244 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33308
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.- O'Connor
Well No.: 122
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 52 barrels per day
Gas: 60,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 340 psi
Total Depth: 4,724 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,449 ft.
Perforations: 4,430-4,447 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34599
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Operating
Lease Name: Cherry C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Direction and Miles: 11.04 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 1336 barrels per day
Gas: 527,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64”
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 586 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22187ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9746ft.-22002ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34600
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Operating
Lease Name: Cherry D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Direction and Miles: 11.04 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 1,259 barrels per day
Gas: 511,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 538 psi
Total Depth: 18,890 ft.
Perforations: 9,717-18,717 ft.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33575
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II
Lease Name: GREY WOLF
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Survey Name: Anderson, S A, A-5
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Ammannsville
Oil: 865 barrels per day
Gas: 2,900,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,275 psi
Total Depth: 18,818 ft.
Perforations: 13,277-18,884 ft.