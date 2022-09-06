Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34023
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hydrocarbon Operating
Lease Name: Looney Gas Unit Well No.: 1
Field Name: Theis, South (Slick First)
Total Depth: 9,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.1 miles NW of Bee
Survey Name: W SIMMS, A-299
Acres: 256.9
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34024
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hydrocarbon Operating
Lease Name: Looney
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Norbee (Frio 2,900)
Total Depth: 5,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.1 miles NW of Beeville
Survey Name: Perez, E, A-271
Acres: 140.9
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-00835
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: KD Energy
Lease Name: ML & I
Well No.: 10
Field Name: Ganado
Total Depth: 6,627 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Ganado
Survey Name: A. Kontze/Morris & Cummings, A-229
Acres: 321.25
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37562
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO.
Lease Name: Korth Vick A-B-E Ulw B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1 mile NE of Ecleto
Survey Name: Hammond, H P, A-138
Acres: 1,075.09
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37570
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Dzuik — Stoeltje A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 1,184.6
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37571
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Dzuik — Stoeltje B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 1,184.6
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37572
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Fox — Stoeltje A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 1,184.6
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37573
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Fox — Stoeltje B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 1,184.6
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37574
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Bigpage A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Elliot, G, A-101
Acres: 3,225.11
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37575
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Bigpage B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Elliot, G, A-101
Acres: 3,336.05
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37576
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Bigpage C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Elliot, G, A-101
Acres: 3,336.05
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37583
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Maple C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.39 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191
Acres: 1,750.84
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37584
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Maple D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.39 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191
Acres: 1,750.84
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35483
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Paloma Operating
Lease Name: Lilie
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Daboval
Total Depth: 7,400 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SE of Hillje
Survey Name: ET RR CO., A-130
Acres: 160
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35087
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cetera A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Westhoff
Oil: 1,837 barrels per day
Gas: 2,518,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 819 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,455 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 20,412 ft.
Perforations: 12,359–20,425 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35088
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cetera B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Westhoff
Oil: 2,117 barrels per day
Gas: 3,069,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 966 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,095 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,350–21,019 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35089
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cetera C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Westhoff
Oil: 1,754 barrels per day
Gas: 2,280,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 959 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,466 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,289–18,372 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35090
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cetera D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Westhoff
Oil: 2,519 barrels per day
Gas: 3,168,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,907 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,173 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,393–21,087 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35091
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cetera E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Westhoff
Oil: 2,146 barrels per day
Gas: 2,472,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,560 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,724 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,402–20,649 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35092
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cetera F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Westhoff
Oil: 362 barrels per day
Gas: 1,101,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 192 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,056 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,930–19,965 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35092
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Dziuk A
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Direction and Miles: 4.35 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 692 barrels per day
Gas: 2,721,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,308 psi
Total Depth: 17,797 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,769 ft.
Perforations: 13,303–17,675 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35093
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Dziuk A
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Direction and Miles: 4.35 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 862 barrels per day
Gas: 3,201,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,495 psi
Total Depth: 17,845 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,816 ft.
Perforations: 13,522–17,749 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37222
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 9
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Direction and Miles: 4.35 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 729 barrels per day
Gas: 2,416,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,420 psi
Total Depth: 17,756 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,727 ft.
Perforations: 13,475–17,633 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37223
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 8
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Direction and Miles: 4.35 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1,071 barrels per day
Gas: 4,091,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of a inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,292 psi
Total Depth: 20,269 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 20,238 ft.
Perforations: 13,349–20,175 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37224
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 7
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350
Direction and Miles: 4.35 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 748 barrels per day
Gas: 3,010,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,463 psi
Total Depth: 19,763 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,731 ft.
Perforations: 13,453–19,638 ft.
District 2
API No.: 42-255-37262
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 6
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217
Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1,266 barrels per day
Gas: 3,900,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,620 psi
Total Depth: 20,776 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 20,746 ft.
Perforations: 13,617–20,649 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37263
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 5
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217
Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1,620 barrels per day
Gas: 5,641,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of a inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,446 psi
Total Depth: 19,992 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,964 ft.
Perforations: 13,492–19,870 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37264
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 4
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217
Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 737 barrels per day
Gas: 3,129,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,120 psi
Total Depth: 19,760 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,732 ft.
Perforations: 13,604–19,634 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37265
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217
Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 754 barrels per day
Gas: 2,755,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,345 psi
Total Depth: 19,456 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,422 ft
Perforations: 13,619–19,322 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37266
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217
Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1,533 barrels per day
Gas: 4,758,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,608 psi
Total Depth: 19,078 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,822 ft.
Perforations: 13,592–18,759 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37267
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217
Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1,803 barrels per day
Gas: 6,600,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,081 psi
Total Depth: 19,164 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,135 ft.
Perforations: 13,623–19,072 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37281
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Julie
Well No.: 19H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NE of Gillett
Oil: 744 barrels per day
Gas: 312,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,278 psi
Total Depth: 21,545 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,914–21,506 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37282
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Julie
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NE of Gillett
Oil: 956 barrels per day
Gas: 467,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,443 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,747 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,992–21,707 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37285
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Julie
Well No.: 21H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NE of Gillett
Oil: 1,018 barrels per day
Gas: 458,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,615 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,719 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,103–21,677 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37361
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Eckert Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Fannin, J W, A-111
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Nixon
Oil: 510 barrels per day
Gas: 152,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 421 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 12,743 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 12,680 ft.
Perforations: 8,999–12,651 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37362
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Eckert Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Fannin, J W, A-111
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Nixon
Oil: 432 barrels per day
Gas: 135,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 440 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 12,540 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 12,478 ft.
Perforations: 9,066–12,452 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37431
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Tidal Petroleum
Lease Name: Fox
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 2 miles NE of Hobson
Oil: 648 barrels per day
Gas: 384,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 750 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 12,780 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 12,735 ft.
Perforations: 10,632–12,565 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37432
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Tidal Petroleum
Lease Name: Fox
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 2 miles NE of Hobson
Oil: 244 barrels per day
Gas: 1,355,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 500 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 13,311 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 13,178 ft.
Perforations: 10,521–13,053 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-31772
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O’Connor
Well No.: 69
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 79.80 barrels per day
Gas: 45,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 465 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,605 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,453 ft.
Perforations: 4,440–4,447 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34443
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Turquoise A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Morris, B, A-49
Direction and Miles: 7.75 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 904 barrels per day
Gas: 373,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: None
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,765 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 23,900 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,438–23,710 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34444
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Turquoise B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Morris, B, A-49
Direction and Miles: 7.75 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 631 barrels per day
Gas: 308,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: None
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,894 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 23,525 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,426–23,332 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34445
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Turquoise C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Morris, B, A-49
Direction and Miles: 7.75 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 786 barrels per day
Gas: 2,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: None
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,487 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,939 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,325–22,722 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34440
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Topaz A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Moses, A, A-341
Direction and Miles: 7.62 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 636 barrels per day
Gas: 296,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 578 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 23,330 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,290–23,138 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34441
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Topaz B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Moses, A, A-341
Direction and Miles: 7.62 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 655 barrels per day
Gas: 328,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 128/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,029 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 23,528 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,538–23,342 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34442
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Topaz C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Moses, A, A-341
Direction and Miles: 7.62 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 87 barrels per day
Gas: 47,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 699 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,024 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,346–17,841 ft.
