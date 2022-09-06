Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34023

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hydrocarbon Operating

Lease Name: Looney Gas Unit Well No.: 1

Field Name: Theis, South (Slick First)

Total Depth: 9,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.1 miles NW of Bee

Survey Name: W SIMMS, A-299

Acres: 256.9

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34024

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hydrocarbon Operating

Lease Name: Looney

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Norbee (Frio 2,900)

Total Depth: 5,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.1 miles NW of Beeville

Survey Name: Perez, E, A-271

Acres: 140.9

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-00835

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: KD Energy

Lease Name: ML & I

Well No.: 10

Field Name: Ganado

Total Depth: 6,627 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Ganado

Survey Name: A. Kontze/Morris & Cummings, A-229

Acres: 321.25

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37562

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO.

Lease Name: Korth Vick A-B-E Ulw B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1 mile NE of Ecleto

Survey Name: Hammond, H P, A-138

Acres: 1,075.09

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37570

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Dzuik — Stoeltje A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 1,184.6

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37571

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Dzuik — Stoeltje B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 1,184.6

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37572

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Fox — Stoeltje A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 1,184.6

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37573

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Fox — Stoeltje B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 1,184.6

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37574

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Bigpage A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Elliot, G, A-101

Acres: 3,225.11

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37575

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Bigpage B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Elliot, G, A-101

Acres: 3,336.05

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37576

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Bigpage C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Elliot, G, A-101

Acres: 3,336.05

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37583

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Maple C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.39 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191

Acres: 1,750.84

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37584

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Maple D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.39 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191

Acres: 1,750.84

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35483

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Paloma Operating

Lease Name: Lilie

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Daboval

Total Depth: 7,400 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SE of Hillje

Survey Name: ET RR CO., A-130

Acres: 160

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35087

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cetera A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Westhoff

Oil: 1,837 barrels per day

Gas: 2,518,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 819 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,455 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 20,412 ft.

Perforations: 12,359–20,425 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35088

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cetera B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Westhoff

Oil: 2,117 barrels per day

Gas: 3,069,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 966 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,095 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,350–21,019 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35089

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cetera C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Westhoff

Oil: 1,754 barrels per day

Gas: 2,280,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 959 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,466 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,289–18,372 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35090

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cetera D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Westhoff

Oil: 2,519 barrels per day

Gas: 3,168,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,907 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,173 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,393–21,087 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35091

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cetera E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Westhoff

Oil: 2,146 barrels per day

Gas: 2,472,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,560 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,724 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,402–20,649 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35092

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cetera F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Westhoff

Oil: 362 barrels per day

Gas: 1,101,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 192 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,056 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,930–19,965 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35092

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Dziuk A

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Direction and Miles: 4.35 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 692 barrels per day

Gas: 2,721,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,308 psi

Total Depth: 17,797 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,769 ft.

Perforations: 13,303–17,675 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35093

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Dziuk A

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Direction and Miles: 4.35 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 862 barrels per day

Gas: 3,201,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,495 psi

Total Depth: 17,845 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,816 ft.

Perforations: 13,522–17,749 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37222

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 9

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Direction and Miles: 4.35 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 729 barrels per day

Gas: 2,416,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,420 psi

Total Depth: 17,756 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,727 ft.

Perforations: 13,475–17,633 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37223

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 8

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Direction and Miles: 4.35 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1,071 barrels per day

Gas: 4,091,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of a inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,292 psi

Total Depth: 20,269 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 20,238 ft.

Perforations: 13,349–20,175 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37224

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 7

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-350

Direction and Miles: 4.35 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 748 barrels per day

Gas: 3,010,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,463 psi

Total Depth: 19,763 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,731 ft.

Perforations: 13,453–19,638 ft.

District 2

API No.: 42-255-37262

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 6

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217

Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1,266 barrels per day

Gas: 3,900,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,620 psi

Total Depth: 20,776 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 20,746 ft.

Perforations: 13,617–20,649 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37263

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 5

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217

Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1,620 barrels per day

Gas: 5,641,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of a inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,446 psi

Total Depth: 19,992 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,964 ft.

Perforations: 13,492–19,870 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37264

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 4

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217

Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 737 barrels per day

Gas: 3,129,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,120 psi

Total Depth: 19,760 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,732 ft.

Perforations: 13,604–19,634 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37265

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217

Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 754 barrels per day

Gas: 2,755,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,345 psi

Total Depth: 19,456 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,422 ft

Perforations: 13,619–19,322 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37266

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217

Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1,533 barrels per day

Gas: 4,758,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,608 psi

Total Depth: 19,078 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,822 ft.

Perforations: 13,592–18,759 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37267

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217

Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1,803 barrels per day

Gas: 6,600,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,081 psi

Total Depth: 19,164 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,135 ft.

Perforations: 13,623–19,072 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37281

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Julie

Well No.: 19H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NE of Gillett

Oil: 744 barrels per day

Gas: 312,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,278 psi

Total Depth: 21,545 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,914–21,506 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37282

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Julie

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NE of Gillett

Oil: 956 barrels per day

Gas: 467,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,443 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,747 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,992–21,707 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37285

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Julie

Well No.: 21H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NE of Gillett

Oil: 1,018 barrels per day

Gas: 458,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,615 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,719 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,103–21,677 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37361

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Eckert Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Fannin, J W, A-111

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Nixon

Oil: 510 barrels per day

Gas: 152,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 421 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 12,743 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 12,680 ft.

Perforations: 8,999–12,651 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37362

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Eckert Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Fannin, J W, A-111

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Nixon

Oil: 432 barrels per day

Gas: 135,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 440 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 12,540 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 12,478 ft.

Perforations: 9,066–12,452 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37431

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Tidal Petroleum

Lease Name: Fox

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 2 miles NE of Hobson

Oil: 648 barrels per day

Gas: 384,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 750 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 12,780 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 12,735 ft.

Perforations: 10,632–12,565 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37432

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Tidal Petroleum

Lease Name: Fox

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 2 miles NE of Hobson

Oil: 244 barrels per day

Gas: 1,355,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 500 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 13,311 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 13,178 ft.

Perforations: 10,521–13,053 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-31772

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O’Connor

Well No.: 69

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 79.80 barrels per day

Gas: 45,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 465 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,605 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,453 ft.

Perforations: 4,440–4,447 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34443

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Turquoise A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Morris, B, A-49

Direction and Miles: 7.75 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 904 barrels per day

Gas: 373,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: None

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,765 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 23,900 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,438–23,710 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34444

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Turquoise B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Morris, B, A-49

Direction and Miles: 7.75 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 631 barrels per day

Gas: 308,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: None

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,894 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 23,525 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,426–23,332 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34445

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Turquoise C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Morris, B, A-49

Direction and Miles: 7.75 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 786 barrels per day

Gas: 2,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: None

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,487 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,939 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,325–22,722 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34440

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Topaz A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Moses, A, A-341

Direction and Miles: 7.62 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 636 barrels per day

Gas: 296,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 578 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 23,330 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,290–23,138 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34441

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Topaz B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Moses, A, A-341

Direction and Miles: 7.62 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 655 barrels per day

Gas: 328,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 128/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,029 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 23,528 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,538–23,342 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34442

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Topaz C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Moses, A, A-341

Direction and Miles: 7.62 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 87 barrels per day

Gas: 47,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 699 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,024 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,346–17,841 ft.

