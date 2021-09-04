Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Victoria Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37246h

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Kempe-Laubach Unit

Well No: 503H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SW. of Karnes City

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Acres: 256.81

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37247

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Kempe-Laubach Unit

Well No.: 504H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SW. of Karnes City

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Acres: 256.81

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37248

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Kempe-Laubach Unit

Well No.: 502H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SW. of Karnes City

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Acres: 256.81

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37279

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Kowalik-Muenchow A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SW. of Falls City

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Acres: 1,306.41

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37280

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Kowalik-Muenchow B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SW. of Falls City

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Acres: 1,306.41

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37286

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Sublime Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.72 miles SE. of Karnes City

Survey Name: Clover, I, A-62

Acres: 94.78

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37287

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Sublime Unit

Well No.: 102H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.49 miles NE. of Karnes City

Survey Name: Clover, I, A-62

Acres: 94.78

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34418

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Hawn Holt

Well No.: 21H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.24 miles NE. of Gonzales

Survey Name: Blair, G, A-4

Acres: 2527.58

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34419

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Pyrite

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.24 miles NE. of Gonzales

Survey Name: Blair, G, A-4

Acres: 4201.74

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-34618

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Remora Management

Lease Name: Pierce Estates C

Well No.: 237

Field Name: Magnet Withers (F-10)

Total Depth: 7,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SE. of Lane City

Survey Name: Caldwell, J, A-10

Acres: 8,488

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-34741

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Remora Management

Lease Name: Pierce Estate

Well No.: C240

Field Name: Magnet Withers (F-13-A)

Total Depth: 7,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles N. of Lane City

Survey Name: Caldwell, J, A-10

Acres: 4,488

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37060

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Ahlstrom Unit A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E. of Fashing

Oil: 1,953 barrels per day

Gas: 2,853,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,245 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,430 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,625–19,276 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37061

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Ahlstrom Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E. of Fashing

Oil: 2,430 barrels per day

Gas: 2,300,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,315 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,767 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,800–19,701 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37062

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Ahlstrom Unit A

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E. of Fashing

Oil: 2,250 barrels per day

Gas: 1,982,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,454 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,059 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,775–19,976 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34156

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Hippo Hunter

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4

Direction and Miles: 2.42 miles NW. of Moulton

Oil: 1,358 barrels per day

Gas: 754,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,521 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,970 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,919–17,743 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34162

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Amethyst

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4

Direction and Miles: 2.42 miles NW. of Moulton

Oil: 1,006 barrels per day

Gas: 585,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,014 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,844–17,314 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33232

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 94

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Survey Name: Dunn, J, A-24

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Oil: 2.6 barrels per day

Gas: 10,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 170 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,055 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,422 ft.

Perforations: 4,410–4,420 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34469

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Gray-Malik

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co/Brownson, J M, A-382

Direction and Miles: 1 mile S. of Placedo

Oil: 584 barrels per day

Gas: 225,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 100 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 8,006 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,350–8,006 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34383

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Slick A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-197

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SE. of Smiley

Oil: 2,393 barrels per day

Gas: 2,712,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 743 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,997 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,746–21,833 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34384

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Slick B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-197

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SE. of Smiley

Oil: 2,536 barrels per day

Gas: 2,808,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 62/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 881 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,236 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,732–21,162 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34385

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Slick C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-197

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SE. of Smiley

Oil: 2,307 barrels per day

Gas: 2,664,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 930 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,522 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,472–20,410 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34386

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Slick D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-197

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SE. of Smiley

Oil: 1,728 barrels per day

Gas: 1,920,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 710 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,489 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,710–20,410 ft.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35471

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: J2R Energy

Lease Name: J2R

Well No.: 3V

Field Name: Hillje, South

Survey Name: M&C/Miller, L L, A-529

Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SE. of Louise

Oil: 51 barrels per day

Gas: 15,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 2/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,394 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,280 ft.

Perforations: 5,201–5,211 ft.

