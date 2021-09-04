Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Victoria Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37246h
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Kempe-Laubach Unit
Well No: 503H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SW. of Karnes City
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Acres: 256.81
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37247
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Kempe-Laubach Unit
Well No.: 504H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SW. of Karnes City
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Acres: 256.81
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37248
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Kempe-Laubach Unit
Well No.: 502H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SW. of Karnes City
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Acres: 256.81
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37279
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Kowalik-Muenchow A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SW. of Falls City
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Acres: 1,306.41
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37280
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Kowalik-Muenchow B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles SW. of Falls City
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Acres: 1,306.41
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37286
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Sublime Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.72 miles SE. of Karnes City
Survey Name: Clover, I, A-62
Acres: 94.78
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37287
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Sublime Unit
Well No.: 102H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.49 miles NE. of Karnes City
Survey Name: Clover, I, A-62
Acres: 94.78
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34418
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Hawn Holt
Well No.: 21H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.24 miles NE. of Gonzales
Survey Name: Blair, G, A-4
Acres: 2527.58
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34419
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Pyrite
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.24 miles NE. of Gonzales
Survey Name: Blair, G, A-4
Acres: 4201.74
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-34618
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Remora Management
Lease Name: Pierce Estates C
Well No.: 237
Field Name: Magnet Withers (F-10)
Total Depth: 7,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SE. of Lane City
Survey Name: Caldwell, J, A-10
Acres: 8,488
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-34741
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Remora Management
Lease Name: Pierce Estate
Well No.: C240
Field Name: Magnet Withers (F-13-A)
Total Depth: 7,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles N. of Lane City
Survey Name: Caldwell, J, A-10
Acres: 4,488
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37060
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Ahlstrom Unit A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E. of Fashing
Oil: 1,953 barrels per day
Gas: 2,853,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,245 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,430 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,625–19,276 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37061
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Ahlstrom Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E. of Fashing
Oil: 2,430 barrels per day
Gas: 2,300,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,315 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,767 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,800–19,701 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37062
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Ahlstrom Unit A
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E. of Fashing
Oil: 2,250 barrels per day
Gas: 1,982,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,454 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,059 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,775–19,976 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34156
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Hippo Hunter
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4
Direction and Miles: 2.42 miles NW. of Moulton
Oil: 1,358 barrels per day
Gas: 754,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,521 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,970 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,919–17,743 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34162
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Amethyst
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4
Direction and Miles: 2.42 miles NW. of Moulton
Oil: 1,006 barrels per day
Gas: 585,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,014 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,844–17,314 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33232
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 94
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Survey Name: Dunn, J, A-24
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Oil: 2.6 barrels per day
Gas: 10,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 170 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,055 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,422 ft.
Perforations: 4,410–4,420 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34469
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Gray-Malik
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co/Brownson, J M, A-382
Direction and Miles: 1 mile S. of Placedo
Oil: 584 barrels per day
Gas: 225,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 100 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 8,006 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,350–8,006 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34383
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Slick A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-197
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SE. of Smiley
Oil: 2,393 barrels per day
Gas: 2,712,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 743 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,997 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,746–21,833 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34384
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Slick B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-197
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SE. of Smiley
Oil: 2,536 barrels per day
Gas: 2,808,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 62/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 881 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,236 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,732–21,162 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34385
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Slick C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-197
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SE. of Smiley
Oil: 2,307 barrels per day
Gas: 2,664,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 930 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,522 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,472–20,410 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34386
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Slick D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-197
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SE. of Smiley
Oil: 1,728 barrels per day
Gas: 1,920,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 710 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,489 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,710–20,410 ft.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35471
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: J2R Energy
Lease Name: J2R
Well No.: 3V
Field Name: Hillje, South
Survey Name: M&C/Miller, L L, A-529
Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SE. of Louise
Oil: 51 barrels per day
Gas: 15,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 2/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,394 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,280 ft.
Perforations: 5,201–5,211 ft.
