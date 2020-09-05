Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35010
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: P. Frisbie A-B SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Keland, J, A-652
Acres: 1,259.58
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35011
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: P. Frisbie A-B SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Keland, J, A-652
Acres: 1,259.58
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35013
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Mueller 18A-Frisbie B SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Keland, J, A-652
Acres: 1,259.58
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35012
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: P. Frisbie A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Keland, J, A-652
Acres: 568.55
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35009
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: LP Butler B
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Keland, J, A-652
Acres: 639.8
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33944
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Everest Resource Company
Lease Name: Lorenzen
Well No.: 1
Field Name: El Toro
Total Depth: 6,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SW of Edna
Survey Name: Linn, J J, A-213
Acres: 137.29
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-00727
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) FLD. Unit
Well No.: Q306 G
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)
Total Depth: 5,985 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Webb, T H, A-298
Acres: 14,500 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34337
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Millennium Exploration Co.
Lease Name: Chalk Talk ‘B’
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Peach Creek (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 8,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.98 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Seeley, S, A-60
Acres: 1,000
Wharton County
District: 1
API No.: 42-481-35465
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Company
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 207
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Total Depth: 5,700 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles NW of Magnet
Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12
Acres: 2,510.41
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32794
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) FLD. Unit
Well No.: P214
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-398
Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 20 barrels per day
Gas: 2,050,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 31/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 260 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 9,000 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,762 –5,770 ft.
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33564
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: West Ranch State Oil & Gas Unit1
Well No.: 19
Field Name: West Ranch, S. (Frio 7,200)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59
Direction and Miles: 5.33 miles SE of Vanderbilt
Oil: 57 barrels per day
Gas: 11,228,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,280 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 8,525 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 8,424 ft.
Perforations: 7,954 –8,068 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34138
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Moose Hunter
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.05 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,202 barrels per day
Gas: 678,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,644 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,914 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,582 –17,725 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34139
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Moose Hunter
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.05 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,316 barrels per day
Gas: 739,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,642 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,227 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,440–16,041 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-33721
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Blonde Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Estill, W K, A-160
Direction and Miles: 4.26 miles NW of Shiner
Oil: 1,346 barrels per day
Gas: 1,115,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,451 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,070 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,073–17,893 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34133
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Wombat Stag B
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.08 miles NW of Moulton
Oil: 1,130 barrels per day
Gas: 581,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,870 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,123 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,332–16,695 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34131
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Wombat Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.08 miles NW of Moulton
Oil: 1,171 barrels per day
Gas: 538,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,912 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,597 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,261–17,398 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34132
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Wombat Stag A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.08 miles NW of Moulton
Oil: 998 barrels per day
Gas: 584,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,560 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,123 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,265 –16,938 ft.
