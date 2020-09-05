Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35010

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: P. Frisbie A-B SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Keland, J, A-652

Acres: 1,259.58

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35011

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: P. Frisbie A-B SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Keland, J, A-652

Acres: 1,259.58

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35013

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Mueller 18A-Frisbie B SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Keland, J, A-652

Acres: 1,259.58

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35012

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: P. Frisbie A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Keland, J, A-652

Acres: 568.55

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35009

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: LP Butler B

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.31 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Keland, J, A-652

Acres: 639.8

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33944

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Everest Resource Company

Lease Name: Lorenzen

Well No.: 1

Field Name: El Toro

Total Depth: 6,900 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SW of Edna

Survey Name: Linn, J J, A-213

Acres: 137.29

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-00727

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) FLD. Unit

Well No.: Q306 G

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)

Total Depth: 5,985 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Webb, T H, A-298

Acres: 14,500 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34337

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Millennium Exploration Co.

Lease Name: Chalk Talk ‘B’

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Peach Creek (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 8,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.98 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Seeley, S, A-60

Acres: 1,000

Wharton County

District: 1

API No.: 42-481-35465

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Company

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 207

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Total Depth: 5,700 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles NW of Magnet

Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12

Acres: 2,510.41

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32794

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) FLD. Unit

Well No.: P214

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-398

Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 20 barrels per day

Gas: 2,050,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 31/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 260 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 9,000 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,762 –5,770 ft.

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33564

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: West Ranch State Oil & Gas Unit1

Well No.: 19

Field Name: West Ranch, S. (Frio 7,200)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59

Direction and Miles: 5.33 miles SE of Vanderbilt

Oil: 57 barrels per day

Gas: 11,228,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,280 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 8,525 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 8,424 ft.

Perforations: 7,954 –8,068 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34138

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Moose Hunter

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.05 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,202 barrels per day

Gas: 678,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,644 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,914 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,582 –17,725 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34139

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Moose Hunter

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.05 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,316 barrels per day

Gas: 739,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,642 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,227 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,440–16,041 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-33721

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Blonde Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Estill, W K, A-160

Direction and Miles: 4.26 miles NW of Shiner

Oil: 1,346 barrels per day

Gas: 1,115,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,451 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,070 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,073–17,893 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34133

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Wombat Stag B

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.08 miles NW of Moulton

Oil: 1,130 barrels per day

Gas: 581,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,870 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,123 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,332–16,695 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34131

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Wombat Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.08 miles NW of Moulton

Oil: 1,171 barrels per day

Gas: 538,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,912 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,597 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,261–17,398 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34132

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Wombat Stag A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.08 miles NW of Moulton

Oil: 998 barrels per day

Gas: 584,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,560 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,123 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,265 –16,938 ft.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.