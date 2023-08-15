Gushers and Dusters
Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-32197

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Field Petroleum Corp.

Lease Name: M. A. Wesley

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Koenig, North (Wilcox Migura)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles E of Cuero

Survey Name: Taylor, H, A-43

Acres: 143.69

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37828

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Golden 'A' Unit

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 17.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Acres: 698.59

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37829

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Golden 'A' Unit

Well No.: 19H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 17.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Acres: 698.59

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37830

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Dullye 01

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 18,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 704

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37831

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Golden 'A' Unit

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 17.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Acres: 698.59

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37832

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Wessendorff 02

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 18,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 451.79

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37833

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Yanta Cattle Co. A-288 No.2 GU

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: White, J M, A-288

Acres: 395.59

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37835

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Golden 'A' Unit AC

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 17.1 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Acres: 698.59

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37836

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Yanta Cattle Co. A-288 No.1 GU

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: White, J M, A-288

Acres: 265.05

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37837

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Yanta Cattle Co. A-288 No.1 GU

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: White, J M, A-288

Acres: 265.05

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37838

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Yanta Cattle Co. A-288 No.2 GU

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: White, J M, A-288

Acres: 395.59

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37839

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Yanta Cattle Co. A-288 No.2 GU

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: White, J M, A-288

Acres: 395.59

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-00558

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Heard, Mrs. Fannie V.W.

Well No.: 26

Field Name: Tom O'Connor (5,200, East)

Total Depth: 5,925 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Webb, T H, A-298

Acres: 1,222.5

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-00563

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Heard, Mrs. Fannie V.W.

Well No.: 33

Field Name: Tom O'Connor (5,200, East)

Total Depth: 5,925 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Webb, T H, A-298

Acres: 1,222.5

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-01147

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: O'Connor, Thomas -C-

Well No.: 32

Field Name: Tom O'Connor (5,200, East)

Total Depth: 5,925 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: J.F. Carr & JO Connell, A-114

Acres: 1,076.26

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35491

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Paloma Operating

Lease Name: Lilie

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Daboval

Total Depth: 7400ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles SE of Hillje

Survey Name: ET RR Co., A-130

Acres: 160

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37595

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Janssen - Oetken 01 B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Frobese, Reiffert & Mugge, A-422

Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 953 barrels per day

Gas: 5,672,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,403 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,200 psi

Total Depth: 20,488 ft.

Perforations: 13,568-20,413 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33307

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.- O'Connor

Well No.: 121

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: SWEET, H C, A-393

Direction and Miles: 14.7 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 150 barrels per day

Gas: 130,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 550 psi

Total Depth: 4,708 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,442 ft.

Perforations: 4,426-4,440 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34533

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Grand Canyon A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Davis, D, A-179

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 1,118 barrels per day

Gas: 840,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 976 psi

Total Depth: 22,915 ft.

Perforations: 11,105-22,915 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34534

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Grand Canyon B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Davis, D, A-179

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 1,273 barrels per day

Gas: 912,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 912 psi

Total Depth: 25,993 ft.

Perforations: 10,971-25,993 ft.

 District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34535

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Grand Canyon C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Davis, D, A-179

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 1,195 barrels per day

Gas: 816,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,127 psi

Total Depth: 22,401 ft.

Perforations: 10,997-22,401 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34536

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Grand Canyon D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Davis, D, A-179

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 1,289 barrels per day

Gas: 912,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,151 psi

Total Depth: 26,428 ft.

Perforations: 10,841-26,428 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34537

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Grand Canyon E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Davis, D, A-179

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 1,246 barrels per day

Gas: 840,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,139 psi

Total Depth: 22,766 ft.

Perforations: 10,981-22,766 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34538

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Grand Canyon F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Davis, D, A-179

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 1,117 barrels per day

Gas: 744,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,134 psi

Total Depth: 26,472 ft.

Perforations: 10,993-26,472 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34539

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Grand Canyon G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Davis, D, A-179

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 1,131 barrels per day

Gas: 792,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,123 psi

Total Depth: 24,775 ft.

Perforations: 11,150-26,755 ft.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33559

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Dallas Petroleum Group

Lease Name: Kermit B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Survey Name: Nabors, A-251

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SW of Ledbetter

Oil: 759 barrels per day

Gas: 1,420,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 840 psi

Total Depth: 16,095 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 16,072 ft.

Perforations: 10,297-16,038 ft.

 

