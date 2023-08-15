Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-32197
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Field Petroleum Corp.
Lease Name: M. A. Wesley
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Koenig, North (Wilcox Migura)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles E of Cuero
Survey Name: Taylor, H, A-43
Acres: 143.69
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37828
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Golden 'A' Unit
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 17.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Acres: 698.59
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37829
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Golden 'A' Unit
Well No.: 19H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 17.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Acres: 698.59
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37830
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Dullye 01
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 18,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 704
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37831
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Golden 'A' Unit
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 17.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Acres: 698.59
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37832
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Wessendorff 02
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 18,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 451.79
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37833
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Yanta Cattle Co. A-288 No.2 GU
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: White, J M, A-288
Acres: 395.59
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37835
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Golden 'A' Unit AC
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 17.1 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Acres: 698.59
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37836
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Yanta Cattle Co. A-288 No.1 GU
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: White, J M, A-288
Acres: 265.05
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37837
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Yanta Cattle Co. A-288 No.1 GU
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: White, J M, A-288
Acres: 265.05
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37838
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Yanta Cattle Co. A-288 No.2 GU
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: White, J M, A-288
Acres: 395.59
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37839
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Yanta Cattle Co. A-288 No.2 GU
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: White, J M, A-288
Acres: 395.59
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-00558
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Heard, Mrs. Fannie V.W.
Well No.: 26
Field Name: Tom O'Connor (5,200, East)
Total Depth: 5,925 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Webb, T H, A-298
Acres: 1,222.5
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-00563
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Heard, Mrs. Fannie V.W.
Well No.: 33
Field Name: Tom O'Connor (5,200, East)
Total Depth: 5,925 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Webb, T H, A-298
Acres: 1,222.5
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-01147
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: O'Connor, Thomas -C-
Well No.: 32
Field Name: Tom O'Connor (5,200, East)
Total Depth: 5,925 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: J.F. Carr & JO Connell, A-114
Acres: 1,076.26
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35491
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Paloma Operating
Lease Name: Lilie
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Daboval
Total Depth: 7400ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles SE of Hillje
Survey Name: ET RR Co., A-130
Acres: 160
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37595
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Janssen - Oetken 01 B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Frobese, Reiffert & Mugge, A-422
Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 953 barrels per day
Gas: 5,672,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,403 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,200 psi
Total Depth: 20,488 ft.
Perforations: 13,568-20,413 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33307
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.- O'Connor
Well No.: 121
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: SWEET, H C, A-393
Direction and Miles: 14.7 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 150 barrels per day
Gas: 130,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 550 psi
Total Depth: 4,708 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,442 ft.
Perforations: 4,426-4,440 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34533
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Grand Canyon A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Davis, D, A-179
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 1,118 barrels per day
Gas: 840,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 976 psi
Total Depth: 22,915 ft.
Perforations: 11,105-22,915 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34534
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Grand Canyon B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Davis, D, A-179
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 1,273 barrels per day
Gas: 912,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 912 psi
Total Depth: 25,993 ft.
Perforations: 10,971-25,993 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34535
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Grand Canyon C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Davis, D, A-179
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 1,195 barrels per day
Gas: 816,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,127 psi
Total Depth: 22,401 ft.
Perforations: 10,997-22,401 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34536
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Grand Canyon D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Davis, D, A-179
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 1,289 barrels per day
Gas: 912,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,151 psi
Total Depth: 26,428 ft.
Perforations: 10,841-26,428 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34537
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Grand Canyon E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Davis, D, A-179
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 1,246 barrels per day
Gas: 840,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,139 psi
Total Depth: 22,766 ft.
Perforations: 10,981-22,766 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34538
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Grand Canyon F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Davis, D, A-179
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 1,117 barrels per day
Gas: 744,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,134 psi
Total Depth: 26,472 ft.
Perforations: 10,993-26,472 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34539
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Grand Canyon G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Davis, D, A-179
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 1,131 barrels per day
Gas: 792,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,123 psi
Total Depth: 24,775 ft.
Perforations: 11,150-26,755 ft.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33559
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Dallas Petroleum Group
Lease Name: Kermit B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Survey Name: Nabors, A-251
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SW of Ledbetter
Oil: 759 barrels per day
Gas: 1,420,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 840 psi
Total Depth: 16,095 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 16,072 ft.
Perforations: 10,297-16,038 ft.