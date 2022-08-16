Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35210
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Steen Musselman USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.8 miles W of Cuero
Survey Name: Davis, D, A-12
Acres: 568.47
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35211
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Steen Musselman USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.8 miles W of Cuero
Survey Name: Davis, D, A-12
Acres: 568.47
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35212
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Steen Musselman USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.8 miles W of Cuero
Survey Name: Davis, D, A-12
Acres: 568.47
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35213
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Steen Musselman USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.8 miles W of Cuero
Survey Name: Davis, D, A-12
Acres: 568.47
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37558
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Hoffmann — Apollo A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 1297.07
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37559
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Hoffmann — Apollo B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 1,297.07
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37560
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Hoffman — Apollo D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 1,297.07
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37561
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Berdie — Hoffman — Apollo A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 1,937
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37561
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Berdie — Hoffmann — Apollo A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 1,937
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34228
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Ganymede A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.98 miles SW of Shiner
Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-290
Acres: 1,067
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34229
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Ganymede B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.98 miles SW of Shiner
Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-290
Acres: 1,067
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34230
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Ganymede C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.98 miles SW of Shiner
Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-290
Acres: 1,037
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34519
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhard Grand F Unit-E Unit SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.87 miles SE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247
Acres: 782.05
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34520
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) F Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.87 miles SE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247
Acres: 195.51
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34521
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) F Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.87 miles SE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247
Acres: 195.51
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33552
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Ricartorn A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Flatonia
Survey Name: Richard, J, A-88
Acres: 1,589.4
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33553
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Ricartorn B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Flatonia
Survey Name: Richard, J, A-88
Acres: 1,589.4
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33554
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Ricartorn C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Flatonia
Survey Name: Richard, J, A-88
Acres: 1,031.61
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33556
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II
Lease Name: Dutys Creek Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 14,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles S of Ellinger
Survey Name: Petty, J, A-80
Acres: 1,409.37
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33557
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Dallas Petroleum Group
Lease Name: Cincinnatus
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 10,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles S of Ledbetter
Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165
Acres: 233.86
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35177
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hurd Enterprises
Lease Name: Boedeker Etal Gu
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)
Survey Name: Donoho, J, A-141
Direction and Miles: 5.49 miles SE of Yoakum
Oil: 217 barrels per day
Gas: 1,462,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,645 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,781 psi
Total Depth: 10,708 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,398–10,428 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36762
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Eckert Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Fannin, J W, A-111
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles S of Nixon
Oil: 821 barrels per day
Gas: 266,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 634 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 12,855 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 12,796 ft.
Perforations: 10,398–10,428 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36763
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Eckert Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Fannin, J W, A-111
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles S of Nixon
Oil: 725 barrels per day
Gas: 180,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 709 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 12,992 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 12,911 ft.
Perforations: 9,255–12,895 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37243
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 69
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles SE of Ecleto
Oil: 1,716 barrels per day
Gas: 2,270,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,937 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,537–19,937 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37244
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 70
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles SE of Ecleto
Oil: 1818 barrels per day
Gas: 2,380,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,664 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,344–19,664 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37268
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Alexander 1 AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Dupree, J B, A-86
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 972 barrels per day
Gas: 3,749,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,843 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,820 psi
Total Depth: 20,900 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,788–20,818 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37269
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Alexander 01 AC
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Dupree, J B, A-86
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 1009 barrels per day
Gas: 3,344,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,072 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,657 psi
Total Depth: 21,678 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,995–21,603 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37330
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Ruckman-Schendel USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles SE of Ecleto
Oil: 1,746 barrels per day
Gas: 2,663,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 25,506 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,525–25,506 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37394
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Love Unit
Well No.: 26H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Smith, C, A-341
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 785 barrels per day
Gas: 3,081,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,952 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,009 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,530–17,978 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37403
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Love-Sienkiewicz A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Smith, C, A-341
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,572 barrels per day
Gas: 3,343,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,495 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,275 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,534–21,234
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37404
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Love-Sienkiewicz B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Smith, C, A-341
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,705 barrels per day
Gas: 3,415,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,302 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,830 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,575–21,809 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-00374
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O’Connor
Well No.: 31
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 1 barrel per day
Gas: 5,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 200 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,464 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,464 ft.
Perforations: 4,443–4,454 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33266
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O’Connor
Well No.: 96
Field Name: Huff (5,500)
Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 445,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 7/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,600 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,800 psi
Total Depth: 5,900 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,808 ft.
Perforations: 5,493–5,502 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34496
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Jura Energy Operating
Lease Name: Dean
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Telferner, East
Survey Name: McConnaughay, J, A-262
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Victoria
Oil: 267 barrels per day
Gas: 55,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 270 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,309 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,090–7,309 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.