Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35210

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Steen Musselman USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.8 miles W of Cuero

Survey Name: Davis, D, A-12

Acres: 568.47

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35211

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Steen Musselman USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.8 miles W of Cuero

Survey Name: Davis, D, A-12

Acres: 568.47

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35212

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Steen Musselman USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.8 miles W of Cuero

Survey Name: Davis, D, A-12

Acres: 568.47

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35213

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Steen Musselman USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.8 miles W of Cuero

Survey Name: Davis, D, A-12

Acres: 568.47

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37558

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Hoffmann — Apollo A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 1297.07

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37559

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Hoffmann — Apollo B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 1,297.07

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37560

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Hoffman — Apollo D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 1,297.07

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37561

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Berdie — Hoffman — Apollo A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 1,937

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37561

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Berdie — Hoffmann — Apollo A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 1,937

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34228

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Ganymede A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.98 miles SW of Shiner

Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-290

Acres: 1,067

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34229

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Ganymede B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.98 miles SW of Shiner

Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-290

Acres: 1,067

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34230

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Ganymede C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.98 miles SW of Shiner

Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-290

Acres: 1,037

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34519

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhard Grand F Unit-E Unit SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.87 miles SE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247

Acres: 782.05

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34520

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) F Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.87 miles SE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247

Acres: 195.51

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34521

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) F Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.87 miles SE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247

Acres: 195.51

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33552

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Ricartorn A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Flatonia

Survey Name: Richard, J, A-88

Acres: 1,589.4

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33553

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Ricartorn B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Flatonia

Survey Name: Richard, J, A-88

Acres: 1,589.4

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33554

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Ricartorn C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Flatonia

Survey Name: Richard, J, A-88

Acres: 1,031.61

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33556

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II

Lease Name: Dutys Creek Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 14,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles S of Ellinger

Survey Name: Petty, J, A-80

Acres: 1,409.37

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33557

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Dallas Petroleum Group

Lease Name: Cincinnatus

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 10,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles S of Ledbetter

Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165

Acres: 233.86

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35177

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hurd Enterprises

Lease Name: Boedeker Etal Gu

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)

Survey Name: Donoho, J, A-141

Direction and Miles: 5.49 miles SE of Yoakum

Oil: 217 barrels per day

Gas: 1,462,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,645 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,781 psi

Total Depth: 10,708 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,398–10,428 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36762

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Eckert Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Fannin, J W, A-111

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles S of Nixon

Oil: 821 barrels per day

Gas: 266,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 634 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 12,855 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 12,796 ft.

Perforations: 10,398–10,428 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36763

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Eckert Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Fannin, J W, A-111

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles S of Nixon

Oil: 725 barrels per day

Gas: 180,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 709 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 12,992 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 12,911 ft.

Perforations: 9,255–12,895 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37243

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 69

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles SE of Ecleto

Oil: 1,716 barrels per day

Gas: 2,270,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,937 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,537–19,937 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37244

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 70

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles SE of Ecleto

Oil: 1818 barrels per day

Gas: 2,380,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,664 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,344–19,664 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37268

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Alexander 1 AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Dupree, J B, A-86

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 972 barrels per day

Gas: 3,749,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,843 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,820 psi

Total Depth: 20,900 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,788–20,818 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37269

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Alexander 01 AC

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Dupree, J B, A-86

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 1009 barrels per day

Gas: 3,344,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,072 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,657 psi

Total Depth: 21,678 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,995–21,603 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37330

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Ruckman-Schendel USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles SE of Ecleto

Oil: 1,746 barrels per day

Gas: 2,663,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 25,506 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,525–25,506 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37394

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Love Unit

Well No.: 26H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Smith, C, A-341

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 785 barrels per day

Gas: 3,081,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,952 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,009 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,530–17,978 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37403

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Love-Sienkiewicz A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Smith, C, A-341

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,572 barrels per day

Gas: 3,343,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,495 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,275 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,534–21,234

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37404

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Love-Sienkiewicz B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Smith, C, A-341

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,705 barrels per day

Gas: 3,415,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,302 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,830 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,575–21,809 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-00374

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O’Connor

Well No.: 31

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 1 barrel per day

Gas: 5,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 200 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,464 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,464 ft.

Perforations: 4,443–4,454 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33266

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O’Connor

Well No.: 96

Field Name: Huff (5,500)

Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 445,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 7/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,600 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,800 psi

Total Depth: 5,900 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,808 ft.

Perforations: 5,493–5,502 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34496

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Jura Energy Operating

Lease Name: Dean

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Telferner, East

Survey Name: McConnaughay, J, A-262

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Victoria

Oil: 267 barrels per day

Gas: 55,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 270 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,309 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,090–7,309 ft.

