Gushers and Dusters
Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37259

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC

Lease Name: Berdie Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000

Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 640

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37260

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC

Lease Name: Berdie Unit

Well No.: 102H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,000

Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 640

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37261

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC

Lease Name: Berdie Unit

Well No.: 101H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,000

Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 640

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37262

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 6

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14000

Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217

Acres: 1,537.02

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37263

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 5

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217

Acres: 1,537.02

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37264

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 4

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217

Acres: 1,537.02

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37265

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217

Acres: 1,537.02

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37266

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217

Acres: 1,537.02

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37267

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217

Acres: 1,537.02

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37268

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Alexander 01 AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 25,000

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Dupree, J B, A-86

Acres: 617.98

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37269

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Alexander 01 AC

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 25,000

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Dupree, J B, A-86

Acres: 617.98

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33230

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: O’Connor, Thomas -A-

Well No.: 123ST

Field Name: Tom OConnor (5500 Sand)

Total Depth: 6,300

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: James Hewitson, A-35

Acres: 4,000

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33241

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Lamar Oil & Gas, Inc.

Lease Name: Bayside Unit

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 5,250

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles W of Bayside

Survey Name: Smith, J G, A-274

Acres: 40

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34472

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources, LLC

Lease Name: Marek B

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Total Depth: 8,500

Direction and Miles: 0.4 miles SW of Placedo

Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co/Brownson, J M, A-382

Acres: 149.4

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34697

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.

Lease Name: Caskey A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Churmley, T, A-114

Direction and Miles: 8.88 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 211 barrels per day

Gas: 946,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,814 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,825 psi

Total Depth: 19,665 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19548 ft.

Perforations: 13,727 ft.–19,444 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34897

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Jansky Unit B

Well No.: 14

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Fassett, F, A-639

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,101 barrels per day

Gas: 3,125,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,211 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,477 ft.–20,093 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34898

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Jansky Unit B

Well No.: 15

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Fassett F, A-639

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,345 barrels per day

Gas: 3,924,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,744 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,227 ft.–19,626 ft.

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34264

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Paleo Oil Company LLC

Lease Name: Alta Vista

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Riverdale (Luling)

Survey Name: Southland, G, A-270

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles W of Goliad

Oil: 210 barrels per day

Gas: 488,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,160 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 9,550 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,767 ft.–8,790 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36613

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Willeke Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1,025 barrels per day

Gas: 3,154,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,958 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,571 psi

Total Depth: 18,088 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,396 ft.–18,073 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32949

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: O’Connor -H-

Well No.: H 32

Field Name: Anaqua (2960)

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Direction and Miles: 12 miles NW of Tivoli

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 646,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,075 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,275 psi

Total Depth: 3,338 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 3,018 ft.

Perforations: 2,919 ft.–2,921 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34255

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Nichols Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,171 barrels per day

Gas: 2,664,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,532 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,237 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,066 ft.–21,164 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34256

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Lefevre Unit

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,956 barrels per day

Gas: 2,376,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,431 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,912 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,047 ft.–19,828 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34305

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Dollarhide Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gwin, G, A-223

Direction and Miles: 5 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 992 barrels per day

Gas: 264,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,472 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,959 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,190 ft.–14,889 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34306

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Dollarhide Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gwin, G, A-223

Direction and Miles: 5 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,157 barrels per day

Gas: 268,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,541 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,519 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,238 ft.–14,448 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34354

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Emerald B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Mason, C, A-336

Direction and Miles: 6.37 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,136 barrels per day

Gas: 499,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 222 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,960 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,746 ft.–20,778 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34360

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Emerald A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Mason, C, A-336

Direction and Miles: 6.37 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,249 barrels per day

Gas: 649,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 548 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,618 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,710 ft.–20,434 ft.

