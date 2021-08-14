Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37259
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC
Lease Name: Berdie Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000
Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 640
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37260
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC
Lease Name: Berdie Unit
Well No.: 102H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,000
Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 640
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37261
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC
Lease Name: Berdie Unit
Well No.: 101H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,000
Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 640
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37262
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 6
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14000
Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217
Acres: 1,537.02
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37263
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 5
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217
Acres: 1,537.02
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37264
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 4
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217
Acres: 1,537.02
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37265
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217
Acres: 1,537.02
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37266
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217
Acres: 1,537.02
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37267
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Dziuk A-Schendel A 189 SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 4.25 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217
Acres: 1,537.02
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37268
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Alexander 01 AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 25,000
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Dupree, J B, A-86
Acres: 617.98
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37269
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Alexander 01 AC
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 25,000
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Dupree, J B, A-86
Acres: 617.98
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33230
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: O’Connor, Thomas -A-
Well No.: 123ST
Field Name: Tom OConnor (5500 Sand)
Total Depth: 6,300
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: James Hewitson, A-35
Acres: 4,000
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33241
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Lamar Oil & Gas, Inc.
Lease Name: Bayside Unit
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 5,250
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles W of Bayside
Survey Name: Smith, J G, A-274
Acres: 40
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34472
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources, LLC
Lease Name: Marek B
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Total Depth: 8,500
Direction and Miles: 0.4 miles SW of Placedo
Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co/Brownson, J M, A-382
Acres: 149.4
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34697
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.
Lease Name: Caskey A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Churmley, T, A-114
Direction and Miles: 8.88 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 211 barrels per day
Gas: 946,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,814 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,825 psi
Total Depth: 19,665 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19548 ft.
Perforations: 13,727 ft.–19,444 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34897
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Jansky Unit B
Well No.: 14
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Fassett, F, A-639
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,101 barrels per day
Gas: 3,125,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,211 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,477 ft.–20,093 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34898
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Jansky Unit B
Well No.: 15
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Fassett F, A-639
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,345 barrels per day
Gas: 3,924,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,744 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,227 ft.–19,626 ft.
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34264
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Paleo Oil Company LLC
Lease Name: Alta Vista
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Riverdale (Luling)
Survey Name: Southland, G, A-270
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles W of Goliad
Oil: 210 barrels per day
Gas: 488,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,160 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 9,550 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,767 ft.–8,790 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36613
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Willeke Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1,025 barrels per day
Gas: 3,154,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,958 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,571 psi
Total Depth: 18,088 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,396 ft.–18,073 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32949
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: O’Connor -H-
Well No.: H 32
Field Name: Anaqua (2960)
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Direction and Miles: 12 miles NW of Tivoli
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 646,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,075 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,275 psi
Total Depth: 3,338 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 3,018 ft.
Perforations: 2,919 ft.–2,921 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34255
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Nichols Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,171 barrels per day
Gas: 2,664,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,532 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,237 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,066 ft.–21,164 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34256
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Lefevre Unit
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,956 barrels per day
Gas: 2,376,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,431 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,912 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,047 ft.–19,828 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34305
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Dollarhide Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gwin, G, A-223
Direction and Miles: 5 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 992 barrels per day
Gas: 264,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,472 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,959 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,190 ft.–14,889 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34306
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Dollarhide Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gwin, G, A-223
Direction and Miles: 5 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,157 barrels per day
Gas: 268,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,541 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,519 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,238 ft.–14,448 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34354
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Emerald B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Mason, C, A-336
Direction and Miles: 6.37 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,136 barrels per day
Gas: 499,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 222 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,960 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,746 ft.–20,778 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34360
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Emerald A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Mason, C, A-336
Direction and Miles: 6.37 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,249 barrels per day
Gas: 649,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 548 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,618 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,710 ft.–20,434 ft.
