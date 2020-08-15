Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location Reports
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36963
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Ruck D — Colleen A USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E. of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 631.34
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36968
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Ruck D — Colleen A USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E. of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 631.34
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36964
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Ruck D — Colleen A USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 631.34
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36965
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Ruck D — Colleen A USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 631.34
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36966
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Ruck D — Colleen A USW E
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E. of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 631.34
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36967
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Ruck D — C — Colleen ULW F
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E. of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 951.34
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36958
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Horse Thief Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Section 135, Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 919.97
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36960
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Horse Thief Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Section 135, Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 919.97
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36957
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Gamera D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Section 135, Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 1,901.58
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36959
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Gamera E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,900 ft
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Section 135, Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 1,901.58
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32494
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36961
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Egbert-Carter-Holm SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Acres: 702.4
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35467
Well Classification: Field Development, Horizontal, Recompletion
Operator: Ovintiv USA INC.
Lease Name: Wessendorff A Unit
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,950 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles E of Karnes City
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 425.56
Refugio County
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Reilly, Annie ET VIR
Well No.: 20
Field Name: Tom O’Connor
Total Depth: 8,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Ximenes, M J, A-324
Acres: 215.9
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33538
Well Classification: Field Development, Directional, Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: West Ranch State Oil & Gas Unit1
Well No.: 17
Field Name: West Ranch, S.
Total Depth: 8,317 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59
Acres: 793.06
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33564
Well Classification: Field Development, Directional, Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: West Ranch State Oil & Gas Unit1
Well No.: 18
Field Name: West Ranch, S.
Total Depth: 8,373 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.33 miles SE of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59
Acres: 793.06
Oil and gas completions
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36591
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ageron Energy
Lease Name: Bolf AC Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1,022 barrels per day
Gas: 975,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,160 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 13,835 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 13,832 ft.
Perforations: 10,880 -13,502 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36961
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Egbert-Carter-Holm SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Acres: 702.4
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35467
Well Classification: Field Development, Horizontal, Recompletion
Operator: Ovintiv USA INC.
Lease Name: Wessendorff A Unit
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,950 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles E of Karnes City
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 425.56
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36721
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Latka Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NE of Helena
Oil: 788 barrels per day
Gas: 575,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,391 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,111 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,893 -16,910 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36724
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Latka Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NE of Helena
Oil: 927 barrels per day
Gas: 482,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,028 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,250 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,932 -17,082 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36725
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Latka Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NE of Helena
Oil: 772 barrels per day
Gas: 656,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,023 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,110 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,801 -16,925 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36722
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Latka Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NE of Helena
Oil: 885 barrels per day
Gas: 573,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 882 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,220 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,924 -17,048 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36726
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Latka Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NE of Helena
Oil: 842 barrels per day
Gas: 449,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 842 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,154 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,805 -16,980 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36723
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Latka Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NE of Helena
Oil: 812 barrels per day
Gas: 804,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,073 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,220 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11896 -17054 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34134
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Drellek Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Harrelson, S, A-222
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Yoakum
Oil: 332.65 barrels per day
Gas: 4,438,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,455 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,000 psi
Total Depth: 21,725 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,070 -21,603 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34138
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)
Well No.: 48H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: HILL, A W, A-247
Direction and Miles: 14.69 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 2,063.88 barrels per day
Gas: 1,564,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,013.13 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,746 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,369 -18,719 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34139
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)
Well No.: 49H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247
Direction and Miles: 14.69 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 2,414.19 barrels per day
Gas: 2,501,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,863.17 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,714 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,372 -18,594 ft.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33489
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Buscha-Hempel Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Survey Name: Rabb, W, A-86
Direction and Miles: 5.69 miles NW of La Grange
Oil: 349 barrels per day
Gas: 1,156,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 7/16 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 575 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,927 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,308 -14,769 ft.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-34760
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: TMR Exploration, INC.
Lease Name: Weinheimer
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Alwan (Y-250)
Survey Name: Vess, W, A-349
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of El Campo
Oil:
Gas: 425,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 800 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,250 psi
Total Depth: 14,306 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 8,025 ft.
Perforations: 7,334 -7,340 ft.
