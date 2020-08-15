Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location Reports

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36963

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Ruck D — Colleen A USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E. of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 631.34

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36968

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Ruck D — Colleen A USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E. of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 631.34

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36964

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Ruck D — Colleen A USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 631.34

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36965

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Ruck D — Colleen A USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 631.34

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36966

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Ruck D — Colleen A USW E

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E. of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 631.34

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36967

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Ruck D — C — Colleen ULW F

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E. of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 951.34

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36958

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Horse Thief Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,900 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Section 135, Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 919.97

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36960

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Horse Thief Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,900 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Section 135, Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 919.97

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36957

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Gamera D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,900 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Section 135, Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 1,901.58

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36959

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Gamera E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,900 ft

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Section 135, Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 1,901.58

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32494

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36961

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Egbert-Carter-Holm SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Acres: 702.4

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35467

Well Classification: Field Development, Horizontal, Recompletion

Operator: Ovintiv USA INC.

Lease Name: Wessendorff A Unit

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,950 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles E of Karnes City

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 425.56

Refugio County

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Reilly, Annie ET VIR

Well No.: 20

Field Name: Tom O’Connor

Total Depth: 8,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Ximenes, M J, A-324

Acres: 215.9

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33538

Well Classification: Field Development, Directional, Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: West Ranch State Oil & Gas Unit1

Well No.: 17

Field Name: West Ranch, S.

Total Depth: 8,317 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59

Acres: 793.06

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33564

Well Classification: Field Development, Directional, Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: West Ranch State Oil & Gas Unit1

Well No.: 18

Field Name: West Ranch, S.

Total Depth: 8,373 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.33 miles SE of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59

Acres: 793.06

Oil and gas completions

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36591

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ageron Energy

Lease Name: Bolf AC Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1,022 barrels per day

Gas: 975,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,160 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 13,835 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 13,832 ft.

Perforations: 10,880 -13,502 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36961

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Egbert-Carter-Holm SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Acres: 702.4

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35467

Well Classification: Field Development, Horizontal, Recompletion

Operator: Ovintiv USA INC.

Lease Name: Wessendorff A Unit

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,950 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles E of Karnes City

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 425.56

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36721

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Latka Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NE of Helena

Oil: 788 barrels per day

Gas: 575,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,391 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,111 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,893 -16,910 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36724

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Latka Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NE of Helena

Oil: 927 barrels per day

Gas: 482,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,028 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,250 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,932 -17,082 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36725

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Latka Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NE of Helena

Oil: 772 barrels per day

Gas: 656,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,023 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,110 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,801 -16,925 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36722

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Latka Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NE of Helena

Oil: 885 barrels per day

Gas: 573,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 882 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,220 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,924 -17,048 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36726

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Latka Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NE of Helena

Oil: 842 barrels per day

Gas: 449,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 842 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,154 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,805 -16,980 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36723

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Latka Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NE of Helena

Oil: 812 barrels per day

Gas: 804,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,073 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,220 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11896 -17054 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34134

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Drellek Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Harrelson, S, A-222

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Yoakum

Oil: 332.65 barrels per day

Gas: 4,438,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,455 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,000 psi

Total Depth: 21,725 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,070 -21,603 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34138

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)

Well No.: 48H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: HILL, A W, A-247

Direction and Miles: 14.69 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 2,063.88 barrels per day

Gas: 1,564,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,013.13 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,746 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,369 -18,719 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34139

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)

Well No.: 49H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247

Direction and Miles: 14.69 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 2,414.19 barrels per day

Gas: 2,501,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,863.17 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,714 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,372 -18,594 ft.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33489

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Buscha-Hempel Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Survey Name: Rabb, W, A-86

Direction and Miles: 5.69 miles NW of La Grange

Oil: 349 barrels per day

Gas: 1,156,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 7/16 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 575 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,927 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,308 -14,769 ft.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-34760

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: TMR Exploration, INC.

Lease Name: Weinheimer

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Alwan (Y-250)

Survey Name: Vess, W, A-349

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of El Campo

Oil:

Gas: 425,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 800 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,250 psi

Total Depth: 14,306 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 8,025 ft.

Perforations: 7,334 -7,340 ft.

