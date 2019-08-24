Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34873

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Maurer Unit B

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 15.3 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: W. Roberson, A-401

Acres: 307.41

API No.: 42-123-34877

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Maurer B-C USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 15.3 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: W. Roberson, A-401

Acres: 627.41

API No.: 42-123-34876

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Maurer B-C USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 15.3 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: W. Roberson, A-401

Acres: 627.41

API No.: 42-123-34875

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Maurer B-C USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 15.3 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: W. Roberson, A-401

Acres: 627.41

API No.: 42-123-34874

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Maurer B-C USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 15.4 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: W. Roberson, A-401

Acres: 627.41

API No.: 42-123-34871

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Turbo Unit A

Well No.: 11

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 18, A-722

Acres: 343.26

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34176

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Earthstone Operating

Lease Name: Davis East Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 10,150 feet

Direction and Miles: 15.52 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Survey Name: T.J. Pilgrim, A-371

Acres: 363.12

API No.: 42-177-34175

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Earthstone Operating

Lease Name: Davis East Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 10,150 feet

Direction and Miles: 15.53 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Survey Name: T.J. Pilgrim, A-371

Acres: 363.12

API No.: 42-177-34174

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Earthstone Operating

Lease Name: Davis East Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 10,150 feet

Direction and Miles: 15.53 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Survey Name: T.J. Pilgrim, A-371

Acres: 363.12

API No.: 42-177-34183

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP

Lease Name: Cannonade Springs Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.44 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: F. Taylor, A-71

Acres: 332.03

API No.: 42-177-34186

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Robin

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 9,600 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.9 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Survey Name: I.D. Bradley, A-99

Acres: 431.79

API No.: 42-177-34185

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Batman

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 9,600 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.9 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Survey Name: I.D. Bradley, A-99

Acres: 384.13

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36555

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Forister-541 Unit A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 360.29

API No.: 42-255-36556

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Forister-541 Unit A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 360.29

API No.: 42-255-36557

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Forister-541 Unit A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 360.29

API No.: 42-255-36558

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Forister-541 Unit A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 360.29

API No.: 42-255-36559

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Forister-541 Unit A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 360.29

API No.: 42-255-36525

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Buehring-Gilley PSA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: IandGN RR Co, A-311

Acres: 680.14

API No.: 42-255-36560

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Martinez Henke-Forister-541 A SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 612.59

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34451

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: McFaddin

Well No.: 216H

Field Name: McFaddin (4400)

Total Depth: 4,600 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.W. of Bloomington

Survey Name: F. Lewers, A-255

Acres: 2,500

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34722

County: De Witt

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Korth Vickers Unit E

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: H.P. Hammond, A-221

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SE. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,004 barrels per day

Gas: 907,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,799 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,783 feet

Perforations: 13,182-17,672 feet

API No.: 42-123-34707

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Vasbinder Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303

Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles NW. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,398 barrels per day

Gas: 2,885,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,596 psi

Total Depth: 18,454 feet

Perforations: 12,919-18,342 feet

API No.: 42-123-33969

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Vasbinder Unit A

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303

Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles NW. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,383 barrels per day

Gas: 2,854,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,396 psi

Total Depth: 18,144 feet

Perforations: 13,128-18,034 feet

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-02750

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 403ST

Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SE. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 20 barrels per day

Gas: 333,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 360 psi

Total Depth: 6,215 feet

Perforations: 5,020-6,215 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36441

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Kotara Unit

Well No.: 101H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles NE. of Hobson

Oil: 699 barrels per day

Gas: 666,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 357 psi

Total Depth: 13,644 feet

Perforations: 10,570-13,574 feet

API No.: 42-255-36113

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286

Direction and Miles: 16.2 miles NE. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,100 barrels per day

Gas: 844,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,798 psi

Total Depth: 13,195 feet

Plug Back Depth: 13,143 feet

Perforations: 10,860-12,992 feet

API No.: 42-255-36114

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 103H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286

Direction and Miles: 16.2 miles NE. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,543 barrels per day

Gas: 2,462,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,700 psi

Total Depth: 12,885 feet

Plug Back Depth: 12,883 feet

Perforations: 10,558-12,280 feet

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34406

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: Henderson-Schovajsa C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Placedo

Survey Name: W. Rupley, A-290

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles NE. of Placedo

Oil: 31.8 barrels per day

Gas: 80,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: None

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 80 psi

Total Depth: 7,378 feet

Perforations: 5,230-7,378 feet

API No.: 42-469-34433

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: Wheless-Marek

Field Name: Placedo

Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, Section 8, A-382

Direction and Miles: 1 mile SW. of Placedo

Oil: 1,474 barrels per day

Gas: 2,213,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 128/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 300 psi

Total Depth: 7,754 feet

Perforations: 5,274-7,754 feet

API No.: 42-469-34424

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: Ford Grant Unit

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Bloomington (4600)

Survey Name: F. Perez, A-93

Direction and Miles: 0.5 mile NE. of Bloomington

Oil: 203.7 barrels per day

Gas: 305,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 160 psi

Total Depth: 7,364 feet

Perforations: 5,560-7,364 feet

API No.: 42-469-34421

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: Ford Grant Unit

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Bloomington (4600)

Survey Name: F. Perez, A-93

Direction and Miles: 0.5 mile NE. of Bloomington

Oil: 776 barrels per day

Gas: 363,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 110 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,504 feet

Plug Back Depth: 7,348 feet

Perforations: 5,613-7,348 feet

API No.: 42-469-34419

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: Gebauer-Sklar

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, Section 8, A-382

Direction and Miles: 1 mile SW. of Placedo

Oil: 349.8 barrels per day

Gas: 63,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 170 psi

Total Depth: 7,504 feet

Perforations: 5,260-7,504 feet

