Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34873
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Maurer Unit B
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 15.3 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: W. Roberson, A-401
Acres: 307.41
API No.: 42-123-34877
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Maurer B-C USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 15.3 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: W. Roberson, A-401
Acres: 627.41
API No.: 42-123-34876
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Maurer B-C USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 15.3 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: W. Roberson, A-401
Acres: 627.41
API No.: 42-123-34875
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Maurer B-C USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 15.3 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: W. Roberson, A-401
Acres: 627.41
API No.: 42-123-34874
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Maurer B-C USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 15.4 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: W. Roberson, A-401
Acres: 627.41
API No.: 42-123-34871
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Turbo Unit A
Well No.: 11
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 18, A-722
Acres: 343.26
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34176
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Earthstone Operating
Lease Name: Davis East Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 10,150 feet
Direction and Miles: 15.52 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Survey Name: T.J. Pilgrim, A-371
Acres: 363.12
API No.: 42-177-34175
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Earthstone Operating
Lease Name: Davis East Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 10,150 feet
Direction and Miles: 15.53 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Survey Name: T.J. Pilgrim, A-371
Acres: 363.12
API No.: 42-177-34174
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Earthstone Operating
Lease Name: Davis East Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 10,150 feet
Direction and Miles: 15.53 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Survey Name: T.J. Pilgrim, A-371
Acres: 363.12
API No.: 42-177-34183
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP
Lease Name: Cannonade Springs Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.44 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: F. Taylor, A-71
Acres: 332.03
API No.: 42-177-34186
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Robin
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 9,600 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.9 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Survey Name: I.D. Bradley, A-99
Acres: 431.79
API No.: 42-177-34185
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Batman
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 9,600 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.9 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Survey Name: I.D. Bradley, A-99
Acres: 384.13
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36555
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Forister-541 Unit A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 360.29
API No.: 42-255-36556
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Forister-541 Unit A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 360.29
API No.: 42-255-36557
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Forister-541 Unit A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 360.29
API No.: 42-255-36558
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Forister-541 Unit A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 360.29
API No.: 42-255-36559
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Forister-541 Unit A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 360.29
API No.: 42-255-36525
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Buehring-Gilley PSA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: IandGN RR Co, A-311
Acres: 680.14
API No.: 42-255-36560
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Martinez Henke-Forister-541 A SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 612.59
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34451
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: McFaddin
Well No.: 216H
Field Name: McFaddin (4400)
Total Depth: 4,600 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.W. of Bloomington
Survey Name: F. Lewers, A-255
Acres: 2,500
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34722
County: De Witt
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Korth Vickers Unit E
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: H.P. Hammond, A-221
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SE. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,004 barrels per day
Gas: 907,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,799 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,783 feet
Perforations: 13,182-17,672 feet
API No.: 42-123-34707
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Vasbinder Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303
Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles NW. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,398 barrels per day
Gas: 2,885,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,596 psi
Total Depth: 18,454 feet
Perforations: 12,919-18,342 feet
API No.: 42-123-33969
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Vasbinder Unit A
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303
Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles NW. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,383 barrels per day
Gas: 2,854,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,396 psi
Total Depth: 18,144 feet
Perforations: 13,128-18,034 feet
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-02750
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 403ST
Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SE. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 20 barrels per day
Gas: 333,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 360 psi
Total Depth: 6,215 feet
Perforations: 5,020-6,215 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36441
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Kotara Unit
Well No.: 101H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles NE. of Hobson
Oil: 699 barrels per day
Gas: 666,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 357 psi
Total Depth: 13,644 feet
Perforations: 10,570-13,574 feet
API No.: 42-255-36113
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286
Direction and Miles: 16.2 miles NE. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,100 barrels per day
Gas: 844,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,798 psi
Total Depth: 13,195 feet
Plug Back Depth: 13,143 feet
Perforations: 10,860-12,992 feet
API No.: 42-255-36114
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 103H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286
Direction and Miles: 16.2 miles NE. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,543 barrels per day
Gas: 2,462,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,700 psi
Total Depth: 12,885 feet
Plug Back Depth: 12,883 feet
Perforations: 10,558-12,280 feet
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34406
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: Henderson-Schovajsa C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Placedo
Survey Name: W. Rupley, A-290
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles NE. of Placedo
Oil: 31.8 barrels per day
Gas: 80,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: None
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 80 psi
Total Depth: 7,378 feet
Perforations: 5,230-7,378 feet
API No.: 42-469-34433
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: Wheless-Marek
Field Name: Placedo
Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, Section 8, A-382
Direction and Miles: 1 mile SW. of Placedo
Oil: 1,474 barrels per day
Gas: 2,213,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 128/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 300 psi
Total Depth: 7,754 feet
Perforations: 5,274-7,754 feet
API No.: 42-469-34424
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: Ford Grant Unit
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Bloomington (4600)
Survey Name: F. Perez, A-93
Direction and Miles: 0.5 mile NE. of Bloomington
Oil: 203.7 barrels per day
Gas: 305,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 160 psi
Total Depth: 7,364 feet
Perforations: 5,560-7,364 feet
API No.: 42-469-34421
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: Ford Grant Unit
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Bloomington (4600)
Survey Name: F. Perez, A-93
Direction and Miles: 0.5 mile NE. of Bloomington
Oil: 776 barrels per day
Gas: 363,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 110 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,504 feet
Plug Back Depth: 7,348 feet
Perforations: 5,613-7,348 feet
API No.: 42-469-34419
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: Gebauer-Sklar
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, Section 8, A-382
Direction and Miles: 1 mile SW. of Placedo
Oil: 349.8 barrels per day
Gas: 63,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 170 psi
Total Depth: 7,504 feet
Perforations: 5,260-7,504 feet
