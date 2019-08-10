Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34000

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Rincon Petroleum

Lease Name: Hunter

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Tynan

Total Depth: 4,750’

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles W. of Skidmore

Survey Name: Bee CSL, Section 16, A-102

Acres: 40

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34866

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)

Lease Name: -Butler A AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 13,500’

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615

Acres: 662.91

API No.: 42-123-34859

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000’

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Survey Name: E.J. Blair, A-84

Acres: 379.80

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33936

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 908H

Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)

Total Depth: 6,500’

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Acres: 11,582

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36548

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)

Lease Name: A. Banduch C AC

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 10,994’

Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Acres: 334.21

API No.: 42-255-36547

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)

Lease Name: A. Banduch C AC

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 10,994’

Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Acres: 334.21

API No.: 42-255-36546

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)

Lease Name: A. Banduch C AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 10,994’

Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Acres: 334.21

API No.: 42-255-36545

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)

Lease Name: A. Banduch C

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,264’

Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Acres: 334.21

API No.: 42-255-36544

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)

Lease Name: A. Banduch C

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,114’

Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Acres: 334.21

API No.: 42-255-36543

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)

Lease Name: A. Banduch C

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,189’

Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Acres: 334.21

API No.: 42-255-36542

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)

Lease Name: A. Banduch C

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,114’

Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Acres: 334.21

API No.: 42-255-36541

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)

Lease Name: A. Banduch C

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,189’

Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Acres: 334.21

API No.: 42-255-36540

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)

Lease Name: A. Banduch B AC

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 10,560’

Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Acres: 335.86

API No.: 42-255-36539

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)

Lease Name: A. Banduch B AC

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 10,560’

Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Acres: 335.86

API No.: 42-255-36538

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)

Lease Name: A. Banduch B AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 10,561’

Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Acres: 335.86

API No.: 42-255-36537

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)

Lease Name: A. Banduch B

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,813’

Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Acres: 335.86

API No.: 42-255-36532

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Rockhopper E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500’

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.W. of Gillett

Survey Name: W.D. Burnett, A-60

Acres: 1,816.69

API No.: 42-255-36530

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Rockhopper C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500’

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.W. of Gillett

Survey Name: W.D. Burnett, A-60

Acres: 1,816.69

API No.: 42-255-36531

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Rockhopper D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500’

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.W. of Gillett

Survey Name: W.D. Burnett, A-60

Acres: 1,816.69

API No.: 42-255-36551

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Silverchair Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500’

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: F. Carillo, Section 8, A-64

Acres: 406.57

API No.: 42-255-36549

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Silverchair Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500’

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: F. Carillo, Section 8, A-64

Acres: 406.57

API No.: 42-255-36529

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Kraner Unit B AC

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 22,000’

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: B. Odom, A-220

Acres: 694

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-32263

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: Dickson Foundation GU

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 11,900)

Total Depth: 13,145’

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles S.E. of Sublime

Survey Name: B. Noble, A-346

Acres: 666.45

API No.: 42-285-34121

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Rocky Creek Resources

Lease Name: North Kaspar

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500’

Direction and Miles: 3.94 miles S.E. of Shiner

Survey Name: E. McDonough, A-333

Acres: 870

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33212

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Charro Operating

Lease Name: Reilly

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Phil Power

Total Depth: 5,850’

Direction and Miles: 14.8 miles N.E. of Refugio

Survey Name: Power and Hewitson, A-54

Acres: 240.86

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-33842

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating

Lease Name: Vandenberge and Hill

Well No.: 39

Field Name: Placedo, East (6400)

Total Depth: 6,800’

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles N.E. of Placedo

Survey Name: E. Benavides, A-5

Acres: 719.49

API No.: 42-469-34447

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: McFaddin

Well No.: 215H

Field Name: McFaddin (4400)

Total Depth: 4,600’

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles S.W. of Bloomington

Survey Name: F. Lewers, A-255

Acres: 2,500

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34635

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Saunders Unit B

Well No.: 4

Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 42, A-577

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,264 barrels per day

Gas: 3,876,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,214 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,253 psi

Total Depth: 19,122 feet

Plug Back Depth: 13,423 feet

Perforations: 13,405-19,007 feet

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34084

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hemingway D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 3,056 barrels per day

Gas: 1,162,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,001 psi

Total Depth: 21,825 feet

Perforations: 9,523 feet-21,725 feet

API No.: 42-177-34083

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hemingway C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 2,853 barrels per day

Gas: 1,173,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 911 psi

Total Depth: 22,202 feet

Perforations: 9,505-22,138 feet

API No.: 42-177-34082

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hemingway B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 2,611 barrels per day

Gas: 1,053,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 995 psi

Total Depth: 21,784 feet

Perforations: 8,375-21,697 feet

API No.: 42-177-34081

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hemingway A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 2,279 barrels per day

Gas: 856,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 999 psi

Total Depth: 21,855 feet

Perforations: 9,548-21,606 feet

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33471

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ramtex Energy

Lease Name: Rambo

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Survey Name: L. Kerr, A-61

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles S.W. of Fayetteville

Oil: 242 barrels per day

Gas: 14,601,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,100 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,500 psi

Total Depth: 19,474 feet

Perforations: 13,926-19,321 feet

API No.: 42-149-33468

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ramtex Energy

Lease Name: Rambo

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Survey Name: L. Kerr, A-61

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles S.W. of Fayetteville

Oil: 379 barrels per day

Gas: 10,438,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,353 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,100 psi

Total Depth: 19,934 feet

Perforations: 14,225-19,445 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35890

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Metz Ranch Unit A

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.A. King, A-416

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,860 barrels per day

Gas: 1,480,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,742 psi

Total Depth: 18,587 feet

Perforations: 11,959-18,476 feet

API No.: 42-255-35889

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Metz Ranch Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.A. King, A-416

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,135 barrels per day

Gas: 1,144,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,171 psi

Total Depth: 18,303 feet

Perforations: 11,710-18,186 feet

API No.: 42-255-35825

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Hickok Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Direction and Miles: 3 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,089 barrels per day

Gas: 1,199,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,213 psi

Total Depth: 18,103 feet

Perforations: 11,500-18,103 feet

API No.: 42-255-35824

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Hickok Unit A

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Direction and Miles: 3 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,251 barrels per day

Gas: 915,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,186 psi

Total Depth: 18,467 feet

Perforations: 11,552-18,349 feet

API No.: 42-255-35823

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Hickok Unit A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Direction and Miles: 3 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,291 barrels per day

Gas: 1,177,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,140 psi

Total Depth: 18,088 feet

Perforations: 11,805-17,926 feet

API No.: 42-255-36254

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Chinstrap A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W. Hunter, A-137

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.E. of Gillett

Oil: 1,086 barrels per day

Gas: 2,348,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 821 psi

Total Depth: 16,759 feet

Perforations: 10,552-16,691 feet

API No.: 42-255-36337

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Korora D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: N.H. Morris, A-456

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Stockdale

Oil: 2,572 barrels per day

Gas: 908,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,010 psi

Total Depth: 18,294 feet

Perforations: 8,581-18,197 feet

API No.: 42-255-36336

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Korora C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: N.H. Morris, A-456

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Stockdale

Oil: 1,738 barrels per day

Gas: 581,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 883 psi

Total Depth: 18,217 feet

Perforations: 8,508-18,128 feet

API No.: 42-255-36335

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Korora B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: N.H. Morris, A-456

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Stockdale

Oil: 1,789 barrels per day

Gas: 624,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 753 psi

Total Depth: 18,241 feet

Perforations: 8,600-18,153 feet

API No.: 42-255-36334

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Korora A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: N.H. Morris, Section 29, A-456

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Stockdale

Oil: 1,560 barrels per day

Gas: 542,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 798 psi

Total Depth: 18,259 feet

Perforations: 8,647-18,169 feet

API No.: 42-255-36041

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Shipman Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: G.C. Arnett, Section 117, A-19

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles S.W. of Falls City

Oil: 1,472 barrels per day

Gas: 985,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,300 psi

Total Depth: 18,033 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,983 feet

Perforations: 10,552-17,954 feet

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34086

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP

Lease Name: Gator Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Morris, A-30

Direction and Miles: 3.52 miles N.E. of Moulton

Oil: 1,908 barrels per day

Gas: 1,085,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,935 psi

Total Depth: 18,799 feet

Perforations: 11,002-18,206 feet

API No.: 42-285-34087

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP

Lease Name: Gator Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Morris, A-30

Direction and Miles: 3.52 miles N.E. of Moulton

Oil: 1,419 barrels per day

Gas: 1,152,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,441 psi

Total Depth: 18,379 feet

Perforations: 11,002-18,206 feet

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35437

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Ricochet Energy

Lease Name: Merta Heirs Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Alwan (Cook Mountain)

Survey Name: W. Vess, A-349

Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles N.W. of El Campo

Oil: 28 barrels per day

Gas: 1,540,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,200 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,400 psi

Total Depth: 8,358 feet

Plug Back Depth: 8,265 feet

Perforations: 8,062-8,160 feet

