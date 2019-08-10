Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34000
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Rincon Petroleum
Lease Name: Hunter
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Tynan
Total Depth: 4,750’
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles W. of Skidmore
Survey Name: Bee CSL, Section 16, A-102
Acres: 40
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34866
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)
Lease Name: -Butler A AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 13,500’
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 36, A-615
Acres: 662.91
API No.: 42-123-34859
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000’
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Survey Name: E.J. Blair, A-84
Acres: 379.80
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33936
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 908H
Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)
Total Depth: 6,500’
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Acres: 11,582
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36548
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)
Lease Name: A. Banduch C AC
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 10,994’
Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Acres: 334.21
API No.: 42-255-36547
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)
Lease Name: A. Banduch C AC
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 10,994’
Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Acres: 334.21
API No.: 42-255-36546
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)
Lease Name: A. Banduch C AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 10,994’
Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Acres: 334.21
API No.: 42-255-36545
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)
Lease Name: A. Banduch C
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,264’
Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Acres: 334.21
API No.: 42-255-36544
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)
Lease Name: A. Banduch C
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,114’
Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Acres: 334.21
API No.: 42-255-36543
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)
Lease Name: A. Banduch C
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,189’
Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Acres: 334.21
API No.: 42-255-36542
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)
Lease Name: A. Banduch C
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,114’
Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Acres: 334.21
API No.: 42-255-36541
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)
Lease Name: A. Banduch C
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,189’
Direction and Miles: 8.63 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Acres: 334.21
API No.: 42-255-36540
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)
Lease Name: A. Banduch B AC
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 10,560’
Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Acres: 335.86
API No.: 42-255-36539
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)
Lease Name: A. Banduch B AC
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 10,560’
Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Acres: 335.86
API No.: 42-255-36538
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)
Lease Name: A. Banduch B AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 10,561’
Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Acres: 335.86
API No.: 42-255-36537
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)
Lease Name: A. Banduch B
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,813’
Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Acres: 335.86
API No.: 42-255-36532
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Rockhopper E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500’
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.W. of Gillett
Survey Name: W.D. Burnett, A-60
Acres: 1,816.69
API No.: 42-255-36530
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Rockhopper C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500’
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.W. of Gillett
Survey Name: W.D. Burnett, A-60
Acres: 1,816.69
API No.: 42-255-36531
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Rockhopper D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500’
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.W. of Gillett
Survey Name: W.D. Burnett, A-60
Acres: 1,816.69
API No.: 42-255-36551
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Silverchair Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500’
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: F. Carillo, Section 8, A-64
Acres: 406.57
API No.: 42-255-36549
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Silverchair Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500’
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: F. Carillo, Section 8, A-64
Acres: 406.57
API No.: 42-255-36529
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Kraner Unit B AC
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 22,000’
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: B. Odom, A-220
Acres: 694
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-32263
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: Dickson Foundation GU
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 11,900)
Total Depth: 13,145’
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles S.E. of Sublime
Survey Name: B. Noble, A-346
Acres: 666.45
API No.: 42-285-34121
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Rocky Creek Resources
Lease Name: North Kaspar
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500’
Direction and Miles: 3.94 miles S.E. of Shiner
Survey Name: E. McDonough, A-333
Acres: 870
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33212
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Charro Operating
Lease Name: Reilly
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Phil Power
Total Depth: 5,850’
Direction and Miles: 14.8 miles N.E. of Refugio
Survey Name: Power and Hewitson, A-54
Acres: 240.86
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-33842
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating
Lease Name: Vandenberge and Hill
Well No.: 39
Field Name: Placedo, East (6400)
Total Depth: 6,800’
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles N.E. of Placedo
Survey Name: E. Benavides, A-5
Acres: 719.49
API No.: 42-469-34447
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: McFaddin
Well No.: 215H
Field Name: McFaddin (4400)
Total Depth: 4,600’
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles S.W. of Bloomington
Survey Name: F. Lewers, A-255
Acres: 2,500
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34635
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Saunders Unit B
Well No.: 4
Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 42, A-577
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,264 barrels per day
Gas: 3,876,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,214 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,253 psi
Total Depth: 19,122 feet
Plug Back Depth: 13,423 feet
Perforations: 13,405-19,007 feet
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34084
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hemingway D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 3,056 barrels per day
Gas: 1,162,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,001 psi
Total Depth: 21,825 feet
Perforations: 9,523 feet-21,725 feet
API No.: 42-177-34083
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hemingway C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 2,853 barrels per day
Gas: 1,173,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 911 psi
Total Depth: 22,202 feet
Perforations: 9,505-22,138 feet
API No.: 42-177-34082
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hemingway B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 2,611 barrels per day
Gas: 1,053,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 995 psi
Total Depth: 21,784 feet
Perforations: 8,375-21,697 feet
API No.: 42-177-34081
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hemingway A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 2,279 barrels per day
Gas: 856,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 999 psi
Total Depth: 21,855 feet
Perforations: 9,548-21,606 feet
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33471
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ramtex Energy
Lease Name: Rambo
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Survey Name: L. Kerr, A-61
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles S.W. of Fayetteville
Oil: 242 barrels per day
Gas: 14,601,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,100 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,500 psi
Total Depth: 19,474 feet
Perforations: 13,926-19,321 feet
API No.: 42-149-33468
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ramtex Energy
Lease Name: Rambo
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Survey Name: L. Kerr, A-61
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles S.W. of Fayetteville
Oil: 379 barrels per day
Gas: 10,438,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,353 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,100 psi
Total Depth: 19,934 feet
Perforations: 14,225-19,445 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35890
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Metz Ranch Unit A
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.A. King, A-416
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,860 barrels per day
Gas: 1,480,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,742 psi
Total Depth: 18,587 feet
Perforations: 11,959-18,476 feet
API No.: 42-255-35889
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Metz Ranch Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.A. King, A-416
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,135 barrels per day
Gas: 1,144,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,171 psi
Total Depth: 18,303 feet
Perforations: 11,710-18,186 feet
API No.: 42-255-35825
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Hickok Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Direction and Miles: 3 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,089 barrels per day
Gas: 1,199,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,213 psi
Total Depth: 18,103 feet
Perforations: 11,500-18,103 feet
API No.: 42-255-35824
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Hickok Unit A
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Direction and Miles: 3 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,251 barrels per day
Gas: 915,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,186 psi
Total Depth: 18,467 feet
Perforations: 11,552-18,349 feet
API No.: 42-255-35823
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Hickok Unit A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Direction and Miles: 3 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,291 barrels per day
Gas: 1,177,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,140 psi
Total Depth: 18,088 feet
Perforations: 11,805-17,926 feet
API No.: 42-255-36254
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Chinstrap A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W. Hunter, A-137
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.E. of Gillett
Oil: 1,086 barrels per day
Gas: 2,348,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 821 psi
Total Depth: 16,759 feet
Perforations: 10,552-16,691 feet
API No.: 42-255-36337
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Korora D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: N.H. Morris, A-456
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Stockdale
Oil: 2,572 barrels per day
Gas: 908,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,010 psi
Total Depth: 18,294 feet
Perforations: 8,581-18,197 feet
API No.: 42-255-36336
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Korora C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: N.H. Morris, A-456
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Stockdale
Oil: 1,738 barrels per day
Gas: 581,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 883 psi
Total Depth: 18,217 feet
Perforations: 8,508-18,128 feet
API No.: 42-255-36335
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Korora B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: N.H. Morris, A-456
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Stockdale
Oil: 1,789 barrels per day
Gas: 624,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 753 psi
Total Depth: 18,241 feet
Perforations: 8,600-18,153 feet
API No.: 42-255-36334
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Korora A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: N.H. Morris, Section 29, A-456
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.E. of Stockdale
Oil: 1,560 barrels per day
Gas: 542,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 798 psi
Total Depth: 18,259 feet
Perforations: 8,647-18,169 feet
API No.: 42-255-36041
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Shipman Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: G.C. Arnett, Section 117, A-19
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 1,472 barrels per day
Gas: 985,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,300 psi
Total Depth: 18,033 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,983 feet
Perforations: 10,552-17,954 feet
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34086
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP
Lease Name: Gator Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Morris, A-30
Direction and Miles: 3.52 miles N.E. of Moulton
Oil: 1,908 barrels per day
Gas: 1,085,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,935 psi
Total Depth: 18,799 feet
Perforations: 11,002-18,206 feet
API No.: 42-285-34087
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP
Lease Name: Gator Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Morris, A-30
Direction and Miles: 3.52 miles N.E. of Moulton
Oil: 1,419 barrels per day
Gas: 1,152,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,441 psi
Total Depth: 18,379 feet
Perforations: 11,002-18,206 feet
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35437
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Ricochet Energy
Lease Name: Merta Heirs Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Alwan (Cook Mountain)
Survey Name: W. Vess, A-349
Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles N.W. of El Campo
Oil: 28 barrels per day
Gas: 1,540,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,200 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,400 psi
Total Depth: 8,358 feet
Plug Back Depth: 8,265 feet
Perforations: 8,062-8,160 feet
