Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35293
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: A Mueller A-Koehler A USW E
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NW of Gruenau
Survey Name: I RR Co., A-273
Acres: 556
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35294
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: A Mueller A-Koehler A USW F
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NW of Gruenau
Survey Name: I RR Co., A-273
Acres: 556
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35295
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: A Mueller A-Koehler A USW G
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NW of Gruenau
Survey Name: I RR Co., A-273
Acres: 556
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35296
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: A Mueller A-Koehler A USW H
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NW of Gruenau
Survey Name: I RR Co., A-273
Acres: 556
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35297
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Scorpion
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,250 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: Moss, E, A-40
Acres: 767
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35298
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Scorpion
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,250 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: Moss, E, A-40
Acres: 767
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35299
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Scorpion
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,250 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: Moss, E, A-40
Acres: 767
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-31359
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: NOG Production & Operating
Lease Name: D Minerals
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Porter, N. (Pettus)
Total Depth: 9,400 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles SE of Runge
Survey Name: Gutierres, A F/ Blanco, V, A-3
Acres: 80
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37785
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Skloss-Karnes A USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles NE of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 640
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37788
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Crews Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles S of Karnes City
Survey Name: Leal, J A, A-184
Acres: 417
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37789
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Crews Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles S of Karnes City
Survey Name: Leal, J A, A-184
Acres: 417
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34618
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Sellers Lease Service
Lease Name: Rader
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Sandies Creek (Poth A)
Total Depth: 2,750 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.6 miles S of Leesville
Survey Name: E. W. Cullen, A-148
Acres: 206
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35243
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Silverbow Resources Operations
Lease Name: Hoermann-Kolm
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co., A-450
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NW of Yoakum
Oil: 2,063 barrels per day
Gas: 3,145,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,033 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,095 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,305–21,036 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-283-37217
Gonzales County
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Auterra Operating
Lease Name: Storey-Ricochet A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Sherrill, C, A-432
Direction and Miles: 9.72 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 461 barrels per day
Gas: 162,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 236 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17877ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 7494ft.–17877ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34547
County: GONZALES
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Auterra Operating
Lease Name: Storey-Ricochet AW 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Sherrill, C, A-432
Direction and Miles: 9.72 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 482 barrels per day
Gas: 169,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 275 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,780 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 7,410–18,695 ft.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35486
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Remora Management
Lease Name: Pierce Estates
Well No.: C263
Field Name: Withes, North
Survey Name: Caldwell, J, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Lane City
Oil: 38 barrels per day
Gas: 6,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 300 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,450 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,450 ft.
Perforations: 5,362–5,365 ft.