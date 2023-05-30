Gushers and Dusters
Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35293

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: A Mueller A-Koehler A USW E

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NW of Gruenau

Survey Name: I RR Co., A-273

Acres: 556

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35294

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: A Mueller A-Koehler A USW F

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NW of Gruenau

Survey Name: I RR Co., A-273

Acres: 556

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35295

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: A Mueller A-Koehler A USW G

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NW of Gruenau

Survey Name: I RR Co., A-273

Acres: 556

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35296

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: A Mueller A-Koehler A USW H

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NW of Gruenau

Survey Name: I RR Co., A-273

Acres: 556

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35297

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Scorpion

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,250 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: Moss, E, A-40

Acres: 767

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35298

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Scorpion

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,250 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: Moss, E, A-40

Acres: 767

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35299

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Scorpion

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,250 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: Moss, E, A-40

Acres: 767

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-31359

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: NOG Production & Operating

Lease Name: D Minerals

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Porter, N. (Pettus)

Total Depth: 9,400 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles SE of Runge

Survey Name: Gutierres, A F/ Blanco, V, A-3

Acres: 80

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37785

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Skloss-Karnes A USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles NE of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 640

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37788

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Crews Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles S of Karnes City

Survey Name: Leal, J A, A-184

Acres: 417

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37789

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Crews Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles S of Karnes City

Survey Name: Leal, J A, A-184

Acres: 417

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34618

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Sellers Lease Service

Lease Name: Rader

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Sandies Creek (Poth A)

Total Depth: 2,750 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.6 miles S of Leesville

Survey Name: E. W. Cullen, A-148

Acres: 206

 

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35243

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Silverbow Resources Operations

Lease Name: Hoermann-Kolm

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: SA&MG RR Co., A-450

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NW of Yoakum

Oil: 2,063 barrels per day

Gas: 3,145,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,033 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,095 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,305–21,036 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-283-37217

Gonzales County

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Auterra Operating

Lease Name: Storey-Ricochet A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Sherrill, C, A-432

Direction and Miles: 9.72 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 461 barrels per day

Gas: 162,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 236 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17877ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 7494ft.–17877ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34547

County: GONZALES

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Auterra Operating

Lease Name: Storey-Ricochet AW 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Sherrill, C, A-432

Direction and Miles: 9.72 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 482 barrels per day

Gas: 169,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 275 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,780 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 7,410–18,695 ft.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35486

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Remora Management

Lease Name: Pierce Estates

Well No.: C263

Field Name: Withes, North

Survey Name: Caldwell, J, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Lane City

Oil: 38 barrels per day

Gas: 6,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 300 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,450 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,450 ft.

Perforations: 5,362–5,365 ft.

