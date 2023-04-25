Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37771
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Palmer Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles E of Gillett
Survey Name: Reed, N, A-246
Acres: 829
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37772
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Palmer Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles E of Gillett
Survey Name: Reed, N, A-246
Acres: 829
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34605
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Hawn Holt
Well No.: 25H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.47 miles S of Gonzales
Survey Name: Schroeder, J, A-513
Acres: 2,527.58
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33579
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Douglas Fir B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.02 miles NW of Flatonia
Survey Name: Faires, W A, A-180
Acres: 2581
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35031
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Hamilton B-Hooks 3 USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-405
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles N of Cuero
Oil: 1,763 barrels per day
Gas: 6,498,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,150 psi
Total Depth: 20,766 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,132 -20,643 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35032
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Hamilton B-Hooks 3 USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-405
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles N of Cuero
Oil: 1,868 barrels per day
Gas: 7,099,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,710 psi
Total Depth: 20,751 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,115 –20,626 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35033
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Hamilton B-Hooks 3 USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-405
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles N of Cuero
Oil: 1,678 barrels per day
Gas: 6,439,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,800 psi
Total Depth: 20,548 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,294–20,464 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35034
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Hamilton B-Hooks 3 USW E
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-405
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles N of Cuero
Oil: 1,829 barrels per day
Gas: 7,255,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,665 psi
Total Depth: 20,739 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,271–20,611 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37040
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Kopecki A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Carillo, F, A-64
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NE of Hobson
Oil: 920 barrels per day
Gas: 504,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,552 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,988 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,233 –20,988 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37041
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Kopecki B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Carillo, F, A-64
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NE of Hobson
Oil: 1,046 barrels per day
Gas: 552,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,638 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,667 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,240 –20,667 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37042
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Kopecki C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Carillo, F, A-64
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NE of Hobson
Oil: 1,512 barrels per day
Gas: 696,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,086 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,393 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,189–20,393 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37450
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Tidal Petroleum
Lease Name: Moy Unit PSA 4H
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,435 barrels per day
Gas: 1,695,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,965 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 15,865 ft.
Perforations: 12,745–15,851 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37574
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Bigpage A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1034 barrels per day
Gas: 528,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 870 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,035 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,020 ft.–21,035 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37575
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Bigpage B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 846 barrels per day
Gas: 528,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 743 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,897 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,979–20,897 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37576
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Bigpage C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1,032 barrels per day
Gas: 696,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 801 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,996 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,013–20,996 ft.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-33003
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Magnum Producing
Lease Name: Lancaster, W.H
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Louise (Frio 6,570)
Survey Name: M&C, A-287
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles SE of Louise
Oil: 63 barrels per day
Gas: 25,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 200 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,466 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,500 ft.
Perforations: 6,457–6,461 ft.