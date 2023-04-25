Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.