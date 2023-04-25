Gushers and Dusters
Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37771

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Palmer Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles E of Gillett

Survey Name: Reed, N, A-246

Acres: 829

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37772

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Palmer Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles E of Gillett

Survey Name: Reed, N, A-246

Acres: 829

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34605

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Hawn Holt

Well No.: 25H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.47 miles S of Gonzales

Survey Name: Schroeder, J, A-513

Acres: 2,527.58

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33579

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Douglas Fir B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.02 miles NW of Flatonia

Survey Name: Faires, W A, A-180

Acres: 2581

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35031

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Hamilton B-Hooks 3 USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-405

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles N of Cuero

Oil: 1,763 barrels per day

Gas: 6,498,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,150 psi

Total Depth: 20,766 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,132 -20,643 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35032

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Hamilton B-Hooks 3 USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-405

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles N of Cuero

Oil: 1,868 barrels per day

Gas: 7,099,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,710 psi

Total Depth: 20,751 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,115 –20,626 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35033

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Hamilton B-Hooks 3 USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-405

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles N of Cuero

Oil: 1,678 barrels per day

Gas: 6,439,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,800 psi

Total Depth: 20,548 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,294–20,464 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35034

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Hamilton B-Hooks 3 USW E

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-405

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles N of Cuero

Oil: 1,829 barrels per day

Gas: 7,255,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,665 psi

Total Depth: 20,739 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,271–20,611 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37040

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Kopecki A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Carillo, F, A-64

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NE of Hobson

Oil: 920 barrels per day

Gas: 504,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,552 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,988 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,233 –20,988 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37041

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Kopecki B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Carillo, F, A-64

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NE of Hobson

Oil: 1,046 barrels per day

Gas: 552,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,638 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,667 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,240 –20,667 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37042

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Kopecki C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Carillo, F, A-64

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NE of Hobson

Oil: 1,512 barrels per day

Gas: 696,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,086 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,393 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,189–20,393 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37450

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Tidal Petroleum

Lease Name: Moy Unit PSA 4H

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,435 barrels per day

Gas: 1,695,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,965 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 15,865 ft.

Perforations: 12,745–15,851 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37574

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Bigpage A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1034 barrels per day

Gas: 528,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 870 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,035 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,020 ft.–21,035 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37575

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Bigpage B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 846 barrels per day

Gas: 528,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 743 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,897 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,979–20,897 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37576

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Bigpage C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1,032 barrels per day

Gas: 696,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 801 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,996 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,013–20,996 ft.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-33003

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Magnum Producing

Lease Name: Lancaster, W.H

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Louise (Frio 6,570)

Survey Name: M&C, A-287

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles SE of Louise

Oil: 63 barrels per day

Gas: 25,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 200 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,466 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,500 ft.

Perforations: 6,457–6,461 ft.

