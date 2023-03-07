Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reportsRecent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36606

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Lonesome Dove A

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,911 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles NW of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 407.04

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37713

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Fitch Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 640

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37714

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Fitch Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 640

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37715

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Fitch Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 640

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37716

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Fitch Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 640

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37720

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Hollman-May B SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.71 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Odom, B, A-220

Acres: 1,973.24 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37725

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: SCR Unit E-Children Weston SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.54 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Frisbie, C, A-115

Acres: 1,196.47

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37726

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: SCR Unit E-Mobil Unit B SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.54 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Frisbie, C, A-115

Acres: 1,120.42

Refugio CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-391-33299

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: O’Connor -H-

Well No.: H 40

Field Name: Huff (3,700)

Total Depth: 4,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.9 miles NW of Tivoli

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Acres: 536

Victoria CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-469-34512

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: MB Energy

Lease Name: Ruthie T.

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles NW of Victoria

Survey Name: DeLeon, S, A-76

Acres: 182.1

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34586

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Congaree B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,100 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Smiley

Survey Name: Wynn, R H, A-474

Acres: 1,307.95

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34014

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Warwick-Artemis

Lease Name: Sky City B

Well No.: 1LH

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Poindexter, J J, A-255

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles E of Pawnee

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 6,499,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,543 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,100 psi

Total Depth: 21,762 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,433–20,980 ft.

Jackson CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-239-31821

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Mamerow Energy Corp.

Lease Name: Hess

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Mayo (5,758)

Survey Name: M&C/Rambo, J, A-357

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles SE of Ganado

Oil: 50 barrels per day

Gas: 45,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 125 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,669 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,200 ft.

Perforations: 5,761–5,770 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34500

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Bilsky-Chumchal SA1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,653 barrels per day

Gas: 1,213,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,581 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,564 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,177 –19,545 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34502

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Bilsky-Chumchal SA3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,355 barrels per day

Gas: 1,826,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,478 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,303 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,026–19,286 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34519

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart Grand F Unit-E Unit SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247

Direction and Miles: 14.87 miles SE of Kenedy

Oil: 1,531 barrels per day

Gas: 2,599,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,351 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,068 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,227–19,056 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34522

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) F Unit-A Unit SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247

Direction and Miles: 14.87 miles SE of Kenedy

Oil: 1,034 barrels per day

Gas: 1,825,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,075 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,485 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,901–18,457 ft.

