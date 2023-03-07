Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reportsRecent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36606
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Lonesome Dove A
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,911 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles NW of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 407.04
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37713
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Fitch Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 640
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37714
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Fitch Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 640
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37715
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Fitch Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 640
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37716
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Fitch Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 640
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37720
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Hollman-May B SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.71 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Odom, B, A-220
Acres: 1,973.24 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37725
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: SCR Unit E-Children Weston SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.54 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Frisbie, C, A-115
Acres: 1,196.47
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37726
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: SCR Unit E-Mobil Unit B SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.54 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Frisbie, C, A-115
Acres: 1,120.42
Refugio CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-391-33299
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: O’Connor -H-
Well No.: H 40
Field Name: Huff (3,700)
Total Depth: 4,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.9 miles NW of Tivoli
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Acres: 536
Victoria CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-469-34512
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: MB Energy
Lease Name: Ruthie T.
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles NW of Victoria
Survey Name: DeLeon, S, A-76
Acres: 182.1
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34586
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Congaree B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,100 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Smiley
Survey Name: Wynn, R H, A-474
Acres: 1,307.95
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34014
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Warwick-Artemis
Lease Name: Sky City B
Well No.: 1LH
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Poindexter, J J, A-255
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles E of Pawnee
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 6,499,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,543 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,100 psi
Total Depth: 21,762 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,433–20,980 ft.
Jackson CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-239-31821
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Mamerow Energy Corp.
Lease Name: Hess
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Mayo (5,758)
Survey Name: M&C/Rambo, J, A-357
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles SE of Ganado
Oil: 50 barrels per day
Gas: 45,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 125 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,669 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,200 ft.
Perforations: 5,761–5,770 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34500
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Bilsky-Chumchal SA1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,653 barrels per day
Gas: 1,213,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,581 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,564 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,177 –19,545 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34502
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Bilsky-Chumchal SA3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,355 barrels per day
Gas: 1,826,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,478 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,303 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,026–19,286 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34519
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart Grand F Unit-E Unit SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247
Direction and Miles: 14.87 miles SE of Kenedy
Oil: 1,531 barrels per day
Gas: 2,599,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,351 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,068 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,227–19,056 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34522
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) F Unit-A Unit SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247
Direction and Miles: 14.87 miles SE of Kenedy
Oil: 1,034 barrels per day
Gas: 1,825,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,075 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,485 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,901–18,457 ft.