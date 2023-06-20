Gushers and Dusters
Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-31923

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: HilCorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Lambert E, M.F.

Well No.: A 10

Field Name: Tom O'Connor (5,730, East)

Total Depth: 5,950 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-398

Acres: 100

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-01444

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: HilCorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.

Well No.: 103

Field Name: Tom O'Connor (4,400)

Total Depth: 5,840 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-398

Acres: 4,884

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-30336

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: HilCorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Williams, Maude etal -A-

Well No.: D 81

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 4,650 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15.5 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Acres: 4,074

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32066

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: HilCorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.

Well No.: 202

Field Name: Tom O'Connor (5,770 U, South)

Total Depth: 6,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-398

Acres: 4,884.44

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34623

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Cherry Bergey Selman 2 SA

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.9 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: McCoy, J, A-45

Acres: 1,609

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34624

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Wooton Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SE of Cost

Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177

Acres: 769.39

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34625

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Wooton Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SE of Cost

Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177

Acres: 769.39

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34626

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Wooton Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SE of Cost

Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177

Acres: 769.39

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34627

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Wooton Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SE of Cost

Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177

Acres: 769.39

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34628

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Wooton Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SE of Cost

Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177

Acres: 769.39

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34629

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Wooton Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SE of Cost

Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177

Acres: 769.39

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34630

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Wooton Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SE of Cost

Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177

Acres: 769.39

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35082

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 64

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bullock, W C, A-640

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles SE of Ecleto

Oil: 1,396 barrels per day

Gas: 1,916,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 29/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Total Depth: 19,688 ft.

Perforations: 12,282–19,688 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35083

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 65

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bullock, W C, A-640

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles SE of Ecleto

Oil: 1,895 barrels per day

Gas: 2,249,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 39/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Total Depth: 19,934 ft.

Perforations: 12,466 –19,934 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35084

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 66

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bullock, W C, A-640

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles SE of Ecleto

Oil: 2,116 barrels per day

Gas: 2,836,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Total Depth: 19,039 ft.

Perforations: 12,324–19,039 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36856

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Harris, E, A-337

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 938 barrels per day

Gas: 3,571,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,858 psi

Total Depth: 17,796 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,796 ft.

Perforations: 13,174–17,682 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36857

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Harris, E, A-337

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1,066 barrels per day

Gas: 3,396,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,825 psi

Total Depth: 18,305 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,233 ft.

Perforations: 13,170–18,186 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36858

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Harris, E, A-337

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1,185 barrels per day

Gas: 4,091,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,944 psi

Total Depth: 18,340 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,274 ft.

Perforations: 13,100–18,228 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36859

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Harris, E, A-337

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1,068 barrels per day

Gas: 5,266,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,963 psi

Total Depth: 18,519 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,452 ft.

Perforations: 13,200-18,406 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36860

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Harris, E, A-337

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1,133 barrels per day

Gas: 4,945,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,964 psi

Total Depth: 18,420 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,348 ft.

Perforations: 13,263–18,301 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37601

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Yosko-Kinkler Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,791 barrels per day

Gas: 1,370,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,383 psi

Total Depth: 15,573 ft.

Perforations: 12,327–15,559 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37604

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co..

Lease Name: Berdie-Moczygemba A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles SE of Falls City

Oil: 755 barrels per day

Gas: 674,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 723 psi

Total Depth: 16,498 ft.

Perforations: 11,010–16,424 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37605

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Berdie-Moczygemba B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles SE of Falls City

Oil: 812 barrels per day

Gas: 806,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,022 psi

Total Depth: 15,840 ft.

Perforations: 10,959–15,736 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37606

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Berdie-Moczygemba C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles SE of Falls City

Oil: 682 barrels per day

Gas: 562,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 386 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,220 ft.

Perforations: 10,918–15,150 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37609

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Berdie-Stoeltje A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles SE of Falls City

Oil: 791 barrels per day

Gas: 878,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 554 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,434 ft.

Perforations: 10,950–16,189 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37626

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Concepcion A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Denman, C, A-89

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles NW of Gillett

Oil: 1,197 barrels per day

Gas: 336,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 978 psi

Total Depth: 16395ft.

Perforations: 8,525–16,395 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37627

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Concepcion B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Denman, C, A-89

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles NW of Gillett

Oil: 1,479 barrels per day

Gas: 576,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 695 psi

Total Depth: 22,039 ft.

Perforations: 8,570–22,039 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37628

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Concepcion C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Denman, C, A-89

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles NW of Gillett

Oil: 1,025 barrels per day

Gas: 384,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 650 psi

Total Depth: 22,338 ft.

Perforations: 8,505–22,338 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37629

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Concepcion D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Denman, C, A-89

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles NW of Gillett

Oil: 1,304 barrels per day

Gas: 432,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 597 psi

Total Depth: 22,618 ft.

Perforations: 8,850–22,618 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34228

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Ganymede A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-290

Direction and Miles: 3.98 miles SW of Shiner

Oil: 3,005 barrels per day

Gas: 5,249,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Total Depth: 23,145 ft.

Perforations: 12,421–23,024 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34229

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Ganymede B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-290

Direction and Miles: 3.98 miles SW of Shiner

Oil: 2,426 barrels per day

Gas: 4,345,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Total Depth: 22,343 ft.

Perforations: 12,878–22,153 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34238

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Rhea A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-469

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW of Shiner

Oil: 1,293 barrels per day

Gas: 2,098,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Total Depth: 20,828 ft.

Perforations: 12,312–21,942 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34239

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Rhea B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-469

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW of Shiner

Oil: 1,337 barrels per day

Gas: 2,618,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Total Depth: 22,140 ft.

Perforations: 12,312-21,942 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34518

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Flane

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: McCoy, J, A-46

Direction and Miles: 9.19 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,143 barrels per day

Gas: 1,675,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 970 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,880 ft.

Perforations: 11,168–20,690 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34377

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: RCRS-Jane

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: McCoy, J, A-46

Direction and Miles: 9.19 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,647 barrels per day

Gas: 1,129,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 60/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 958 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,317 ft.

Perforations: 10,800–21,135 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34376

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: RCRS-Jane

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: McCoy, J, A-46

Direction and Miles: 8.93 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,148 barrels per day

Gas: 1,000,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,828 ft.

Perforations: 12,282–20,650 ft.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35482

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: MB Energy

Lease Name: CML Trust

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Shanghai (5,600 Frio)

Survey Name: I&GN RR Co., A-241

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles NE of El Campo

Oil: 24 barrels per day

Gas: 199,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,611 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,873 psi

Total Depth: 6,000 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,930 ft.

Perforations: 5,582–5,583 ft.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33552

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Ricartorn A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Richard, J, A-88

Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Flatonia

Oil: 1,343 barrels per day

Gas: 609,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Total Depth: 19,020 ft.

Perforations: 10,768–17,000 ft.

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33553

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Ricartorn B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Richard, J, A-88

Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Flatonia

Oil: 1,569 barrels per day

Gas: 636,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Total Depth: 19,133 ft.

Perforations: 10,868–18,643 ft.

