Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-31923
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: HilCorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Lambert E, M.F.
Well No.: A 10
Field Name: Tom O'Connor (5,730, East)
Total Depth: 5,950 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-398
Acres: 100
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-01444
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: HilCorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.
Well No.: 103
Field Name: Tom O'Connor (4,400)
Total Depth: 5,840 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-398
Acres: 4,884
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-30336
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: HilCorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Williams, Maude etal -A-
Well No.: D 81
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 4,650 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15.5 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Acres: 4,074
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32066
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: HilCorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.
Well No.: 202
Field Name: Tom O'Connor (5,770 U, South)
Total Depth: 6,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-398
Acres: 4,884.44
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34623
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Cherry Bergey Selman 2 SA
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.9 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: McCoy, J, A-45
Acres: 1,609
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34624
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Wooton Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SE of Cost
Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177
Acres: 769.39
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34625
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Wooton Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SE of Cost
Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177
Acres: 769.39
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34626
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Wooton Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SE of Cost
Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177
Acres: 769.39
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34627
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Wooton Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SE of Cost
Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177
Acres: 769.39
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34628
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Wooton Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SE of Cost
Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177
Acres: 769.39
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34629
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Wooton Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SE of Cost
Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177
Acres: 769.39
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34630
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Wooton Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SE of Cost
Survey Name: Dillard, J, A-177
Acres: 769.39
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35082
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 64
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bullock, W C, A-640
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles SE of Ecleto
Oil: 1,396 barrels per day
Gas: 1,916,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 29/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Total Depth: 19,688 ft.
Perforations: 12,282–19,688 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35083
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 65
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bullock, W C, A-640
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles SE of Ecleto
Oil: 1,895 barrels per day
Gas: 2,249,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 39/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Total Depth: 19,934 ft.
Perforations: 12,466 –19,934 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35084
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 66
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bullock, W C, A-640
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles SE of Ecleto
Oil: 2,116 barrels per day
Gas: 2,836,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Total Depth: 19,039 ft.
Perforations: 12,324–19,039 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36856
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Harris, E, A-337
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 938 barrels per day
Gas: 3,571,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,858 psi
Total Depth: 17,796 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,796 ft.
Perforations: 13,174–17,682 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36857
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Harris, E, A-337
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1,066 barrels per day
Gas: 3,396,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,825 psi
Total Depth: 18,305 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,233 ft.
Perforations: 13,170–18,186 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36858
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Harris, E, A-337
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1,185 barrels per day
Gas: 4,091,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,944 psi
Total Depth: 18,340 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,274 ft.
Perforations: 13,100–18,228 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36859
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Harris, E, A-337
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1,068 barrels per day
Gas: 5,266,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,963 psi
Total Depth: 18,519 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,452 ft.
Perforations: 13,200-18,406 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36860
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Harris, E, A-337
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1,133 barrels per day
Gas: 4,945,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,964 psi
Total Depth: 18,420 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,348 ft.
Perforations: 13,263–18,301 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37601
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Yosko-Kinkler Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,791 barrels per day
Gas: 1,370,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,383 psi
Total Depth: 15,573 ft.
Perforations: 12,327–15,559 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37604
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co..
Lease Name: Berdie-Moczygemba A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles SE of Falls City
Oil: 755 barrels per day
Gas: 674,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 723 psi
Total Depth: 16,498 ft.
Perforations: 11,010–16,424 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37605
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Berdie-Moczygemba B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles SE of Falls City
Oil: 812 barrels per day
Gas: 806,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,022 psi
Total Depth: 15,840 ft.
Perforations: 10,959–15,736 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37606
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Berdie-Moczygemba C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles SE of Falls City
Oil: 682 barrels per day
Gas: 562,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 386 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,220 ft.
Perforations: 10,918–15,150 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37609
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Berdie-Stoeltje A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles SE of Falls City
Oil: 791 barrels per day
Gas: 878,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 554 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,434 ft.
Perforations: 10,950–16,189 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37626
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Concepcion A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Denman, C, A-89
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles NW of Gillett
Oil: 1,197 barrels per day
Gas: 336,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 978 psi
Total Depth: 16395ft.
Perforations: 8,525–16,395 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37627
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Concepcion B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Denman, C, A-89
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles NW of Gillett
Oil: 1,479 barrels per day
Gas: 576,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 695 psi
Total Depth: 22,039 ft.
Perforations: 8,570–22,039 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37628
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Concepcion C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Denman, C, A-89
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles NW of Gillett
Oil: 1,025 barrels per day
Gas: 384,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 650 psi
Total Depth: 22,338 ft.
Perforations: 8,505–22,338 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37629
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Concepcion D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Denman, C, A-89
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles NW of Gillett
Oil: 1,304 barrels per day
Gas: 432,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 597 psi
Total Depth: 22,618 ft.
Perforations: 8,850–22,618 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34228
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Ganymede A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-290
Direction and Miles: 3.98 miles SW of Shiner
Oil: 3,005 barrels per day
Gas: 5,249,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Total Depth: 23,145 ft.
Perforations: 12,421–23,024 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34229
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Ganymede B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-290
Direction and Miles: 3.98 miles SW of Shiner
Oil: 2,426 barrels per day
Gas: 4,345,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Total Depth: 22,343 ft.
Perforations: 12,878–22,153 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34238
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Rhea A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-469
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW of Shiner
Oil: 1,293 barrels per day
Gas: 2,098,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Total Depth: 20,828 ft.
Perforations: 12,312–21,942 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34239
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Rhea B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-469
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles NW of Shiner
Oil: 1,337 barrels per day
Gas: 2,618,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Total Depth: 22,140 ft.
Perforations: 12,312-21,942 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34518
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Flane
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: McCoy, J, A-46
Direction and Miles: 9.19 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,143 barrels per day
Gas: 1,675,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 970 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,880 ft.
Perforations: 11,168–20,690 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34377
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: RCRS-Jane
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: McCoy, J, A-46
Direction and Miles: 9.19 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,647 barrels per day
Gas: 1,129,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 60/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 958 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,317 ft.
Perforations: 10,800–21,135 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34376
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: RCRS-Jane
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: McCoy, J, A-46
Direction and Miles: 8.93 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,148 barrels per day
Gas: 1,000,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,828 ft.
Perforations: 12,282–20,650 ft.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35482
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: MB Energy
Lease Name: CML Trust
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Shanghai (5,600 Frio)
Survey Name: I&GN RR Co., A-241
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles NE of El Campo
Oil: 24 barrels per day
Gas: 199,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,611 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,873 psi
Total Depth: 6,000 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,930 ft.
Perforations: 5,582–5,583 ft.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33552
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Ricartorn A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Richard, J, A-88
Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Flatonia
Oil: 1,343 barrels per day
Gas: 609,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Total Depth: 19,020 ft.
Perforations: 10,768–17,000 ft.
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33553
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Ricartorn B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Richard, J, A-88
Direction and Miles: 3 miles SW of Flatonia
Oil: 1,569 barrels per day
Gas: 636,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Total Depth: 19,133 ft.
Perforations: 10,868–18,643 ft.