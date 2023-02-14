Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
{strong style=”font-size: 16px;”}Goliad County{/strong}District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34275
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: Duke Ranch -16
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Tejas (Frio 4,450)
Total Depth: 6,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles SE of Goliad
Survey Name: Hall, S, A-19
Acres: 40
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34276
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: Duke Ranch-17
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sarco Creek (2,800)
Total Depth: 3,950 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.1 miles SE of Goliad
Survey Name: Sherry, J L, A-42
Acres: 40
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34277
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: Duke Ranch -18
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Tejas (Frio 5,000)
Total Depth: 6,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SE of Goliad
Survey Name: Bartlett, S, A-4
Acres: 40
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37694
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull E-F-Kowalik SA1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Acres: 1,212.03
Refugio CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-391-32037
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Williams, Maude Etal -A
Well No.: D158
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 5,805 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.8 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: CEPI&M Co., A-332
Acres: 4,074.98
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33572
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Dayblazer Blue
Well No.: H 05DR
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 10,780 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SE of Ledbetter
Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165
Acres: 1,396.78
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33573
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Dayblazer Black
Well No.: H 07DR
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 10,850 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SE of Ledbetter
Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165
Acres: 970.83
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-285-34220
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Waverllite A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.07 miles NW of Moulton
Oil: 2249 barrels per day
Gas: 1,761,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,715 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,351–20,528 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34221
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Waverllite B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.07 miles NW of Moulton
Oil: 1,942 barrels per day
Gas: 1,687,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,566 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,384–21,322 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34222
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Waverllite C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.07 miles NW of Moulton
Oil: 1,837 barrels per day
Gas: 1,515,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,165 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,356–21,907 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34516
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Azurite A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Taylor, F, A-71
Direction and Miles: 5.92 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,502 barrels per day
Gas: 1,336,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 230 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,265 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,280–20,072 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34517
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Azurite B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Taylor, F, A-71
Direction and Miles: 5.92 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,037 barrels per day
Gas: 744,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 254 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,278 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,090–20,104 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34513
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sooner A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-321
Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,152 barrels per day
Gas: 3,643,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 546 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,171 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,428–22,171 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34514
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sooner B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-321
Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,100 barrels per day
Gas: 3,757,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 586 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 23,668 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,426–23,668 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34515
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sooner C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-321
Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,006 barrels per day
Gas: 3,945,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 565 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 23,763 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,529–23,763 ft.