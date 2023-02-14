Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

{strong style=”font-size: 16px;”}Goliad County{/strong}District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34275

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: Duke Ranch -16

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Tejas (Frio 4,450)

Total Depth: 6,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles SE of Goliad

Survey Name: Hall, S, A-19

Acres: 40

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34276

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: Duke Ranch-17

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sarco Creek (2,800)

Total Depth: 3,950 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.1 miles SE of Goliad

Survey Name: Sherry, J L, A-42

Acres: 40

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34277

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: Duke Ranch -18

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Tejas (Frio 5,000)

Total Depth: 6,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SE of Goliad

Survey Name: Bartlett, S, A-4

Acres: 40

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37694

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull E-F-Kowalik SA1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Acres: 1,212.03

Refugio CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-391-32037

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Williams, Maude Etal -A

Well No.: D158

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 5,805 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.8 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: CEPI&M Co., A-332

Acres: 4,074.98

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33572

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Dayblazer Blue

Well No.: H 05DR

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 10,780 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SE of Ledbetter

Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165

Acres: 1,396.78

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33573

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Dayblazer Black

Well No.: H 07DR

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 10,850 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SE of Ledbetter

Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165

Acres: 970.83

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-285-34220

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Waverllite A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.07 miles NW of Moulton

Oil: 2249 barrels per day

Gas: 1,761,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,715 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,351–20,528 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34221

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Waverllite B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.07 miles NW of Moulton

Oil: 1,942 barrels per day

Gas: 1,687,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,566 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,384–21,322 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34222

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Waverllite C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.07 miles NW of Moulton

Oil: 1,837 barrels per day

Gas: 1,515,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,165 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,356–21,907 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34516

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Azurite A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Taylor, F, A-71

Direction and Miles: 5.92 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,502 barrels per day

Gas: 1,336,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 230 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,265 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,280–20,072 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34517

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Azurite B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Taylor, F, A-71

Direction and Miles: 5.92 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,037 barrels per day

Gas: 744,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 254 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,278 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,090–20,104 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34513

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sooner A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-321

Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,152 barrels per day

Gas: 3,643,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 546 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,171 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,428–22,171 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34514

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sooner B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-321

Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,100 barrels per day

Gas: 3,757,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 586 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 23,668 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,426–23,668 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34515

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sooner C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-321

Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,006 barrels per day

Gas: 3,945,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 565 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 23,763 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,529–23,763 ft.

Tags