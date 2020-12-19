Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35061
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Gunn-Weigelt USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.3 miles N of Westfoff
Survey Name: Davis, D, A-12
Acres: 671.44
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37064
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Bod-Jan-Davis ULW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 18,000
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles SE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260
Acres: 1,407.35
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37063
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Bodogginz-Janssen USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 18,000
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles SE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260
Acres: 707.28
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35062
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Straube 01 — K01 — LS02 A
Well No.: 01H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 25,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles N of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217
Acres: 1,976.21
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35063
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Straube 01 — K01 — LS02 B
Well No.: 02H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 25,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles N of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217
Acres: 1,976.21
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37052
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Colleen Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Acres: 520.58
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37076
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Concord South J
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Acres: 1,693.89
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37077
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Concord South K
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Acres: 1,693.89
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37078
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Concord South L
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Acres: 1,693.89
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32953
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Maran Oil Company
Lease Name: Mary Alice Anderson, ET AL -A-
Well No.: A 14
Field Name: Fagan (3350)
Total Depth: 3,550 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Tivoli
Survey Name: Reiley, M, A-57
Acres: 1,781.31
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37065
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Gideon Cazadores Henke Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 21,000
Direction and Miles: 8 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 515.17
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37069
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Hons Brodsky Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 313.37
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37070
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Hons Brodsky Unit
Well No.: 501H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 313.37
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34157
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Rhinostone
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.07 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Ponton, A, A-35
Acres: 1,366.77
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34158
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Reffenshack A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.07 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Ponton, A, A-35
Acres: 2,070.72
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34159
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Reffenshack B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.07 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Ponton, A, A-35
Acres: 2070.77
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37059
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Ahlstrom-Williams Unit B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E of Fashing
Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69
Acres: 907.98
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-32951
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Wandoo Energy, LLC
Lease Name: Kuester-Ochoa
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Roeder (Wilcox Lower)
Total Depth: 13,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SW of Hope
Survey Name: Bostick, S R, A-93
Acres: 640
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34351
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Samoa F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,100
Direction and Miles: 11 miles S of Gonzales
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Acres: 2,710.7
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34352
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Samoa G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,100
Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles S of Gonzales
Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261
Acres: 2,111.64
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34355
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Root Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Blair, G, A-5
Acres: 697.87
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34356
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Root Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Blair, G, A-5
Acres: 697.87
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34357
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Root Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Blair, G, A-5
Acres: 697.87
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34358
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Root Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Blair, G, A-5
Acres: 697.87
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34359
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Root Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Blair, G, A-5
Acres: 697.87
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34360
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Emerald A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 6.37 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Mason, C, A-336
Acres: 627.4
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34354
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Emerald B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 6.37 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Mason, C, A-336
Acres: 627.4
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34148
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas, Inc.
Lease Name: Bertha Anderson Gas Unit
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Mont (Wilcox 10,900)
Survey Name: Ashby, J M, A-1
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles S of Hallettsville
Oil: 236 barrels per day
Gas: 2,895,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,997 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 2,995 psi
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 11,000 ft.
Perforations: 10,444 ft.–10,590 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36945
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Sulcata B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101
Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1,572 barrels per day
Gas: 538,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 702 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,211 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,759 ft.–19,134 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36946
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Sulcata C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101
Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1,724 barrels per day
Gas: 1,004,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 845 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,190 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,848 ft.–19,111 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36944
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Sulcata A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101
Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1,724 barrels per day
Gas: 1,004,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 845 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,409 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,876 ft.–19,331 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34130
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Lombardo Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,551 barrels per day
Gas: 835,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,991 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,335 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,543 ft.–17,144 ft.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34975
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Boening Unit
Well No.: 6L
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NW of Yoakum
Oil: 1,399 barrels per day
Gas: 7,768,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,215 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,325 psi
Total Depth: 18,010 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,972 ft.
Perforations: 13,307 ft.–17,920 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34974
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Boening Unit
Well No.: 6U
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NW of Yoakum
Oil: 1,399 barrels per day
Gas: 7,768,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 11/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,965 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,039 psi
Total Depth: 18,455 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,410 ft.
Perforations: 13,392 ft.–18,362 ft.
