Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35061

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Gunn-Weigelt USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.3 miles N of Westfoff

Survey Name: Davis, D, A-12

Acres: 671.44

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37064

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Bod-Jan-Davis ULW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 18,000

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles SE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260

Acres: 1,407.35

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37063

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Bodogginz-Janssen USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 18,000

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles SE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260

Acres: 707.28

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35062

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Straube 01 — K01 — LS02 A

Well No.: 01H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 25,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles N of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217

Acres: 1,976.21

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35063

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Straube 01 — K01 — LS02 B

Well No.: 02H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 25,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles N of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217

Acres: 1,976.21

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37052

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Colleen Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Acres: 520.58

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37076

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Concord South J

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Acres: 1,693.89

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37077

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Concord South K

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Acres: 1,693.89

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37078

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Concord South L

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Acres: 1,693.89

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32953

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Maran Oil Company

Lease Name: Mary Alice Anderson, ET AL -A-

Well No.: A 14

Field Name: Fagan (3350)

Total Depth: 3,550 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Tivoli

Survey Name: Reiley, M, A-57

Acres: 1,781.31

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37065

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Gideon Cazadores Henke Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 21,000

Direction and Miles: 8 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 515.17

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37069

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Hons Brodsky Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 313.37

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37070

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Hons Brodsky Unit

Well No.: 501H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 313.37

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34157

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Rhinostone

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.07 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Ponton, A, A-35

Acres: 1,366.77

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34158

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Reffenshack A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.07 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Ponton, A, A-35

Acres: 2,070.72

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34159

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Reffenshack B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.07 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Ponton, A, A-35

Acres: 2070.77

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37059

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Ahlstrom-Williams Unit B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E of Fashing

Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69

Acres: 907.98

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-32951

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Wandoo Energy, LLC

Lease Name: Kuester-Ochoa

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Roeder (Wilcox Lower)

Total Depth: 13,900 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SW of Hope

Survey Name: Bostick, S R, A-93

Acres: 640

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34351

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Samoa F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,100

Direction and Miles: 11 miles S of Gonzales

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Acres: 2,710.7

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34352

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Samoa G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,100

Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles S of Gonzales

Survey Name: Hendricks, S, A-261

Acres: 2,111.64

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34355

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Root Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Blair, G, A-5

Acres: 697.87

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34356

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Root Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Blair, G, A-5

Acres: 697.87

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34357

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Root Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Blair, G, A-5

Acres: 697.87

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34358

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Root Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Blair, G, A-5

Acres: 697.87

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34359

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Root Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Blair, G, A-5

Acres: 697.87

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34360

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Emerald A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 6.37 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Mason, C, A-336

Acres: 627.4

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34354

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Emerald B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 6.37 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Mason, C, A-336

Acres: 627.4

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34148

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas, Inc.

Lease Name: Bertha Anderson Gas Unit

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Mont (Wilcox 10,900)

Survey Name: Ashby, J M, A-1

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles S of Hallettsville

Oil: 236 barrels per day

Gas: 2,895,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,997 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 2,995 psi

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 11,000 ft.

Perforations: 10,444 ft.–10,590 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36945

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Sulcata B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101

Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1,572 barrels per day

Gas: 538,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 702 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,211 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,759 ft.–19,134 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36946

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Sulcata C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101

Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1,724 barrels per day

Gas: 1,004,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 845 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,190 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,848 ft.–19,111 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36944

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Sulcata A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Elliott, G, A-101

Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1,724 barrels per day

Gas: 1,004,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 845 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,409 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,876 ft.–19,331 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34130

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Lombardo Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,551 barrels per day

Gas: 835,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,991 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,335 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,543 ft.–17,144 ft.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34975

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Boening Unit

Well No.: 6L

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NW of Yoakum

Oil: 1,399 barrels per day

Gas: 7,768,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,215 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,325 psi

Total Depth: 18,010 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,972 ft.

Perforations: 13,307 ft.–17,920 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34974

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Boening Unit

Well No.: 6U

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NW of Yoakum

Oil: 1,399 barrels per day

Gas: 7,768,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 11/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,965 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,039 psi

Total Depth: 18,455 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,410 ft.

Perforations: 13,392 ft.–18,362 ft.

