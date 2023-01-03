Editorft.s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34034
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Cimarron Engineering
Lease Name: Mulvaney
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Holzmark (Hockley)
Total Depth: 4,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Mineral
Survey Name: J, Lyford, A-214
Acres: 54.04
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37655
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Blackbrush O&G
Lease Name: Apollo Unit
Well No.: 1,019H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk))
Total Depth: 10,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 879.19
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37656
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Blackbrush O&G
Lease Name: Apollo Unit
Well No.: 1,020H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk))
Total Depth: 10,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 879.19
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37657
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Blackbrush O&G
Lease Name: Apollo Unit
Well No.: 1,021H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk))
Total Depth: 10,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 879.19
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37658
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Blackbrush O&G
Lease Name: Apollo Unit
Well No.: 22H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 879.19
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37659
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Blackbrush O&G
Lease Name: Apollo Unit
Well No.: 23H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 879.19
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37660
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Blackbrush O&G
Lease Name: Apollo Unit
Well No.: 24H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 879.19
Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-285-34246
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Puck A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.37 miles NW of Moulton
Survey Name: David Burkett, A-4
Acres: 1,763.85
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34247
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Puck B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.37 miles NW of Moulton
Survey Name: David Burkett, A-4
Acres: 1,061.06
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34248
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Puck C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.37 miles NW of Moulton
Survey Name: David Burkett, A-4
Acres: 1,061.06
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34249
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: MB Energy
Lease Name: Woytek
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 10,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.36 miles NE of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Campbell, J, A-6
Acres: 702.93
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33290
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: Dennis O’Connor Et Al -L-
Well No.: L 96
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15.3 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Acres: 2,621
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34452
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Millennium Exploration Co.
Lease Name: Lewis & Clark ‘S’
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: First Shot (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 7,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SW of Gonzales
Survey Name: Patrick, J B, A-56
Acres: 608.3
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33563
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Ozark
Well No.: H 06OB
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, gas)
Total Depth: 13,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.9 miles NE of La Grange
Survey Name: Greenville, B, A-50
Acres: 898.62
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33564
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Byrde
Well No.: H 02OB
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, gas)
Total Depth: 13,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.9 miles NE of La Grange
Survey Name: Greenville, B, A-50
Acres: 1,941.84
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33565
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Operating
Lease Name: Sapele A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.42 miles W of Flatonia
Survey Name: Wright, C F, A-318
Acres: 1,043.33
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33566
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Operating
Lease Name: Sapele B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.42 miles W of Flatonia
Survey Name: Wright, C F, A-318
Acres: 1,043.33
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33567
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Operating
Lease Name: Sapele C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.42 miles W of Flatonia
Survey Name: Wright, C F, A-318
Acres: 1,043.33
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33568
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Operating
Lease Name: Sapele D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.42 miles W of Flatonia
Survey Name: Wright, C F, A-318
Acres: 1,043.33
Wharton CountyDistrict: 3
API No.: 42-481-34069
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Fletcher Operating
Lease Name: Greer
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Jones Creek (Cook MTN. 8,480)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.42 miles W of Flatonia
Survey Name: Wright, C F, A-318
Acres: 14,531
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35048
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Paloma Operating
Lease Name: C. J. Daboval A-
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Daboval (Frio No.6A-5,860)
Total Depth: 6,960 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles SE of Hillje
Survey Name: ET RR CO/Bagnal, J, A-495
Acres: 160
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Jackson CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-239-33844
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 2,032
Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Vanderbilt
Oil: 30 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/54 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 230 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,528 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,126 ft.
Perforations: 5,116–5,128 ft.
Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-285-34223
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Cinnabar A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,635 barrels per day
Gas: 1,017,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/54 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,460 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,041–20,083 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34224
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Cinnabar B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,401 barrels per day
Gas: 852,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/54 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,435 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,224–21,243 ft.
Victoria CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-469-34484
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Paloma Operating
Lease Name: Vandenberg & Hill
Well No.: 58
Field Name: Placedo, East (6,900 SD.)
Survey Name: Benavides, E, A-5
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles NE of Placedo
Oil: 56 barrels per day
Gas:
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 300 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,225 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 7,140–7,143 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34507
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Ford Grant Unit
Well No.: 25H
Field Name: Bloomington (4,600)
Survey Name: Perez, F, A-93
Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NE of Bloomington
Oil: 362 barrels per day
Gas: 508,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 236 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,225 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,214–7,225 ft.