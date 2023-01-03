Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editorft.s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34034

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Cimarron Engineering

Lease Name: Mulvaney

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Holzmark (Hockley)

Total Depth: 4,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Mineral

Survey Name: J, Lyford, A-214

Acres: 54.04

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37655

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Blackbrush O&G

Lease Name: Apollo Unit

Well No.: 1,019H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk))

Total Depth: 10,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 879.19

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37656

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Blackbrush O&G

Lease Name: Apollo Unit

Well No.: 1,020H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk))

Total Depth: 10,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 879.19

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37657

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Blackbrush O&G

Lease Name: Apollo Unit

Well No.: 1,021H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk))

Total Depth: 10,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 879.19

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37658

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Blackbrush O&G

Lease Name: Apollo Unit

Well No.: 22H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 879.19

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37659

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Blackbrush O&G

Lease Name: Apollo Unit

Well No.: 23H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 879.19

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37660

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Blackbrush O&G

Lease Name: Apollo Unit

Well No.: 24H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 879.19

Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-285-34246

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Puck A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.37 miles NW of Moulton

Survey Name: David Burkett, A-4

Acres: 1,763.85

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34247

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Puck B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.37 miles NW of Moulton

Survey Name: David Burkett, A-4

Acres: 1,061.06

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34248

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Puck C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.37 miles NW of Moulton

Survey Name: David Burkett, A-4

Acres: 1,061.06

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34249

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: MB Energy

Lease Name: Woytek

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 10,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.36 miles NE of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Campbell, J, A-6

Acres: 702.93

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33290

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: Dennis O’Connor Et Al -L-

Well No.: L 96

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15.3 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Acres: 2,621

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34452

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Millennium Exploration Co.

Lease Name: Lewis & Clark ‘S’

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: First Shot (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 7,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SW of Gonzales

Survey Name: Patrick, J B, A-56

Acres: 608.3

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33563

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Ozark

Well No.: H 06OB

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, gas)

Total Depth: 13,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.9 miles NE of La Grange

Survey Name: Greenville, B, A-50

Acres: 898.62

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33564

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Byrde

Well No.: H 02OB

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, gas)

Total Depth: 13,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.9 miles NE of La Grange

Survey Name: Greenville, B, A-50

Acres: 1,941.84

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33565

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Operating

Lease Name: Sapele A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.42 miles W of Flatonia

Survey Name: Wright, C F, A-318

Acres: 1,043.33

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33566

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Operating

Lease Name: Sapele B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.42 miles W of Flatonia

Survey Name: Wright, C F, A-318

Acres: 1,043.33

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33567

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Operating

Lease Name: Sapele C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.42 miles W of Flatonia

Survey Name: Wright, C F, A-318

Acres: 1,043.33

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33568

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Operating

Lease Name: Sapele D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Southern Bay (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.42 miles W of Flatonia

Survey Name: Wright, C F, A-318

Acres: 1,043.33

Wharton CountyDistrict: 3

API No.: 42-481-34069

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Fletcher Operating

Lease Name: Greer

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Jones Creek (Cook MTN. 8,480)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.42 miles W of Flatonia

Survey Name: Wright, C F, A-318

Acres: 14,531

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35048

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Paloma Operating

Lease Name: C. J. Daboval A-

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Daboval (Frio No.6A-5,860)

Total Depth: 6,960 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles SE of Hillje

Survey Name: ET RR CO/Bagnal, J, A-495

Acres: 160

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Jackson CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-239-33844

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 2,032

Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Vanderbilt

Oil: 30 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/54 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 230 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,528 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,126 ft.

Perforations: 5,116–5,128 ft.

Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-285-34223

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Cinnabar A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,635 barrels per day

Gas: 1,017,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/54 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,460 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,041–20,083 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34224

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Cinnabar B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,401 barrels per day

Gas: 852,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/54 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,435 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,224–21,243 ft.

Victoria CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-469-34484

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Paloma Operating

Lease Name: Vandenberg & Hill

Well No.: 58

Field Name: Placedo, East (6,900 SD.)

Survey Name: Benavides, E, A-5

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles NE of Placedo

Oil: 56 barrels per day

Gas:

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 300 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,225 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 7,140–7,143 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34507

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Ford Grant Unit

Well No.: 25H

Field Name: Bloomington (4,600)

Survey Name: Perez, F, A-93

Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NE of Bloomington

Oil: 362 barrels per day

Gas: 508,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 236 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,225 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,214–7,225 ft.

Tags