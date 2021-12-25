Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-123-35135

Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Kickendahl Unit 1

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles SE of Westhoff

Survey Name: Cox, S, A-131

Acres: 453.47

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35136

Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Kickendahl Unit 1

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles SE of Westhoff

Survey Name: Cox, S, A-131

Acres: 453.47

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35137

Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Kickendahl Unit 1

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles SE of Westhoff

Survey Name: Cox, S, A-131

Acres: 453.47

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37363

Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull F-Kowalik SA3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: BROWN, H S, A-32

Acres: 1,212.03

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37364

Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull F-Kowalik SA1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 26,000

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Acres: 1,212.03

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37365

Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull Unit F

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Acres: 588.63

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37366

Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull Unit F

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Acres: 588.63

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37367

Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull Unit F

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Acres: 588.63

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34457

Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Hall-Manning SA3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Shiner

Survey Name: Hill, W, A-27

Acres: 2,259.65

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34458

Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Hall-Manning SA8

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 25,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Shiner

Survey Name: Hill, W, A-27

Acres: 2,259.65

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34459

Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Hall-Manning SA9

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 25,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Shiner

Survey Name: Hill, W, A-27

Acres: 2,259.65

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34460

Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Ivory

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.34 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Darst, J, A-186

Acres: 3,535.84

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34461

Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Ebony

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.34 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Darst, J, A-186

Acres: 1,160.94

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36673

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO.

Lease Name: Naranjo-K South USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S of Ecleto

Oil: 2,232 barrels per day

Gas: 3,448,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 2,0468 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,743–20,354 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34474

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: McFaddin

Well No.: 217H

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Survey Name: Lewers, F, A-255

Direction and Miles: 10 miles S of Bloomington

Oil: 393 barrels per day

Gas: 125,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 210 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,356 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,064–7,357 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34477

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Tarkington-Schneider

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Survey Name: Rupley, W, A-290

Direction and Miles: 0.7 miles E of Placedo

Oil: 1,063 barrels per day

Gas: 400,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 260 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,595 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,267–7,595 ft.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35472

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Co.

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 217

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Survey Name: Clements, J, A-82

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles NW of Magnet

Oil: 7 barrels per day

Gas: 23,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 276 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,715 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,610

Perforations: 5,550–5,558 ft.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.