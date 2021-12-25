Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-123-35135
Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Kickendahl Unit 1
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles SE of Westhoff
Survey Name: Cox, S, A-131
Acres: 453.47
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35136
Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Kickendahl Unit 1
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles SE of Westhoff
Survey Name: Cox, S, A-131
Acres: 453.47
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35137
Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Kickendahl Unit 1
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles SE of Westhoff
Survey Name: Cox, S, A-131
Acres: 453.47
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37363
Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull F-Kowalik SA3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: BROWN, H S, A-32
Acres: 1,212.03
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37364
Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull F-Kowalik SA1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 26,000
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Acres: 1,212.03
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37365
Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull Unit F
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Acres: 588.63
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37366
Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull Unit F
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Acres: 588.63
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37367
Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull Unit F
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Acres: 588.63
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34457
Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Hall-Manning SA3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Shiner
Survey Name: Hill, W, A-27
Acres: 2,259.65
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34458
Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Hall-Manning SA8
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 25,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Shiner
Survey Name: Hill, W, A-27
Acres: 2,259.65
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34459
Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Hall-Manning SA9
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 25,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Shiner
Survey Name: Hill, W, A-27
Acres: 2,259.65
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34460
Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Ivory
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.34 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Darst, J, A-186
Acres: 3,535.84
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34461
Well Classification: Field development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Ebony
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.34 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Darst, J, A-186
Acres: 1,160.94
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36673
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO.
Lease Name: Naranjo-K South USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S of Ecleto
Oil: 2,232 barrels per day
Gas: 3,448,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 2,0468 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,743–20,354 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34474
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: McFaddin
Well No.: 217H
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Survey Name: Lewers, F, A-255
Direction and Miles: 10 miles S of Bloomington
Oil: 393 barrels per day
Gas: 125,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 210 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,356 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,064–7,357 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34477
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Tarkington-Schneider
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Survey Name: Rupley, W, A-290
Direction and Miles: 0.7 miles E of Placedo
Oil: 1,063 barrels per day
Gas: 400,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 260 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,595 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,267–7,595 ft.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35472
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Co.
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 217
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Survey Name: Clements, J, A-82
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles NW of Magnet
Oil: 7 barrels per day
Gas: 23,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 276 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,715 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,610
Perforations: 5,550–5,558 ft.
