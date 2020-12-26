Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37081
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Ted Butler Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Acres: 278.83
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37082
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Ted Butler Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Acres: 278.83
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37083
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Ted Butler Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Acres: 278.83
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37043
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Butler-Huth-Scheele SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24
Acres: 1,134.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37061
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Ahlstrom Unit F
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E of Fashing
Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69
Acres: 560
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37062
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Ahstrom Unit E
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E of Fashing
Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69
Acres: 560
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37066
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Gideon Cazadores Henke-Oxford SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 8 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 834.73
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37071
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Hons Brodsky Unit
Well No.: 503H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 313.37
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37075
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Sprencel Peck-Salge Rafter SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 650.27
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37060
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Ahlstrom-Williams Unit A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E of Fashing
Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69
Acres: 907.98
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37088
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Crossvallia A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles W of Gillett
Survey Name: Parrott, C W, A-236
Acres: 1,241.17
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37089
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Crossvallia B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles W of Gillett
Survey Name: Parrott, C W, A-236
Acres: 1,241.17
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34161
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Trio Consulting & Management, LLC
Lease Name: Henke-Bujnoch
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles SW of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Matthew Caldwell, A-5
Acres: 40
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-01539
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Thomas O’Connor “A”
Well No.: 23
Field Name: Tom OConnor (5250)
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-394
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 16 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 0
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 40 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,891 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,318 ft.
Perforations: 5,311 ft.–5,315 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32953
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Maran Oil Company
Lease Name: Mary Alice Anderson, ET AL -A-
Well No.: A 14
Field Name: Fagan (3350)
Survey Name: Reiley M, A-57
Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Tivoli
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 278,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,215 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,300 psi
Total Depth: 6,441 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 3,520 ft.
Perforations: 3,335 ft.–3,340 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36900
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Davidson Oxford Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,426.15 barrels per day
Gas: 577,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,982 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,614 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,513 ft.-16,596 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36921
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Davidson Oxford Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,807.70 barrels per day
Gas: 455,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,279.96 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,126 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,306 ft.-16,112 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36903
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Davidson Oxford Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,901.88 barrels per day
Gas: 441,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,040.17 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,050 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,542 ft.-16,032 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36879
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Miller-Ridout Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,850.36 barrels per day
Gas: 1,304,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,232.38 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,805 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,610 ft.-17,870 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34284
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)
Well No.: 108H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449
Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 1,383 barrels per day
Gas: 357,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,470 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,649 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,575 ft.-20,534 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34286
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)
Well No.: 110H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449
Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 1,870.51 barrels per day
Gas: 354,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,770 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,978 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,523 ft.-20,540 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34287
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)
Well No.: 111H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449
Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 1,907.34 barrels per day
Gas: 350,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1596.21 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,268 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,502 ft. — 20,137 ft.
