Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37081

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Ted Butler Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Acres: 278.83

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37082

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Ted Butler Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Acres: 278.83

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37083

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Ted Butler Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Acres: 278.83

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37043

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Butler-Huth-Scheele SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24

Acres: 1,134.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37061

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Ahlstrom Unit F

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E of Fashing

Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69

Acres: 560

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37062

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Ahstrom Unit E

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E of Fashing

Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69

Acres: 560

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37066

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Gideon Cazadores Henke-Oxford SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 8 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 834.73

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37071

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Hons Brodsky Unit

Well No.: 503H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 313.37

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37075

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Sprencel Peck-Salge Rafter SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 650.27

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37060

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Ahlstrom-Williams Unit A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E of Fashing

Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69

Acres: 907.98

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37088

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Crossvallia A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles W of Gillett

Survey Name: Parrott, C W, A-236

Acres: 1,241.17

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37089

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Crossvallia B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles W of Gillett

Survey Name: Parrott, C W, A-236

Acres: 1,241.17

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34161

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Trio Consulting & Management, LLC

Lease Name: Henke-Bujnoch

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles SW of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Matthew Caldwell, A-5

Acres: 40

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-01539

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Thomas O’Connor “A”

Well No.: 23

Field Name: Tom OConnor (5250)

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-394

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 16 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 0

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 40 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,891 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,318 ft.

Perforations: 5,311 ft.–5,315 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32953

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Maran Oil Company

Lease Name: Mary Alice Anderson, ET AL -A-

Well No.: A 14

Field Name: Fagan (3350)

Survey Name: Reiley M, A-57

Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Tivoli

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 278,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,215 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,300 psi

Total Depth: 6,441 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 3,520 ft.

Perforations: 3,335 ft.–3,340 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36900

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Davidson Oxford Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,426.15 barrels per day

Gas: 577,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,982 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,614 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,513 ft.-16,596 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36921

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Davidson Oxford Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,807.70 barrels per day

Gas: 455,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,279.96 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,126 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,306 ft.-16,112 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36903

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Davidson Oxford Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brashear, R C, A-54

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,901.88 barrels per day

Gas: 441,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,040.17 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,050 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,542 ft.-16,032 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36879

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Miller-Ridout Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,850.36 barrels per day

Gas: 1,304,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,232.38 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,805 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,610 ft.-17,870 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34284

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)

Well No.: 108H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449

Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 1,383 barrels per day

Gas: 357,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,470 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,649 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,575 ft.-20,534 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34286

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)

Well No.: 110H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449

Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 1,870.51 barrels per day

Gas: 354,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,770 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,978 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,523 ft.-20,540 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34287

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)

Well No.: 111H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449

Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 1,907.34 barrels per day

Gas: 350,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1596.21 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,268 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,502 ft. — 20,137 ft.

