Editors Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35238
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Boysen A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles NW of Yoakum
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-10
Acres: 596.05
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33965
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: New Century Exploration
Lease Name: Pressly
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Cordele, West (Heretic)
Total Depth: 5,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles N of Edna
Survey Name: White, P, A-83
Acres: 40
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37649
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: Berry
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City
Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203
Acres: 456.59
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37650
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: Berry
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City
Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203
Acres: 456.59
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37651
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: Berry
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City
Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203
Acres: 456.59
Lavaca County District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34244
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Eros A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.64 miles NE of Shiner
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-455
Acres: 2,112.75
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34245
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Eros B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.64 miles NE of Shiner
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-455
Acres: 2,112.75
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32542
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: O’Connor, Dennis Et Al-L-
Well No.: L 75
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 4,475 ft.
Direction and Miles: 18 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Acres: 2,621
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33288
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O’Connor
Well No.: 113
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Edward Perry, A-48
Acres: 1,136.28
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-01365
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Klotzman, M. S. Exploration Co.
Lease Name: Brown
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Coletto Creek, South
Total Depth: 4,905 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SE of Raisin
Survey Name: Gallardo, P, A-32
Acres: 82.98
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34558
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Tidal Petroleum
Lease Name: Red Crest 3H
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266
Acres: 811.71
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34559
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Tidal Petroleum
Lease Name: Red Crest 4H
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266
Acres: 811.71
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34020
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Dahco Operating
Lease Name: Shirley
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Mineral, Eeast(Hockley)
Survey Name: Heirs of Henry Coley, A-138
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Mineral
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 461,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,040 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,060 psi
Total Depth: 3,620 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 3,575 ft.
Perforations: 2,902–2,905 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34427
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Shenandoah D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247
Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 822 barrels per day
Gas: 1,228,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 626 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 23,028 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,258–22,928 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34429
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Shenandoah F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247
Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 850 barrels per day
Gas: 1,248,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 634 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,035 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,090–21,941 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34430
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Shenandoah G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247
Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 450 barrels per day
Gas: 1,409,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 222 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 2,344 psi
Total Depth: 22,767 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,885–22,685 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34431
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Shenandoah H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247
Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 448 barrels per day
Gas: 1,876,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 291 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 2,050 psi
Total Depth: 22,692 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,062–22,557
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34499
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Boedeker Lease
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hargis, W K, A-282
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 2,053 barrels per day
Gas: 1,344,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,494 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,226 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,634–20,226 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34504
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Boedeker Lease
Well No.: 21H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hargis, W K, A-282
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,638 barrels per day
Gas: 1,272,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,462 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 11,854 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,568–18,854 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34505
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Boedeker Lease
Well No.: 22H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hargis, W K, A-282
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,288 barrels per day
Gas: 1,008,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,231 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,695 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,700–18,695 ft.