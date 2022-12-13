Gushers and Dusters
Editors Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35238

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Boysen A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles NW of Yoakum

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-10

Acres: 596.05

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33965

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: New Century Exploration

Lease Name: Pressly

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Cordele, West (Heretic)

Total Depth: 5,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles N of Edna

Survey Name: White, P, A-83

Acres: 40

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37649

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: Berry

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City

Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203

Acres: 456.59

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37650

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: Berry

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City

Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203

Acres: 456.59

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37651

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: Berry

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City

Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203

Acres: 456.59

Lavaca County District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34244

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Eros A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.64 miles NE of Shiner

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-455

Acres: 2,112.75

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34245

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Eros B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford 2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.64 miles NE of Shiner

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-455

Acres: 2,112.75

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32542

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: O’Connor, Dennis Et Al-L-

Well No.: L 75

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 4,475 ft.

Direction and Miles: 18 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Acres: 2,621

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33288

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O’Connor

Well No.: 113

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Edward Perry, A-48

Acres: 1,136.28

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-01365

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Klotzman, M. S. Exploration Co.

Lease Name: Brown

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Coletto Creek, South

Total Depth: 4,905 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SE of Raisin

Survey Name: Gallardo, P, A-32

Acres: 82.98

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34558

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Tidal Petroleum

Lease Name: Red Crest 3H

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266

Acres: 811.71

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34559

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Tidal Petroleum

Lease Name: Red Crest 4H

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266

Acres: 811.71

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34020

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Dahco Operating

Lease Name: Shirley

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Mineral, Eeast(Hockley)

Survey Name: Heirs of Henry Coley, A-138

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Mineral

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 461,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,040 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,060 psi

Total Depth: 3,620 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 3,575 ft.

Perforations: 2,902–2,905 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34427

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Shenandoah D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247

Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 822 barrels per day

Gas: 1,228,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 626 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 23,028 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,258–22,928 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34429

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Shenandoah F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247

Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 850 barrels per day

Gas: 1,248,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 634 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,035 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,090–21,941 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34430

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Shenandoah G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247

Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 450 barrels per day

Gas: 1,409,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 222 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 2,344 psi

Total Depth: 22,767 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,885–22,685 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34431

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Shenandoah H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247

Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 448 barrels per day

Gas: 1,876,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 291 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 2,050 psi

Total Depth: 22,692 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,062–22,557

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34499

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Boedeker Lease

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hargis, W K, A-282

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 2,053 barrels per day

Gas: 1,344,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,494 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,226 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,634–20,226 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34504

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Boedeker Lease

Well No.: 21H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hargis, W K, A-282

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,638 barrels per day

Gas: 1,272,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,462 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 11,854 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,568–18,854 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34505

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Boedeker Lease

Well No.: 22H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hargis, W K, A-282

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,288 barrels per day

Gas: 1,008,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,231 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,695 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,700–18,695 ft.

