Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34014
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Warwick-Artemis
Lease Name: Sky City B
Well No.: 1LH
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 13,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles E of Pawnee
Survey Name: Poindexter, J J, A-255
Acres: 602.58
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37368
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull F-Imperial-Kowalik SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Acres: 1469.4
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37369
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Trench Foot Unit G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13 miles W of Karnes City
Survey Name: Hickman, B, A-35
Acres: 1363.13
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37370
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil &: Gas
Lease Name: Trench Foot Unit H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13 miles W of Karnes City
Survey Name: Hickman, B, A-35
Acres: 1363.13
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37371
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Orr A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Wells, F T, A-289
Acres: 882.04
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37372
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Orr B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Wells, F T, A-289
Acres: 1117.17
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37373
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Orr C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Wells, F T, A-289
Acres: 840.59
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37374
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Orr D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Wells, F T, A-289
Acres: 840.59
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37376
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: Boots Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 126.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37377
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: Boots Unit
Well No.: 101H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 126.69
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34204
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Kyber A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9
Acres: 1,072.09
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34205
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Kyber B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9
Acres: 1,072.09
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34206
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Kyber C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9
Acres: 2,426.81
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34207
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Kyber D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9
Acres: 742.07
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34157
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Rhinostone
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ponton, A, A-35
Direction and Miles: 4.07 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,010 barrels per day
Gas: 725,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1485 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,490 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,809–17,307 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34158
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Reffenshack A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ponton, A, A-35
Direction and Miles: 4.07 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,263 barrels per day
Gas: 1,238,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 951 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,320 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,764–20,141 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34159
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Reffenshack B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ponton, A, A-35
Direction and Miles: 4.07 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,396 barrels per day
Gas: 1,415,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 699 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,530 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,616–20,342 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34160
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Reffenshack C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ponton, A, A-35
Direction and Miles: 4.07 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,399 barrels per day
Gas: 1,291,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 675 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,780 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,644–19,600 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34388
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Roos
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO, A-306
Direction and Miles: 1 mile SW of Placedo
Oil: 106 barrels per day
Gas: 344,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 160 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,879 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,478–7,879 ft.
