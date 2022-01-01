Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34014

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Warwick-Artemis

Lease Name: Sky City B

Well No.: 1LH

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 13,900 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles E of Pawnee

Survey Name: Poindexter, J J, A-255

Acres: 602.58

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37368

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull F-Imperial-Kowalik SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Acres: 1469.4

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37369

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Trench Foot Unit G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13 miles W of Karnes City

Survey Name: Hickman, B, A-35

Acres: 1363.13

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37370

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil &: Gas

Lease Name: Trench Foot Unit H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13 miles W of Karnes City

Survey Name: Hickman, B, A-35

Acres: 1363.13

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37371

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Orr A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Wells, F T, A-289

Acres: 882.04

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37372

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Orr B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Wells, F T, A-289

Acres: 1117.17

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37373

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Orr C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Wells, F T, A-289

Acres: 840.59

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37374

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Orr D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Wells, F T, A-289

Acres: 840.59

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37376

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: Boots Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 126.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37377

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: Boots Unit

Well No.: 101H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 126.69

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34204

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Kyber A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9

Acres: 1,072.09

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34205

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Kyber B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9

Acres: 1,072.09

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34206

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Kyber C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9

Acres: 2,426.81

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34207

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Kyber D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Chase, W, A-9

Acres: 742.07

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34157

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Rhinostone

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ponton, A, A-35

Direction and Miles: 4.07 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,010 barrels per day

Gas: 725,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1485 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,490 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,809–17,307 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34158

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Reffenshack A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ponton, A, A-35

Direction and Miles: 4.07 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,263 barrels per day

Gas: 1,238,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 951 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,320 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,764–20,141 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34159

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Reffenshack B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ponton, A, A-35

Direction and Miles: 4.07 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,396 barrels per day

Gas: 1,415,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 699 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,530 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,616–20,342 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34160

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Reffenshack C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ponton, A, A-35

Direction and Miles: 4.07 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,399 barrels per day

Gas: 1,291,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 675 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,780 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,644–19,600 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34388

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Roos

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO, A-306

Direction and Miles: 1 mile SW of Placedo

Oil: 106 barrels per day

Gas: 344,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 160 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,879 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,478–7,879 ft.

