Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-32010
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: B D Production Co., Inc.
Lease Name: Traylor
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Provident City (Frio)
Total Depth: 9,615
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NW of Speaks
Survey Name: Davis, D, A-135
Acres: 129
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35066
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Borgfeld Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-276
Acres: 316.04
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35067
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Borgfeld Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-276
Acres: 316.04
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35068
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Borgfeld Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-276
Acres: 316.04
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37087
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Voss Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles W of Gillett
Survey Name: Parrott, C W, A-236
Acres: 623.18
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37067
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: G. Cazadores Henke-O. Witte SA6
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 806.49
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37068
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: G. Cazadores Henke-O. Witte SA7
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 806.49
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37074
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Salge Rafter-Rippstein Rafter SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 650.85
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34162
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Amethyst
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.42 miles NW of Moulton
Survey Name: Burkett, D, A-4
Acres: 947.26
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35424
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Forza Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Hardin
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Magnet Withers (Miocene 3600)
Total Depth: 5,950 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Lane City
Survey Name: Clements, J, A-82
Acres: 80
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36765
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.
Lease Name: J Handy A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,534.71 barrels per day
Gas: 509,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,155 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,180 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 21,160 ft.
Perforations: 10,351 ft.–21,137 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36764
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.
Lease Name: Diver Unit
Well No.: 19H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 714.76 barrels per day
Gas: 517,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 265 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,771 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 14,746 ft.
Perforations: 10,283 ft.–14,723 ft.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35404
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 194
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles SW of Lane City
Oil: 10 barrels per day
Gas: 100,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 85 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,715 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,605 ft.
Perforations: 5,516 ft.–5,526 ft.
