Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-32010

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: B D Production Co., Inc.

Lease Name: Traylor

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Provident City (Frio)

Total Depth: 9,615

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NW of Speaks

Survey Name: Davis, D, A-135

Acres: 129

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35066

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Borgfeld Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-276

Acres: 316.04

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35067

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Borgfeld Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-276

Acres: 316.04

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35068

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Borgfeld Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-276

Acres: 316.04

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37087

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Voss Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles W of Gillett

Survey Name: Parrott, C W, A-236

Acres: 623.18

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37067

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: G. Cazadores Henke-O. Witte SA6

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 806.49

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37068

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: G. Cazadores Henke-O. Witte SA7

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 806.49

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37074

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Salge Rafter-Rippstein Rafter SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 650.85

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34162

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Amethyst

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.42 miles NW of Moulton

Survey Name: Burkett, D, A-4

Acres: 947.26

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35424

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Forza Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Hardin

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Magnet Withers (Miocene 3600)

Total Depth: 5,950 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Lane City

Survey Name: Clements, J, A-82

Acres: 80

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36765

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.

Lease Name: J Handy A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,534.71 barrels per day

Gas: 509,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,155 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,180 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 21,160 ft.

Perforations: 10,351 ft.–21,137 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36764

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.

Lease Name: Diver Unit

Well No.: 19H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 714.76 barrels per day

Gas: 517,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 265 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,771 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 14,746 ft.

Perforations: 10,283 ft.–14,723 ft.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35404

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 194

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles SW of Lane City

Oil: 10 barrels per day

Gas: 100,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 85 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,715 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,605 ft.

Perforations: 5,516 ft.–5,526 ft.

Tags

