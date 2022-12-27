Gushers and Dusters
Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API #: 42-123-35243

Well Classification: FIELD DEVELOPMENT & HORIZONTAL

Operator: SILVERBOW RESOURCES OPER, LLC

Lease Name: HOERMANN-KOLM

Well #: 1H

Field Name: DE WITT (EAGLE FORD SHALE)

Total Depth: 16000

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NW of Yoakum, Texas

Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO, A-450

Acres: 1004.08

Karnes County

District: 2

API #: 42-255-37661

Well Classification: FIELD DEVELOPMENT & HORIZONTAL

Operator: DEVON ENERGY PRODUCTION CO, L.P.

Lease Name: FRANKLIN UNIT

Well #: 13H

Field Name: EAGLEVILLE (EAGLE FORD-2)

Total Depth: 14000

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City, Texas

Survey Name: SEGUIN, D E, A-10

Acres: 566.85

Karnes County

District: 2

API #: 42-255-37663

Well Classification: FIELD DEVELOPMENT & HORIZONTAL

Operator: DEVON ENERGY PRODUCTION CO, L.P.

Lease Name: FRANKLIN UNIT

Well #: 14H

Field Name: EAGLEVILLE (EAGLE FORD-2)

Total Depth: 14000

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City, Texas

Survey Name: SEGUIN, D E, A-10

Acres: 566.85

Refugio County

District: 2

API #: 42-391-33291

Well Classification: FIELD DEVELOPMENT

Operator: T-C OIL COMPANY, LLC

Lease Name: T-C OIL CO.-OCONNOR

Well #: 115

Field Name: LAKE PASTURE (H-440 SAND)

Total Depth: 5000

Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles NE of Refugio, Texas

Survey Name: SWEET, H C, A-393

Acres: 1136.28

Refugio County

District: 2

API #: 42-391-33292

Well Classification: FIELD DEVELOPMENT & DIRECTIONAL

Operator: HILCORP ENERGY COMPANY

Lease Name: WILLIAMS, MAUDE ETAL -A-

Well #: D223

Field Name: LAKE PASTURE (H-440 SAND)

Total Depth: 6500

Direction and Miles: 14.1 miles NE of Refugio, Texas

Survey Name: SWEET, H C, A-393

Acres: 4074.98

Refugio County

District: 2

API #: 42-391-33293

Well Classification: FIELD DEVELOPMENT & DIRECTIONAL

Operator: HILCORP ENERGY COMPANY

Lease Name: WILLIAMS, MAUDE ETAL -A-

Well #: D227

Field Name: LAKE PASTURE (H-440 SAND)

Total Depth: 6500

Direction and Miles: 14.1 miles NE of Refugio, Texas

Survey Name: SWEET, H C, A-393

Acres: 4074.98

Gonzales County

District: 1

API #: 42-177-34564

Well Classification: FIELD DEVELOPMENT & HORIZONTAL

Operator: EOG RESOURCES, INC.

Lease Name: FLOYD UNIT

Well #: 2H

Field Name: EAGLEVILLE (EAGLE FORD-1)

Total Depth: 10500

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles E of Smiley, Texas

Survey Name: ALEXANDER, R, A-91

Acres: 607.89

Gonzales County

District: 1

API #: 42-177-34565

Well Classification: FIELD DEVELOPMENT & HORIZONTAL

Operator: EOG RESOURCES, INC.

Lease Name: FLOYD UNIT

Well #: 3H

Field Name: EAGLEVILLE (EAGLE FORD-1)

Total Depth: 10500

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles E of Smiley, Texas

Survey Name: ALEXANDER, R, A-91

Acres: 607.89

Gonzales County

District: 1

API #: 42-177-34566

Well Classification: FIELD DEVELOPMENT & HORIZONTAL

Operator: EOG RESOURCES, INC.

Lease Name: FLOYD UNIT

Well #: 4H

Field Name: EAGLEVILLE (EAGLE FORD-1)

Total Depth: 10500

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E of Smiley, Texas

Survey Name: ALEXANDER, R, A-91

Acres: 607.89

Gonzales County

District: 1

API #: 42-177-34567

Well Classification: FIELD DEVELOPMENT & HORIZONTAL

Operator: EOG RESOURCES, INC.

Lease Name: FLOYD UNIT

Well #: 5H

Field Name: EAGLEVILLE (EAGLE FORD-1)

Total Depth: 10500

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles E of Smiley, Texas

Survey Name: ALEXANDER, R, A-91

Acres: 607.89

Completion reports

Recent oil and gas completion reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API #: 42-123-35078

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: ENSIGN OPERATING LLC

Lease Name: STRAUBE 01 - W01 B

Well #: 2H

Field Name: DE WITT (EAGLE FORD SHALE)

Survey Name: HALL, J, A-217

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NW of Yorktown, Texas

Oil: 383 barrels per day

Gas: 4,784,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64”

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3812 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20785’

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 16503’–20624’

Karnes County

District: 2

API #: 42-255-37478

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: DEVON ENERGY PRODUCTION CO, L.P.

Lease Name: JANYSEK UNIT

Well #: 6H

Field Name: EAGLEVILLE (EAGLE FORD-2)

Survey Name: ELLIOTT, P S, A-108

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NE of Karnes City, Texas

Oil: 1180 barrels per day

Gas: 1,914,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64”

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1559 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18359’

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12408’–18317’

Karnes County

District: 2

API #: 42-255-37479

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: DEVON ENERGY PRODUCTION CO, L.P.

Lease Name: JANYSEK UNIT

Well #: 7H

Field Name: EAGLEVILLE (EAGLE FORD-2)

Survey Name: ELLIOTT, P S, A-108

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NE of Karnes City, Texas

Oil: 1735 barrels per day

Gas: 3,263,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64”

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1885 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18368’

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12366’–18328’

Karnes County

District: 2

API #: 42-255-37480

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: DEVON ENERGY PRODUCTION CO, L.P.

Lease Name: JANYSEK UNIT

Well #: 8H

Field Name: EAGLEVILLE (EAGLE FORD-2)

Survey Name: ELLIOTT, P S, A-108

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NE of Karnes City, Texas

Oil: 2410 barrels per day

Gas: 3,173,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64”

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2355 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18405’

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12330’–18363’

Karnes County

District: 2

API #: 42-255-37481

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: DEVON ENERGY PRODUCTION CO, L.P.

Lease Name: JANYSEK UNIT

Well #: 9H

Field Name: EAGLEVILLE (EAGLE FORD-2)

Survey Name: ELLIOTT, P S, A-108

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NE of Karnes City, Texas

Oil: 2139 barrels per day

Gas: 3,827,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64”

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2049 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18549’

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12513’–18508’

Refugio County

District: 2

API #: 42-391-33269

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C OIL COMPANY, LLC

Lease Name: O'CONNOR -H-

Well #: H 39

Field Name: MCFADDIN (3900)

Survey Name: KEATING, J, A-40

Direction and Miles: 12 miles NW of Tivoli, Texas

Oil: 54 barrels per day

Gas: 245,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 9/64”

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 900 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4001’

Plug Back Depth: 3901’

Perforations: 3777’–3788’

