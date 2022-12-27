Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API #: 42-123-35243
Well Classification: FIELD DEVELOPMENT & HORIZONTAL
Operator: SILVERBOW RESOURCES OPER, LLC
Lease Name: HOERMANN-KOLM
Well #: 1H
Field Name: DE WITT (EAGLE FORD SHALE)
Total Depth: 16000
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NW of Yoakum, Texas
Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO, A-450
Acres: 1004.08
Karnes County
District: 2
API #: 42-255-37661
Well Classification: FIELD DEVELOPMENT & HORIZONTAL
Operator: DEVON ENERGY PRODUCTION CO, L.P.
Lease Name: FRANKLIN UNIT
Well #: 13H
Field Name: EAGLEVILLE (EAGLE FORD-2)
Total Depth: 14000
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City, Texas
Survey Name: SEGUIN, D E, A-10
Acres: 566.85
Karnes County
District: 2
API #: 42-255-37663
Well Classification: FIELD DEVELOPMENT & HORIZONTAL
Operator: DEVON ENERGY PRODUCTION CO, L.P.
Lease Name: FRANKLIN UNIT
Well #: 14H
Field Name: EAGLEVILLE (EAGLE FORD-2)
Total Depth: 14000
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City, Texas
Survey Name: SEGUIN, D E, A-10
Acres: 566.85
Refugio County
District: 2
API #: 42-391-33291
County: REFUGIO
Well Classification: FIELD DEVELOPMENT
Operator: T-C OIL COMPANY, LLC
Lease Name: T-C OIL CO.-OCONNOR
Well #: 115
Field Name: LAKE PASTURE (H-440 SAND)
Total Depth: 5000
Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles NE of Refugio, Texas
Survey Name: SWEET, H C, A-393
Acres: 1136.28
Refugio County
District: 2
API #: 42-391-33292
Well Classification: FIELD DEVELOPMENT & DIRECTIONAL
Operator: HILCORP ENERGY COMPANY
Lease Name: WILLIAMS, MAUDE ETAL -A-
Well #: D223
Field Name: LAKE PASTURE (H-440 SAND)
Total Depth: 6500
Direction and Miles: 14.1 miles NE of Refugio, Texas
Survey Name: SWEET, H C, A-393
Acres: 4074.98
Refugio County
District: 2
API #: 42-391-33293
Well Classification: FIELD DEVELOPMENT & DIRECTIONAL
Operator: HILCORP ENERGY COMPANY
Lease Name: WILLIAMS, MAUDE ETAL -A-
Well #: D227
Field Name: LAKE PASTURE (H-440 SAND)
Total Depth: 6500
Direction and Miles: 14.1 miles NE of Refugio, Texas
Survey Name: SWEET, H C, A-393
Acres: 4074.98
Gonzales County
District: 1
API #: 42-177-34564
Well Classification: FIELD DEVELOPMENT & HORIZONTAL
Operator: EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Lease Name: FLOYD UNIT
Well #: 2H
Field Name: EAGLEVILLE (EAGLE FORD-1)
Total Depth: 10500
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles E of Smiley, Texas
Survey Name: ALEXANDER, R, A-91
Acres: 607.89
Gonzales County
District: 1
API #: 42-177-34565
Well Classification: FIELD DEVELOPMENT & HORIZONTAL
Operator: EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Lease Name: FLOYD UNIT
Well #: 3H
Field Name: EAGLEVILLE (EAGLE FORD-1)
Total Depth: 10500
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles E of Smiley, Texas
Survey Name: ALEXANDER, R, A-91
Acres: 607.89
Gonzales County
District: 1
API #: 42-177-34566
Well Classification: FIELD DEVELOPMENT & HORIZONTAL
Operator: EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Lease Name: FLOYD UNIT
Well #: 4H
Field Name: EAGLEVILLE (EAGLE FORD-1)
Total Depth: 10500
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E of Smiley, Texas
Survey Name: ALEXANDER, R, A-91
Acres: 607.89
Gonzales County
District: 1
API #: 42-177-34567
Well Classification: FIELD DEVELOPMENT & HORIZONTAL
Operator: EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Lease Name: FLOYD UNIT
Well #: 5H
Field Name: EAGLEVILLE (EAGLE FORD-1)
Total Depth: 10500
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles E of Smiley, Texas
Survey Name: ALEXANDER, R, A-91
Acres: 607.89
Completion reports
Recent oil and gas completion reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API #: 42-123-35078
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: ENSIGN OPERATING LLC
Lease Name: STRAUBE 01 - W01 B
Well #: 2H
Field Name: DE WITT (EAGLE FORD SHALE)
Survey Name: HALL, J, A-217
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NW of Yorktown, Texas
Oil: 383 barrels per day
Gas: 4,784,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64”
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3812 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20785’
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 16503’–20624’
Karnes County
District: 2
API #: 42-255-37478
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: DEVON ENERGY PRODUCTION CO, L.P.
Lease Name: JANYSEK UNIT
Well #: 6H
Field Name: EAGLEVILLE (EAGLE FORD-2)
Survey Name: ELLIOTT, P S, A-108
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NE of Karnes City, Texas
Oil: 1180 barrels per day
Gas: 1,914,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64”
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1559 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18359’
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12408’–18317’
Karnes County
District: 2
API #: 42-255-37479
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: DEVON ENERGY PRODUCTION CO, L.P.
Lease Name: JANYSEK UNIT
Well #: 7H
Field Name: EAGLEVILLE (EAGLE FORD-2)
Survey Name: ELLIOTT, P S, A-108
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NE of Karnes City, Texas
Oil: 1735 barrels per day
Gas: 3,263,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64”
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1885 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18368’
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12366’–18328’
Karnes County
District: 2
API #: 42-255-37480
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: DEVON ENERGY PRODUCTION CO, L.P.
Lease Name: JANYSEK UNIT
Well #: 8H
Field Name: EAGLEVILLE (EAGLE FORD-2)
Survey Name: ELLIOTT, P S, A-108
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NE of Karnes City, Texas
Oil: 2410 barrels per day
Gas: 3,173,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64”
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2355 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18405’
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12330’–18363’
Karnes County
District: 2
API #: 42-255-37481
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: DEVON ENERGY PRODUCTION CO, L.P.
Lease Name: JANYSEK UNIT
Well #: 9H
Field Name: EAGLEVILLE (EAGLE FORD-2)
Survey Name: ELLIOTT, P S, A-108
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NE of Karnes City, Texas
Oil: 2139 barrels per day
Gas: 3,827,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64”
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2049 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18549’
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12513’–18508’
Refugio County
District: 2
API #: 42-391-33269
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C OIL COMPANY, LLC
Lease Name: O'CONNOR -H-
Well #: H 39
Field Name: MCFADDIN (3900)
Survey Name: KEATING, J, A-40
Direction and Miles: 12 miles NW of Tivoli, Texas
Oil: 54 barrels per day
Gas: 245,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 9/64”
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 900 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4001’
Plug Back Depth: 3901’
Perforations: 3777’–3788’