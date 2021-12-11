Gushers and Dusters
Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Calhoun County

District: 2

API No.: 42-057-31823

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: B&L Resources

Lease Name: Welder M

Well No.: 62H

Field Name: Heyser (5,400 No.2)

Total Depth: 5,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Bloomington

Survey Name: Rios, J M, A-32

Acres: 3,085

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34920

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Hyatt A

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.94 miles SE of Westhoff

Survey Name: Breeding, F S, A-69

Acres: 704

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34922

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Hyatt A

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.94 miles SE of Westhoff

Survey Name: Breeding, F S, A-69

Acres: 704

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35125

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Hyatt A

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.94 miles SE of Westhoff

Survey Name: Breeding, F S, A-69

Acres: 704

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35126

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Yorktown

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,350 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Yorktown

Survey Name: King, J A, A-288

Acres: 731.27

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35127

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Yorktown

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,350 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Yorktown

Survey Name: King, J A, A-288

Acres: 731.27

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35129

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Yorktown

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,350 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Yorktown

Survey Name: King, J A, A-288

Acres: 731.27

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36190

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Ahlstrom Unit B

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E of Fashing

Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69

Acres: 268.79

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37334

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: XTO Energy

Lease Name: KKLK Allocation No.4

Well No.: G 35H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.57 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Clifton, J W, A-68

Acres: 246.83

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37353

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Blackbrush O & G

Lease Name: RJ Moczygemba

Well No.: 101H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 10,310 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3 miles SE of Hobson

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 77.93

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-32579

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: TMR Exploration

Lease Name: Traylor, Alma V.

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Provident City (Miocene)

Total Depth: 3,395 ft.

Direction and Miles: 17 miles SE of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Davis, D, A-135

Acres: 370.64

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34478

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Field Petroleum Corp.

Lease Name: William Kuester South

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Helen Gohlke, W. (Wilcox)

Total Depth: 8,700 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15.3 miles NE of Victoria

Survey Name: I RR Co/Stayton, R W, A-436

Acres: 100

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34452

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Millennium Exploration Co.

Lease Name: Lewis & Clark ‘S’

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: First Shot (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 7,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SW of Gonzales

Survey Name: Patrick, J B, A-55

Acres: 608

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34453

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Millennium Exploration Co.

Lease Name: Lewis & Clark ‘S’

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: First Shot (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 7,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SW of Gonzales

Survey Name: Patrick, J B, A-55

Acres: 608

Fayette County District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33535

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II

Lease Name: Gum Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NW of Fayetteville

Survey Name: Ewing, A, A-43

Acres: 767.31

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33536

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II

Lease Name: Acacia Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles NW of Fayetteville

Survey Name: Ewing, A, A-43

Acres: 531.61

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34177

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Bloodstone C

Well No: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-475

Direction and Miles: 2.71 miles SW of Shiner

Oil: 1,725 barrels per day

Gas: 5,422,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,231 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,624 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,018–22,427 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34178

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Bloodstone D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-475

Direction and Miles: 2.71 miles SW of Shiner

Oil: 1,693 barrels per day

Gas: 5,159,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,986 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,455 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,693–22,270 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33239

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: Braman -F-

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Braman (8,700)

Survey Name: Tuttle, A, A-290

Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NE of Bayside

Oil: 55 barrels per day

Gas: 1,108,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 7/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,818 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 8,994 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 8,781 ft.

Perforations: 8,663–8,687 ft.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33517

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II

Lease Name: Millsap Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, gas)

Survey Name: Shepherd, W W, A-94

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NE of Fayetteville

Oil: 160 barrels per day

Gas: 15,786,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 31/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,190 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,440 psi

Total Depth: 8,994 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 8,781 ft.

Perforations: 13,577–21,078 ft.

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33518

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II

Lease Name: Willow Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, gas)

Survey Name: Shepherd, W W, A-94

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NE of Fayetteville

Oil: 231 barrels per day

Gas: 14,891,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,393 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,487 psi

Total Depth: 22,517 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,831–22,381 ft.

