Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Calhoun County
District: 2
API No.: 42-057-31823
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: B&L Resources
Lease Name: Welder M
Well No.: 62H
Field Name: Heyser (5,400 No.2)
Total Depth: 5,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Bloomington
Survey Name: Rios, J M, A-32
Acres: 3,085
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34920
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Hyatt A
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.94 miles SE of Westhoff
Survey Name: Breeding, F S, A-69
Acres: 704
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34922
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Hyatt A
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.94 miles SE of Westhoff
Survey Name: Breeding, F S, A-69
Acres: 704
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35125
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Hyatt A
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.94 miles SE of Westhoff
Survey Name: Breeding, F S, A-69
Acres: 704
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35126
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Yorktown
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,350 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Yorktown
Survey Name: King, J A, A-288
Acres: 731.27
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35127
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Yorktown
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,350 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Yorktown
Survey Name: King, J A, A-288
Acres: 731.27
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35129
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Yorktown
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,350 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Yorktown
Survey Name: King, J A, A-288
Acres: 731.27
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36190
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Ahlstrom Unit B
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E of Fashing
Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69
Acres: 268.79
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37334
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: XTO Energy
Lease Name: KKLK Allocation No.4
Well No.: G 35H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.57 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Clifton, J W, A-68
Acres: 246.83
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37353
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Blackbrush O & G
Lease Name: RJ Moczygemba
Well No.: 101H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 10,310 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3 miles SE of Hobson
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 77.93
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-32579
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: TMR Exploration
Lease Name: Traylor, Alma V.
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Provident City (Miocene)
Total Depth: 3,395 ft.
Direction and Miles: 17 miles SE of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Davis, D, A-135
Acres: 370.64
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34478
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Field Petroleum Corp.
Lease Name: William Kuester South
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Helen Gohlke, W. (Wilcox)
Total Depth: 8,700 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15.3 miles NE of Victoria
Survey Name: I RR Co/Stayton, R W, A-436
Acres: 100
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34452
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Millennium Exploration Co.
Lease Name: Lewis & Clark ‘S’
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: First Shot (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 7,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SW of Gonzales
Survey Name: Patrick, J B, A-55
Acres: 608
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34453
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Millennium Exploration Co.
Lease Name: Lewis & Clark ‘S’
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: First Shot (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 7,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles SW of Gonzales
Survey Name: Patrick, J B, A-55
Acres: 608
Fayette County District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33535
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II
Lease Name: Gum Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NW of Fayetteville
Survey Name: Ewing, A, A-43
Acres: 767.31
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33536
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II
Lease Name: Acacia Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles NW of Fayetteville
Survey Name: Ewing, A, A-43
Acres: 531.61
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34177
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Bloodstone C
Well No: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-475
Direction and Miles: 2.71 miles SW of Shiner
Oil: 1,725 barrels per day
Gas: 5,422,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,231 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,624 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,018–22,427 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34178
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Bloodstone D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-475
Direction and Miles: 2.71 miles SW of Shiner
Oil: 1,693 barrels per day
Gas: 5,159,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,986 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,455 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,693–22,270 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33239
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: Braman -F-
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Braman (8,700)
Survey Name: Tuttle, A, A-290
Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NE of Bayside
Oil: 55 barrels per day
Gas: 1,108,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 7/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,818 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 8,994 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 8,781 ft.
Perforations: 8,663–8,687 ft.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33517
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II
Lease Name: Millsap Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, gas)
Survey Name: Shepherd, W W, A-94
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NE of Fayetteville
Oil: 160 barrels per day
Gas: 15,786,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 31/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,190 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,440 psi
Total Depth: 8,994 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 8,781 ft.
Perforations: 13,577–21,078 ft.
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33518
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II
Lease Name: Willow Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, gas)
Survey Name: Shepherd, W W, A-94
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles NE of Fayetteville
Oil: 231 barrels per day
Gas: 14,891,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 4,393 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,487 psi
Total Depth: 22,517 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,831–22,381 ft.
