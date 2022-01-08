Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34208

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Carbonite A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.43 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Russell, H, A-376

Acres: 1,046.16

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34209

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Carbonite B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.43 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Russell, H, A-376

Acres: 1,046.16

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34210

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Carbonite C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.43 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Russell, H, A-376

Acres: 1,355.64

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34480

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Field Petroleum Corp.

Lease Name: Scott Kuester North

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Helen Gohlke, W. (Wilcox)

Total Depth: 9,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 16.1 miles NE of Victoria

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-208

Acres: 60

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36963

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources, O & G CO LP

Lease Name: Ruck D — Colleen A USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E of Helena

Oil: 1,320.78 barrels per day

Gas: 2,107,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,553 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,442–19,449 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36964

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Ruck D — Colleen A USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E of Helena

Oil: 1,747.23 barrels per day

Gas: 2,510,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,794 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,532–19,716 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36965

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Ruck D — Colleen A USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E of Helena

Oil: 1,333.72 barrels per day

Gas: 2,151,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,237 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,569–19,164 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36966

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Ruck D — Colleen A USW E

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E of Helena

Oil: 1,317.14 barrels per day

Gas: 2,129,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,541 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,689–19,462 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36967

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Ruck D — C — Colleen ULW F

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E of Helena

Oil: 1,310.20 barrels per day

Gas: 2,056,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,628 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,674–19,459 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36968

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Ruck D — Colleen A USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E of Helena

Oil: 1,134.83 barrels per day

Gas: 2,055,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,710 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,670–19,636 ft.Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33225

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 90

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Oil: 8 barrels per day

Gas: 60,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 300 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,896 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,436 ft.

Perforations: 4,465–4,468 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33242

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: Clay Pasture -E- State Unit

Well No.: 2

Field Name: McFaddin (3,900)

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NW of Tivoli

Oil: 33 barrels per day

Gas: 30,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 420 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,842 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 3,936 ft.

Perforations: 3,810–3,815 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33245

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: River Ranch -A-/Williams State U

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Anaqua (3,100)

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Direction and Miles: 12 miles NW of Tivoli

Oil: 116 barrels per day

Gas: 30,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 375 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 3,342 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 3,250 ft.

Perforations: 3,084–3,090 ft.

