Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34208
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Carbonite A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.43 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Russell, H, A-376
Acres: 1,046.16
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34209
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Carbonite B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.43 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Russell, H, A-376
Acres: 1,046.16
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34210
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Carbonite C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.43 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Russell, H, A-376
Acres: 1,355.64
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34480
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Field Petroleum Corp.
Lease Name: Scott Kuester North
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Helen Gohlke, W. (Wilcox)
Total Depth: 9,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 16.1 miles NE of Victoria
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-208
Acres: 60
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36963
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources, O & G CO LP
Lease Name: Ruck D — Colleen A USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E of Helena
Oil: 1,320.78 barrels per day
Gas: 2,107,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,553 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,442–19,449 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36964
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Ruck D — Colleen A USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E of Helena
Oil: 1,747.23 barrels per day
Gas: 2,510,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,794 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,532–19,716 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36965
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Ruck D — Colleen A USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E of Helena
Oil: 1,333.72 barrels per day
Gas: 2,151,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,237 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,569–19,164 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36966
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Ruck D — Colleen A USW E
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E of Helena
Oil: 1,317.14 barrels per day
Gas: 2,129,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,541 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,689–19,462 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36967
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Ruck D — C — Colleen ULW F
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E of Helena
Oil: 1,310.20 barrels per day
Gas: 2,056,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,628 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,674–19,459 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36968
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Ruck D — Colleen A USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles E of Helena
Oil: 1,134.83 barrels per day
Gas: 2,055,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,710 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,670–19,636 ft.Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33225
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 90
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Oil: 8 barrels per day
Gas: 60,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 300 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,896 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,436 ft.
Perforations: 4,465–4,468 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33242
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: Clay Pasture -E- State Unit
Well No.: 2
Field Name: McFaddin (3,900)
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles NW of Tivoli
Oil: 33 barrels per day
Gas: 30,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 420 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,842 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 3,936 ft.
Perforations: 3,810–3,815 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33245
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: River Ranch -A-/Williams State U
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Anaqua (3,100)
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Direction and Miles: 12 miles NW of Tivoli
Oil: 116 barrels per day
Gas: 30,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 375 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 3,342 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 3,250 ft.
Perforations: 3,084–3,090 ft.
