Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35059
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: M Gohlke-Burge-Koop ULW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-276
Acres: 792
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35060
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: M Gohlke-Burge USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-276
Acres: 560
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37054
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Bod-Jan-Davis ULW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 18,000
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles SE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260
Acres: 1,407.35
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37055
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Bodogginz-Janssen USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 18,000
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles SE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260
Acres: 707.28
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37056
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Bodogginz-Janssen USW B
Well No.: 701
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 18,000
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles SE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260
Acres: 707.28
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37047
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Colleen Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Acres: 520.58
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37048
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Colleen Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Acres: 520.58
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37049
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Colleen Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Acres: 520.58
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37050
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Colleen Unit
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Acres: 520.58
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37051
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Colleen Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Acres: 520.58
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37053
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Colleen Unit
Well No.: 21H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Acres: 520.58
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37045
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Best-Fenner Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 21,000
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24
Acres: 432.26
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37046
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Best-Fenner Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 21,000
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24
Acres: 432.26
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37044
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Butler-Fenner-St. Germaine SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24
Acres: 1,040.41
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37057
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Jess B. Williams Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E of Fashing
Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69
Acres: 347.98
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37058
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Jess B. Williams Unit A
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E of Fashing
Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69
Acres: 347.98
Wharton Country
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-33427
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Dewbre Petroleum Corporation
Lease Name: Klimitchek
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Lavaca River (Yegua)
Survey Name: Sherman, F A, A-404
Direction and Miles: 16.5 miles SE of Hallettsville
Oil: 38.40 barrels per day
Gas: 260,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 7/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 785 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 8,200 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 7,910 ft.
Perforations: 5,623 ft.–5,627 ft.
Gonzales Country
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-33968
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Novosad Unit
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518
Direction and Miles: 13.1 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,311 barrels per day
Gas: 513,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,018 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,911 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,201 ft.–18,813 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-33969
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Novosad Unit
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518
Direction and Miles: 13.1 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,871 barrels per day
Gas: 562,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 965 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,162’ ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,223 ft.–17,446 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34142
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Boedeker Lease
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hargis, W K, A-282
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,370 barrels per day
Gas: 692,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,028 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,790 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,904 ft.–18,721 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34216
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Yellowstone A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Jackson, T, A-30
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,891 barrels per day
Gas: 307,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,085 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,281 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,289 ft.–18,196 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34220
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Yellowstone B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Jackson, T, A-30
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,083 barrels per day
Gas: 313,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,120 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,638 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,222 ft.–19,549 ft.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35314
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Amexco, LLC
Lease Name: Yellowstone C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Hutchins-Kubela (Gilcrease SD.)
Survey Name: I&GN RR Co, A-241
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles NE of El Campo
Oil: 2.12 barrels per day
Gas: 6,132,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 140 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,185 ft.
Perforations: 4,654 ft.–4,658 ft.
