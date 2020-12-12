Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35059

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: M Gohlke-Burge-Koop ULW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-276

Acres: 792

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35060

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: M Gohlke-Burge USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-276

Acres: 560

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37054

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Bod-Jan-Davis ULW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 18,000

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles SE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260

Acres: 1,407.35

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37055

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Bodogginz-Janssen USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 18,000

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles SE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260

Acres: 707.28

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37056

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Bodogginz-Janssen USW B

Well No.: 701

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 18,000

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles SE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260

Acres: 707.28

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37047

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Colleen Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Acres: 520.58

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37048

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Colleen Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Acres: 520.58

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37049

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Colleen Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Acres: 520.58

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37050

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Colleen Unit

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Acres: 520.58

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37051

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Colleen Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Acres: 520.58

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37053

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Colleen Unit

Well No.: 21H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Acres: 520.58

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37045

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Best-Fenner Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 21,000

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24

Acres: 432.26

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37046

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Best-Fenner Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 21,000

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24

Acres: 432.26

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37044

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Butler-Fenner-St. Germaine SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24

Acres: 1,040.41

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37057

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Jess B. Williams Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E of Fashing

Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69

Acres: 347.98

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37058

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Jess B. Williams Unit A

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E of Fashing

Survey Name: Cox, J H, A-69

Acres: 347.98

Wharton Country

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35298

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Oblaen Resources LLC

Lease Name: Vickery

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 7,224

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S of Lissie

Survey Name: G.H. & H.R.R. Co., A-156

Acres: 160

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-33427

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Dewbre Petroleum Corporation

Lease Name: Klimitchek

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Lavaca River (Yegua)

Survey Name: Sherman, F A, A-404

Direction and Miles: 16.5 miles SE of Hallettsville

Oil: 38.40 barrels per day

Gas: 260,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 7/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 785 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 8,200 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 7,910 ft.

Perforations: 5,623 ft.–5,627 ft.

Gonzales Country

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-33968

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Novosad Unit

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518

Direction and Miles: 13.1 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,311 barrels per day

Gas: 513,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,018 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,911 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,201 ft.–18,813 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-33969

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Novosad Unit

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518

Direction and Miles: 13.1 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,871 barrels per day

Gas: 562,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 965 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,162’ ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,223 ft.–17,446 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34142

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Boedeker Lease

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hargis, W K, A-282

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,370 barrels per day

Gas: 692,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,028 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,790 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,904 ft.–18,721 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34216

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Yellowstone A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Jackson, T, A-30

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,891 barrels per day

Gas: 307,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,085 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,281 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,289 ft.–18,196 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34220

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Yellowstone B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Jackson, T, A-30

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,083 barrels per day

Gas: 313,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,120 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,638 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,222 ft.–19,549 ft.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35314

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Amexco, LLC

Lease Name: Yellowstone C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Hutchins-Kubela (Gilcrease SD.)

Survey Name: I&GN RR Co, A-241

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles NE of El Campo

Oil: 2.12 barrels per day

Gas: 6,132,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 140 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,185 ft.

Perforations: 4,654 ft.–4,658 ft.

