Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34032
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Walter Wernli 01
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 20,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 25.6 miles NW of Beeville
Survey Name: Seargeant, W H, A-309
Acres: 386.6
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34033
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Walter Wernli 01
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 20,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 25.6 miles NW of Beeville
Survey Name: Seargeant, W H, A-309
Acres: 386.6
County: DeWittDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-123-35240
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Boysen A-Boysen B SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles NW of Yoakum
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-10
Acres: 999.28
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35241
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Boysen A-Boysen B SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles NW of Yoakum
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-10
Acres: 999.28
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35242
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Boysen A-Boysen B SA 3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles NW of Yoakum
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-10
Acres: 999.28
Karnes county
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37635
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Mangione 01- Handy 02 AC B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 23,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Burris L W, A-47
Acres: 1873.23
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37652
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: Berry A
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City
Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203
Acres: 526.59
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37653
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: Berry B
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City
Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203
Acres: 526.59
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37654
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: Berry C
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City
Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203
Acres: 526.59
Refugio CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-391-33266
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 96
Field Name: Huff (4,400)
Total Depth: 5,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59
Acres: 5,251
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33289
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O’Connor
Well No.: 114
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.8 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59
Acres: 1,136.28
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34560
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hemingway K
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137
Acres: 1,169.81
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34561
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hemingway L
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137
Acres: 1,169.81
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34562
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hemingway M
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137
Acres: 1,169.81
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34563
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hemingway N
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137
Acres: 1,169.81
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37400
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Lamza Unit B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett
Oil: 574 barrels per day
Gas: 356,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 445 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,277 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,854–14,637 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37401
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Lamza Unit C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett
Oil: 582 barrels per day
Gas: 530,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 664 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,652 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,944–14,067 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37402
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Lamza Unit D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett
Oil: 421 barrels per day
Gas: 294,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 723 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 1,5091 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,997–14,851 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37423
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Lamza Unit E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles NE of Gillett
Oil: 471 barrels per day
Gas: 238,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 588 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,940 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,012–14,667 ft.
Refugio CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-391-31315
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) Fld. Unit
Well No.: H113
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-397
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles SE of Refugio
Oil: 86 barrels per day
Gas: 25,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 0
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 85 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,987 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,811 ft.
Perforations: 5,756–5,774 ft.
Victoria CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-469-34505
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: FGU-Magnolia
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Bloomington (4,600)
Survey Name: Perez, F, A-93
Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NE of Bloomington
Oil: 1,184 barrels per day
Gas: 588,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 29/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 538 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,510 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,259–7,510 ft.