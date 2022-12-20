Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editorft.s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34032

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Walter Wernli 01

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 20,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 25.6 miles NW of Beeville

Survey Name: Seargeant, W H, A-309

Acres: 386.6

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34033

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Walter Wernli 01

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 20,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 25.6 miles NW of Beeville

Survey Name: Seargeant, W H, A-309

Acres: 386.6

County: DeWittDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-123-35240

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Boysen A-Boysen B SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles NW of Yoakum

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-10

Acres: 999.28

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35241

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Boysen A-Boysen B SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles NW of Yoakum

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-10

Acres: 999.28

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35242

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Boysen A-Boysen B SA 3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.9 miles NW of Yoakum

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-10

Acres: 999.28

Karnes county

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37635

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Mangione 01- Handy 02 AC B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 23,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Burris L W, A-47

Acres: 1873.23

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37652

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: Berry A

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City

Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203

Acres: 526.59

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37653

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: Berry B

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City

Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203

Acres: 526.59

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37654

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: Berry C

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City

Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203

Acres: 526.59

Refugio CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-391-33266

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 96

Field Name: Huff (4,400)

Total Depth: 5,900 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59

Acres: 5,251

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33289

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O’Connor

Well No.: 114

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.8 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59

Acres: 1,136.28

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34560

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hemingway K

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137

Acres: 1,169.81

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34561

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hemingway L

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137

Acres: 1,169.81

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34562

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hemingway M

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137

Acres: 1,169.81

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34563

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hemingway N

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137

Acres: 1,169.81

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37400

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Lamza Unit B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett

Oil: 574 barrels per day

Gas: 356,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 445 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,277 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,854–14,637 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37401

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Lamza Unit C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett

Oil: 582 barrels per day

Gas: 530,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 664 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,652 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,944–14,067 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37402

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Lamza Unit D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett

Oil: 421 barrels per day

Gas: 294,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 723 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 1,5091 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,997–14,851 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37423

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Lamza Unit E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles NE of Gillett

Oil: 471 barrels per day

Gas: 238,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 588 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,940 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,012–14,667 ft.

Refugio CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-391-31315

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) Fld. Unit

Well No.: H113

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-397

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles SE of Refugio

Oil: 86 barrels per day

Gas: 25,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 0

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 85 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,987 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,811 ft.

Perforations: 5,756–5,774 ft.

Victoria CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-469-34505

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: FGU-Magnolia

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Bloomington (4,600)

Survey Name: Perez, F, A-93

Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NE of Bloomington

Oil: 1,184 barrels per day

Gas: 588,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 29/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 538 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,510 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,259–7,510 ft.

Tags