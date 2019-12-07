Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34927

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Jahn Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: W.G. Hill, A-223

Acres: 605.24

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36712

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: J Handy D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1

Acres: 1,891.15

API No.: 42-255-36716

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 32H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: I. Ticknor, A-278

Acres: 691.54

API No.: 42-255-36715

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: I. Ticknor, A-278

Acres: 691.54

API No.: 42-255-36714

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: I. Ticknor, A-278

Acres: 691.54

API No.: 42-255-36681

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Whitfield West Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles N.E. of Helena

Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227

Acres: 194.30

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34128

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Angela

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.63 miles S.W. of Shiner

Survey Name: S. Harrelson, A-221

Acres: 630.09

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33214

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating

Lease Name: Miguelita Scanio

Well No.: 42

Field Name: Refugio Heard

Total Depth: 7,400 feet

Direction and Miles: 2 miles N.E. of Refugio

Survey Name: Town of Refugio, A-345

Acres: 2,164.94

API No.: 42-391-01380

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: M.F. Lambert

Well No.: 39

Field Name: Tom O’Connor

Total Depth: 5,904 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.25 miles N.E. of Refugio

Survey Name: J.M. Swisher, Section 7, A-398

Acres: 2,426.19

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35456

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Viper S.W.D.,

Lease Name: I.W. Wegenhoft

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Tenna

Total Depth: 6,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles N.W. of El Campo

Survey Name: WC RR Co, Section 40, A-588

Acres: 180.20

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34704

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Lanik A – Lanik B SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475

Direction and Miles: 5.33 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,404 barrels per day

Gas: 3,540,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 6,103 psi

Total Depth: 26,401 feet

Plug Back Depth: 26,337 feet

Perforations: 13,680-26,138 feet

API No.: 42-123-34702

CoWell Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Lanik A – Lanik B SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475

Direction and Miles: 5.43 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,448 barrels per day

Gas: 3,704,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 6,660 psi

Total Depth: 23,594 feet

Plug Back Depth: 23,528 feet

Perforations: 13,614-23,365 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36418

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: McCartney Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Armstrong, A-14

Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles S.E. of Gillett

Oil: 1,686 barrels per day

Gas: 1,147,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,035 psi

Total Depth: 15,170 feet

Perforations: 11,741-14,917 feet

API No.: 42-255-36417

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: McCartney Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Armstrong, A-14

Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E. of Gillett

Oil: 1,523 barrels per day

Gas: 1,063,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,094 psi

Total Depth: 15,237 feet

Perforations: 12,053-15,012 feet

API No.: 42-255-36415

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Allman Unit

Well No.: 104H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: I. Armstrong, A-14

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles S.E. of Gillett

Oil: 772 barrels per day

Gas: 774,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 684 psi

Total Depth: 15,090 feet

Perforations: 11,960-14,623 feet

API No.: 42-255-35788

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Lynch Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: P. Ripley, A-243

Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles S.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,735 barrels per day

Gas: 1,454,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 982 psi

Total Depth: 16,964 feet

Perforations: 11,070-16,911 feet

API No.: 42-255-35787

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Lynch Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: P. Ripley, A-243

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 2,466 barrels per day

Gas: 2,282,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 58/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,074 psi

Total Depth: 17,058 feet

Perforations: 11,019-15,410 feet

API No.: 42-255-35786

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Lynch Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: P. Ripley, A-243

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,771 barrels per day

Gas: 1,546,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 801 psi

Total Depth: 16,869 feet

Perforations: 11,441-16,817 feet.

