Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34927
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Jahn Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: W.G. Hill, A-223
Acres: 605.24
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36712
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: J Handy D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1
Acres: 1,891.15
API No.: 42-255-36716
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 32H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: I. Ticknor, A-278
Acres: 691.54
API No.: 42-255-36715
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: I. Ticknor, A-278
Acres: 691.54
API No.: 42-255-36714
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: I. Ticknor, A-278
Acres: 691.54
API No.: 42-255-36681
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Whitfield West Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles N.E. of Helena
Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227
Acres: 194.30
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34128
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Angela
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.63 miles S.W. of Shiner
Survey Name: S. Harrelson, A-221
Acres: 630.09
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33214
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating
Lease Name: Miguelita Scanio
Well No.: 42
Field Name: Refugio Heard
Total Depth: 7,400 feet
Direction and Miles: 2 miles N.E. of Refugio
Survey Name: Town of Refugio, A-345
Acres: 2,164.94
API No.: 42-391-01380
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: M.F. Lambert
Well No.: 39
Field Name: Tom O’Connor
Total Depth: 5,904 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.25 miles N.E. of Refugio
Survey Name: J.M. Swisher, Section 7, A-398
Acres: 2,426.19
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35456
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Viper S.W.D.,
Lease Name: I.W. Wegenhoft
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Tenna
Total Depth: 6,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles N.W. of El Campo
Survey Name: WC RR Co, Section 40, A-588
Acres: 180.20
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34704
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Lanik A – Lanik B SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475
Direction and Miles: 5.33 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,404 barrels per day
Gas: 3,540,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 6,103 psi
Total Depth: 26,401 feet
Plug Back Depth: 26,337 feet
Perforations: 13,680-26,138 feet
API No.: 42-123-34702
CoWell Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Lanik A – Lanik B SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475
Direction and Miles: 5.43 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,448 barrels per day
Gas: 3,704,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 6,660 psi
Total Depth: 23,594 feet
Plug Back Depth: 23,528 feet
Perforations: 13,614-23,365 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36418
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: McCartney Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Armstrong, A-14
Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles S.E. of Gillett
Oil: 1,686 barrels per day
Gas: 1,147,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,035 psi
Total Depth: 15,170 feet
Perforations: 11,741-14,917 feet
API No.: 42-255-36417
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: McCartney Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Armstrong, A-14
Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E. of Gillett
Oil: 1,523 barrels per day
Gas: 1,063,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,094 psi
Total Depth: 15,237 feet
Perforations: 12,053-15,012 feet
API No.: 42-255-36415
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Allman Unit
Well No.: 104H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: I. Armstrong, A-14
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles S.E. of Gillett
Oil: 772 barrels per day
Gas: 774,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 684 psi
Total Depth: 15,090 feet
Perforations: 11,960-14,623 feet
API No.: 42-255-35788
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Lynch Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: P. Ripley, A-243
Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles S.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,735 barrels per day
Gas: 1,454,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 982 psi
Total Depth: 16,964 feet
Perforations: 11,070-16,911 feet
API No.: 42-255-35787
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Lynch Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: P. Ripley, A-243
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 2,466 barrels per day
Gas: 2,282,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 58/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,074 psi
Total Depth: 17,058 feet
Perforations: 11,019-15,410 feet
API No.: 42-255-35786
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Lynch Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: P. Ripley, A-243
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,771 barrels per day
Gas: 1,546,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 801 psi
Total Depth: 16,869 feet
Perforations: 11,441-16,817 feet.
