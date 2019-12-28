Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34935
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Janak-Loos
Well No.: 6L
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 13,400 feet
Direction and Miles: 6 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Survey Name: J. Dunn, A-165
Acres: 1,402.47
API No.: 42-123-34934
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Janak
Well No.: 7L
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 13,400 feet
Direction and Miles: 6 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Survey Name: J. Dunn, A-165
Acres: 702
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34250
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parton D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles S.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: J. Coe, A-146
Acres: 982.94
API No.: 42-177-34249
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parton C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles S.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: J. Coe, A-146
Acres: 1,329.36
API No.: 42-177-34248
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parton B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles S.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: J. Coe, A-146
Acres: 1,329.36
API No.: 42-177-34247
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parton A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles S.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: J. Coe, A-146
Acres: 1,329.36
API No.: 42-177-34246
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Voyageurs C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles N.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261
Acres: 1,892.74
API No.: 42-177-34245
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Fogerty Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles S.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: J. Coe, A-146
Acres: 741.99
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33937
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Zachry Exploration
Lease Name: Arenosa Investment
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Largo Navidad (6,560)
Total Depth: 7,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles S.W. of Edna
Survey Name: N. Rodriquez, A-66
Acres: 237.01
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36786
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Bailey Unit A
Well No.: 702
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: J A Leal, A-184
Acres: 390.78
API No.: 42-255-36784
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G LP
Lease Name: Bailey Unit A
Well No.: 701
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: J A Leal, A-184
Acres: 390.78
API No.: 42-255-36790
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Bailey Unit A
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: J A Leal, A-184
Acres: 390.78
API No.: 42-255-36757
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Bailey Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: J A Leal, A-184
Acres: 390.78
API No.: 42-255-36789
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Korth C Unit
Well No.: 22H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,580 feet
Direction and Miles: 19.5 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: C. Taylor, A-279
Acres: 641.36
API No.: 42-255-36788
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Korth C Unit
Well No.: 21H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,580 feet
Direction and Miles: 19.5 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: C. Taylor, A-279
Acres: 641.36
API No.: 42-255-36787
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Korth C Unit
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 10,450 feet
Direction and Miles: 19.5 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: C. Taylor, A-279
Acres: 641.36
API No.: 42-255-36764
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Diver Unit
Well No.: 19H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D G Flores, A-1
Acres: 630.94
API No.: 42-255-36770
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Beicker A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,800 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D G Flores, A-1
Acres: 1,837.60
API No.: 42-255-36765
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: J Handy A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D G Flores, A-1
Acres: 970.51
API No.: 42-255-36769
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01
Well No.: 06H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 25,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles E. of Runge
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 723.78
API No.: 42-255-36768
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01
Well No.: 05H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 25,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles E. of Runge
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 723.78
API No.: 42-255-36767
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01
Well No.: 04H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 25,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles E. of Runge
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 723.78
API No.: 42-255-36766
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01
Well No.: 03H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 25,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles E. of Runge
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 723.78
API No.: 42-255-36771
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Rodan A
Well No.: 101H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.11 miles S.W. of Hobson
Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221
Acres: 1,056.61
API No.: 42-255-36774
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Virgil Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.W. of Gillett
Survey Name: R. Bowen, Section 36, A-53
Acres: 761.42
API No.: 42-255-36773
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Virgil Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.W. of Gillett
Survey Name: R. Bowen, Section 36, A-53
Acres: 761.42
API No.: 42-255-36779
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Schneider Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S.E. of Gillett
Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17
Acres: 626.07
API No.: 42-255-36772
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Fischer Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Gillett
Survey Name: R. Bowen, Section 36, A-53
Acres: 840.37
API No.: 42-255-36763
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford,
Lease Name: Eckert Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles S. of Nixon
Survey Name: J.W. Fannin, A-111
Acres: 312.16
API No.: 42-255-36760
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Holland-Opiela Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: Hrs. R.C. Brashear, A-27
Acres: 360
API No.: 42-255-36759
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Holland-Opiela Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: Hrs. R.C. Brashear, A-27
Acres: 360
API No.: 42-255-36758
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Holland-Opiela Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: Hrs. R.C. Brashear, A-27
Acres: 360
API No.: 42-255-36761
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Holland Opiela-Tipton Jonas SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: Hrs. R.C. Brashear, A-27
Acres: 720
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-32847
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: Miller-Allen Gas Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 13,000)
Total Depth: 15,850 feet
Direction and Miles: 22.77 miles S.W. of Hallettsville
Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, Section 9, A-442
Acres: 704
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33219
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 87
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 6,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Survey Name: J. Dunn, A-24
Acres: 5,251
API No.: 42-391-33218
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 86
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 6,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Survey Name: E. Perry, A-48
Acres: 5,251
API No.: 42-391-33217
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 85
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 6,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Survey Name: E. Perry, A-48
Acres: 5,251
API No.: 42-391-33216
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 84
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 6,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Survey Name: F. Rios, A-59
Acres: 5,251
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35016
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Apache Corp.
Lease Name: Pierce Estate C
Well No.: 249
Field Name: Magnet Withers (F-14)
Total Depth: 7,282 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.W. of Lane City
Survey Name: J. Caldwell, A-10
Acres: 4,086.22
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34684
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: R Meischen Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 48, A-546
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Garfield
Oil: 2,068 barrels per day
Gas: 2,461,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 6,196 psi
Total Depth: 18,222 feet
Perforations: 12,628-18,108 feet
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34143
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: 1776 Energy Operators,
Lease Name: Lord-Riedel
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J.R. Hubert, A-268
Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles N.W. of Smiley, Texas
Oil: 2,231 barrels per day
Gas: 1,691,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,091 psi
Total Depth: 16,690 feet
Perforations: 11,298-16,286 feet
API No.: 42-177-34200
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: 1776 Energy Operators,
Lease Name: Koenning Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J.R. Hubert, A-268
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles N.W. of Smiley, Texas
Oil: 2,105 barrels per day
Gas: 2,327,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,057 psi
Total Depth: 16,128 feet
Perforations: 11,652-15,948 feet
API No.: 42-177-34149
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Lennon Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223
Direction and Miles: 4 miles S.E. of Smiley, Texas
Oil: 671 barrels per day
Gas: 245,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 374 psi
Total Depth: 17,994 feet
Perforations: 9,616-17,921 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36483
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Blanc H
Well No.: 108H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: J.A. King, A-415
Direction and Miles: 4 miles S.E. of Gillett, Texas
Oil: 2,730 barrels per day
Gas: 3,580,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,408 psi
Total Depth: 20,534 feet
Perforations: 10,777-20,469 feet
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34111
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Rocky Creek Resources
Lease Name: GOS
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: E. Tribble, A-446
Direction and Miles: 4.56 miles S.E. of Shiner, Texas
Oil: 404 barrels per day
Gas: 8,005,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 7,278 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,650 psi
Total Depth: 23,915 feet
Plug Back Depth: 23,749 feet
Perforations: 14,089-23,702 feet
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34454
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: Gray-Cortez
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, Section 9, A-305
Direction and Miles: 0.9 mile S.E. of Placedo
Oil: 416.6 barrels per day
Gas: 1,112,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 175 psi
Total Depth: 8,013 feet
Perforations: 5,570-8,013 feet
API No.: 42-469-34451
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: McFaddin
Well No.: 216H
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Survey Name: F. Lewers, A-255
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.W. of Bloomington
Oil: 2,470.8 barrels per day
Gas: 522,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 289 psi
Total Depth: 7,847 feet
Perforations: 5,137-7,847 feet
API No.: 42-469-34443
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: Henderson-Schneider
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Survey Name: W. Rupley, A-290
Direction and Miles: 0.73 mile N.E. of Placedo
Oil: 385.3 barrels per day
Gas: 131,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 140 psi
Total Depth: 8,600 feet
Perforations: 5,864-8,600 feet
API No.: 42-469-34442
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: Ford Grant Unit
Well No.: 22H
Field Name: Bloomington (4,600)
Survey Name: F. Perez, A-93
Direction and Miles: 0.5 mile N.E. of Bloomington
Oil: 653.8 barrels per day
Gas: 402,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 300 psi
Total Depth: 7,303 feet
Perforations: 5,404-7,303 feet
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-33476
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ramtex Energy
Lease Name: Lincoln
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Survey Name: W.O. Burnham, A-124
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles S.W. of Fayetteville
Oil: 635 barrels per day
Gas: 13,672,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 7/16 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,979 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,077 psi
Total Depth: 19,900 feet
Perforations: 14,329-19,788 feet
API No.: 42-481-33477
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ramtex Energy
Lease Name: Hawk
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Survey Name: W.O. Burnham, A-124
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles S.W. of Fayetteville
Oil: 426 barrels per day
Gas: 10,434,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 7/16 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,482 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,700 psi
Total Depth: 21,131 feet
Perforations: 14,703-20,913 feet
