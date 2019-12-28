Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34935

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Janak-Loos

Well No.: 6L

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 13,400 feet

Direction and Miles: 6 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Survey Name: J. Dunn, A-165

Acres: 1,402.47

API No.: 42-123-34934

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Janak

Well No.: 7L

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 13,400 feet

Direction and Miles: 6 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Survey Name: J. Dunn, A-165

Acres: 702

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34250

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parton D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles S.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: J. Coe, A-146

Acres: 982.94

API No.: 42-177-34249

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parton C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles S.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: J. Coe, A-146

Acres: 1,329.36

API No.: 42-177-34248

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parton B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles S.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: J. Coe, A-146

Acres: 1,329.36

API No.: 42-177-34247

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parton A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles S.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: J. Coe, A-146

Acres: 1,329.36

API No.: 42-177-34246

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Voyageurs C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles N.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261

Acres: 1,892.74

API No.: 42-177-34245

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Fogerty Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles S.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: J. Coe, A-146

Acres: 741.99

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33937

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Zachry Exploration

Lease Name: Arenosa Investment

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Largo Navidad (6,560)

Total Depth: 7,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles S.W. of Edna

Survey Name: N. Rodriquez, A-66

Acres: 237.01

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36786

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Bailey Unit A

Well No.: 702

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: J A Leal, A-184

Acres: 390.78

API No.: 42-255-36784

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G LP

Lease Name: Bailey Unit A

Well No.: 701

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: J A Leal, A-184

Acres: 390.78

API No.: 42-255-36790

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Bailey Unit A

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: J A Leal, A-184

Acres: 390.78

API No.: 42-255-36757

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Bailey Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: J A Leal, A-184

Acres: 390.78

API No.: 42-255-36789

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Korth C Unit

Well No.: 22H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,580 feet

Direction and Miles: 19.5 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: C. Taylor, A-279

Acres: 641.36

API No.: 42-255-36788

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Korth C Unit

Well No.: 21H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,580 feet

Direction and Miles: 19.5 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: C. Taylor, A-279

Acres: 641.36

API No.: 42-255-36787

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Korth C Unit

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 10,450 feet

Direction and Miles: 19.5 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: C. Taylor, A-279

Acres: 641.36

API No.: 42-255-36764

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Diver Unit

Well No.: 19H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D G Flores, A-1

Acres: 630.94

API No.: 42-255-36770

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Beicker A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,800 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D G Flores, A-1

Acres: 1,837.60

API No.: 42-255-36765

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: J Handy A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D G Flores, A-1

Acres: 970.51

API No.: 42-255-36769

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01

Well No.: 06H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 25,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles E. of Runge

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 723.78

API No.: 42-255-36768

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01

Well No.: 05H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 25,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles E. of Runge

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 723.78

API No.: 42-255-36767

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01

Well No.: 04H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 25,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles E. of Runge

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 723.78

API No.: 42-255-36766

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Ridley Farms 01

Well No.: 03H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 25,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles E. of Runge

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 723.78

API No.: 42-255-36771

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Rodan A

Well No.: 101H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.11 miles S.W. of Hobson

Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221

Acres: 1,056.61

API No.: 42-255-36774

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Virgil Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.W. of Gillett

Survey Name: R. Bowen, Section 36, A-53

Acres: 761.42

API No.: 42-255-36773

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Virgil Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.W. of Gillett

Survey Name: R. Bowen, Section 36, A-53

Acres: 761.42

API No.: 42-255-36779

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Schneider Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles S.E. of Gillett

Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17

Acres: 626.07

API No.: 42-255-36772

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Fischer Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Gillett

Survey Name: R. Bowen, Section 36, A-53

Acres: 840.37

API No.: 42-255-36763

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford,

Lease Name: Eckert Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles S. of Nixon

Survey Name: J.W. Fannin, A-111

Acres: 312.16

API No.: 42-255-36760

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Holland-Opiela Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: Hrs. R.C. Brashear, A-27

Acres: 360

API No.: 42-255-36759

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Holland-Opiela Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: Hrs. R.C. Brashear, A-27

Acres: 360

API No.: 42-255-36758

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Holland-Opiela Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: Hrs. R.C. Brashear, A-27

Acres: 360

API No.: 42-255-36761

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Holland Opiela-Tipton Jonas SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: Hrs. R.C. Brashear, A-27

Acres: 720

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-32847

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: Miller-Allen Gas Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 13,000)

Total Depth: 15,850 feet

Direction and Miles: 22.77 miles S.W. of Hallettsville

Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, Section 9, A-442

Acres: 704

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33219

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 87

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 6,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Survey Name: J. Dunn, A-24

Acres: 5,251

API No.: 42-391-33218

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 86

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 6,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Survey Name: E. Perry, A-48

Acres: 5,251

API No.: 42-391-33217

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 85

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 6,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Survey Name: E. Perry, A-48

Acres: 5,251

API No.: 42-391-33216

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 84

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 6,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Survey Name: F. Rios, A-59

Acres: 5,251

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35016

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Apache Corp.

Lease Name: Pierce Estate C

Well No.: 249

Field Name: Magnet Withers (F-14)

Total Depth: 7,282 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.W. of Lane City

Survey Name: J. Caldwell, A-10

Acres: 4,086.22

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34684

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: R Meischen Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 48, A-546

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Garfield

Oil: 2,068 barrels per day

Gas: 2,461,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 6,196 psi

Total Depth: 18,222 feet

Perforations: 12,628-18,108 feet

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34143

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: 1776 Energy Operators,

Lease Name: Lord-Riedel

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J.R. Hubert, A-268

Direction and Miles: 6.2 miles N.W. of Smiley, Texas

Oil: 2,231 barrels per day

Gas: 1,691,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,091 psi

Total Depth: 16,690 feet

Perforations: 11,298-16,286 feet

API No.: 42-177-34200

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: 1776 Energy Operators,

Lease Name: Koenning Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J.R. Hubert, A-268

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles N.W. of Smiley, Texas

Oil: 2,105 barrels per day

Gas: 2,327,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,057 psi

Total Depth: 16,128 feet

Perforations: 11,652-15,948 feet

API No.: 42-177-34149

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Lennon Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223

Direction and Miles: 4 miles S.E. of Smiley, Texas

Oil: 671 barrels per day

Gas: 245,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 374 psi

Total Depth: 17,994 feet

Perforations: 9,616-17,921 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36483

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Blanc H

Well No.: 108H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: J.A. King, A-415

Direction and Miles: 4 miles S.E. of Gillett, Texas

Oil: 2,730 barrels per day

Gas: 3,580,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,408 psi

Total Depth: 20,534 feet

Perforations: 10,777-20,469 feet

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34111

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Rocky Creek Resources

Lease Name: GOS

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: E. Tribble, A-446

Direction and Miles: 4.56 miles S.E. of Shiner, Texas

Oil: 404 barrels per day

Gas: 8,005,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 7,278 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,650 psi

Total Depth: 23,915 feet

Plug Back Depth: 23,749 feet

Perforations: 14,089-23,702 feet

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34454

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: Gray-Cortez

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, Section 9, A-305

Direction and Miles: 0.9 mile S.E. of Placedo

Oil: 416.6 barrels per day

Gas: 1,112,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 175 psi

Total Depth: 8,013 feet

Perforations: 5,570-8,013 feet

API No.: 42-469-34451

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: McFaddin

Well No.: 216H

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Survey Name: F. Lewers, A-255

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S.W. of Bloomington

Oil: 2,470.8 barrels per day

Gas: 522,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 289 psi

Total Depth: 7,847 feet

Perforations: 5,137-7,847 feet

API No.: 42-469-34443

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: Henderson-Schneider

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Survey Name: W. Rupley, A-290

Direction and Miles: 0.73 mile N.E. of Placedo

Oil: 385.3 barrels per day

Gas: 131,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 140 psi

Total Depth: 8,600 feet

Perforations: 5,864-8,600 feet

API No.: 42-469-34442

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: Ford Grant Unit

Well No.: 22H

Field Name: Bloomington (4,600)

Survey Name: F. Perez, A-93

Direction and Miles: 0.5 mile N.E. of Bloomington

Oil: 653.8 barrels per day

Gas: 402,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 300 psi

Total Depth: 7,303 feet

Perforations: 5,404-7,303 feet

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-33476

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ramtex Energy

Lease Name: Lincoln

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Survey Name: W.O. Burnham, A-124

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles S.W. of Fayetteville

Oil: 635 barrels per day

Gas: 13,672,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 7/16 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,979 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,077 psi

Total Depth: 19,900 feet

Perforations: 14,329-19,788 feet

API No.: 42-481-33477

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ramtex Energy

Lease Name: Hawk

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Survey Name: W.O. Burnham, A-124

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles S.W. of Fayetteville

Oil: 426 barrels per day

Gas: 10,434,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 7/16 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,482 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,700 psi

Total Depth: 21,131 feet

Perforations: 14,703-20,913 feet

