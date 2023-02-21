Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-123-34985
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: H&H Unit B
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Ecleto
Survey Name: Harris, A J, A-220
Acres: 337.28
Jackson CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-239-02683
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 336
Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)
Total Depth: 6,553 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SE of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: Ramon Musquiz, A-59
Acres: 11,582
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33966
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Forza Operating
Lease Name: Rose
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 6,700 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.49 miles NW of Edna
Survey Name: Andrew, J, A-4
Acres: 122.18
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37695
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull E-F-Kowalik SA2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Acres: 1,041.55
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37700
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Smolik A-Banduch B SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles SW of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 551.61
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37701
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Smolik A-Banduch B SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles SW of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 551.61
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37702
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Smolik A
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles SW of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 284.08
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37704
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Inman Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Smith, W P, A-274
Acres: 989.61
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37705
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Inman Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Smith, W P, A-274
Acres: 989.61
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37706
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Little Blue A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Smith, W P, A-274
Acres: 1,634.54
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37707
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Little Blue B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Smith, W P, A-274
Acres: 1,634.54
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37709
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Little Blue D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Gillett
Survey Name: Smith, W P, A-274
Acres: 1,634.54
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32696
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.
Well No.: 212
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (4,400)
Total Depth: 8,288 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-398
Acres: 4,884.44
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34582
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Henkhaus Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,100 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Smiley
Survey Name: Wynn, R H, A-474
Acres: 898.66
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34583
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Henkhaus Unit
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,100 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Smiley
Survey Name: Wynn, R H, A-474
Acres: 898.66
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34584
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Henkhaus Unit
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,100 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Smiley
Survey Name: Wynn, R H, A-474
Acres: 898.66
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33289
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O’Connor
Well No.: 114
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: Rios F, A-59
Direction and Miles: 14.8 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 6 barrels per day
Gas: 70,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 480 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,712 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,456 ft.
Perforations: 4,451–4,455 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33290
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: O’Connor, Dennis, Etal -L-
Well No.: L 96
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Direction and Miles: 15.3 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 97 barrels per day
Gas: 135,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 530 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,729 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,464 ft.
Perforations: 4,456–4,462 ft.
Victoria CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-469-34157
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Omega Alpha Resources
Lease Name: L.M. Diemer
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Heyser (4,800 Greta)
Survey Name: Galban, J E, A-34
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles SE of Bloomington
Oil: 7.5 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,600 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,903 ft.
Perforations: 4,867–4,882 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34521
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) F Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Galban, J E, A-34
Direction and Miles: 14.87 miles SE of Kenedy
Oil: 1,510 barrels per day
Gas: 2,401 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,346 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,626 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,929–18,546 ft.