Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-123-34985

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: H&H Unit B

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Ecleto

Survey Name: Harris, A J, A-220

Acres: 337.28

Jackson CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-239-02683

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 336

Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)

Total Depth: 6,553 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SE of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: Ramon Musquiz, A-59

Acres: 11,582

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33966

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Forza Operating

Lease Name: Rose

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 6,700 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.49 miles NW of Edna

Survey Name: Andrew, J, A-4

Acres: 122.18

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37695

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull E-F-Kowalik SA2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Acres: 1,041.55

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37700

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Smolik A-Banduch B SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles SW of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 551.61

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37701

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Smolik A-Banduch B SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles SW of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 551.61

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37702

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Smolik A

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles SW of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 284.08

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37704

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Inman Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Smith, W P, A-274

Acres: 989.61

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37705

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Inman Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Smith, W P, A-274

Acres: 989.61

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37706

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Little Blue A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Smith, W P, A-274

Acres: 1,634.54

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37707

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Little Blue B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Smith, W P, A-274

Acres: 1,634.54

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37709

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Little Blue D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Gillett

Survey Name: Smith, W P, A-274

Acres: 1,634.54

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32696

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.

Well No.: 212

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (4,400)

Total Depth: 8,288 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-398

Acres: 4,884.44

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34582

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Henkhaus Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,100 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Smiley

Survey Name: Wynn, R H, A-474

Acres: 898.66

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34583

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Henkhaus Unit

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,100 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Smiley

Survey Name: Wynn, R H, A-474

Acres: 898.66

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34584

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Henkhaus Unit

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,100 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Smiley

Survey Name: Wynn, R H, A-474

Acres: 898.66

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33289

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O’Connor

Well No.: 114

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: Rios F, A-59

Direction and Miles: 14.8 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 6 barrels per day

Gas: 70,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 480 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,712 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,456 ft.

Perforations: 4,451–4,455 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33290

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: O’Connor, Dennis, Etal -L-

Well No.: L 96

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Direction and Miles: 15.3 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 97 barrels per day

Gas: 135,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 530 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,729 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,464 ft.

Perforations: 4,456–4,462 ft.

Victoria CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-469-34157

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Omega Alpha Resources

Lease Name: L.M. Diemer

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Heyser (4,800 Greta)

Survey Name: Galban, J E, A-34

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles SE of Bloomington

Oil: 7.5 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,600 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,903 ft.

Perforations: 4,867–4,882 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34521

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) F Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Galban, J E, A-34

Direction and Miles: 14.87 miles SE of Kenedy

Oil: 1,510 barrels per day

Gas: 2,401 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,346 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,626 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,929–18,546 ft.

