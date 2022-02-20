Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35149
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Butterfly
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,250 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles E of Cuero
Survey Name: SLADE, S V, A-433
Acres: 704
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35150
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Butterfly
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,250 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles E of Cuero
Survey Name: Slade, S V, A-433
Acres: 704
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34268
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Welder Exploration & Prod.
Lease Name: G.A. Ray -B-
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Pettus, E. (Yegua)
Total Depth: 5,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles E of Pettus
Survey Name: Millican, R G, A-192
Acres: 2,298
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34269
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Welder Exploration & Prod.
Lease Name: G.A. Ray -C-
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Pettus, E. (Yegua)
Total Depth: 2,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Pettus
Survey Name: B&B/Ray, G A, A-399
Acres: 828
Karnes County District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37398
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Ricks Living Trust GU2
Well No.: A 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 525.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37400
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Lamza Unit B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349
Acres: 915.67
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-32134
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas, Inc.
Lease Name: Hallettsville Oil Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Hallettsville (8,200)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0 miles within Hallettsville
Survey Name: Hallett, John, A-217
Acres: 44.21
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-01449
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.
Well No.: H 1G
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (4,650)
Total Depth: 6,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-397
Acres: 5201.8
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33253
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co.
Lease Name: Rooke
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Refugio New (6,800)
Total Depth: 6,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3 miles W of Refugio
Survey Name: Mullen, T, A-47
Acres: 845.43
Gonzales County District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34472
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) 2H Unit-J Unit SA
Well No.: 69H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales
Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354
Acres: 7,575.55
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33950
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Jura Energy Operating
Lease Name: Gordin Estate
Well No.: 42H
Field Name: La Ward, North
Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-130
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Edna
Oil: 99 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 150 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 8,986 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,853–8,986 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37104
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Voss, G., A-286
Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes
Oil: 689 barrels per day
Gas: 497,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,680 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 13,114 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 13,046 ft.
Perforations: 10,859–13,033 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37108
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Voss, G., A-286
Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes
Oil: 1,392 barrels per day
Gas: 828,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,257 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 13,122 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 13,071 ft.
Perforations: 10,822–13,042 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37196
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: Peterson
Well No.: 105H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City
Oil: 1,771 barrels per day
Gas: 2,466,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,600 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,685 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,864–16,585 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34183
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Lager Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-26
Direction and Miles: 1.71 miles NW of Shiner
Oil: 1,298 barrels per day
Gas: 2,312,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 887 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,771 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,651–20,587 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34184
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Diamond A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-26
Direction and Miles: 1.71 miles NW of Shiner
Oil: 1,835 barrels per day
Gas: 2,759,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,409 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,804 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,650–21,614 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34195
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Serpentine A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52
Direction and Miles: 2.74 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1621 barrels per day
Gas: 489,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,235 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,050 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,933–17,851 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34196
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Serpentine B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52
Direction and Miles: 2.74 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,515 barrels per day
Gas: 498,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 128 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,016 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,858–20,898 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34197
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Serpentine C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52
Direction and Miles: 2.74 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,435 barrels per day
Gas: 439,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,333 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,395 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,808–21,201
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33239
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: Braman -F-
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Braman (8,300)
Survey Name: Tuttle, A, A-290
Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NE of Bayside
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 542,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 6.5/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,535 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 8,994 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 8,640 ft.
Perforations: 8,322–8,325 ft.
