Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35149

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Butterfly

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,250 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles E of Cuero

Survey Name: SLADE, S V, A-433

Acres: 704

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35150

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Butterfly

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,250 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles E of Cuero

Survey Name: Slade, S V, A-433

Acres: 704

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34268

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Welder Exploration & Prod.

Lease Name: G.A. Ray -B-

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Pettus, E. (Yegua)

Total Depth: 5,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles E of Pettus

Survey Name: Millican, R G, A-192

Acres: 2,298

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34269

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Welder Exploration & Prod.

Lease Name: G.A. Ray -C-

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Pettus, E. (Yegua)

Total Depth: 2,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Pettus

Survey Name: B&B/Ray, G A, A-399

Acres: 828

Karnes County District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37398

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Ricks Living Trust GU2

Well No.: A 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 525.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37400

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Lamza Unit B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349

Acres: 915.67

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-32134

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas, Inc.

Lease Name: Hallettsville Oil Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Hallettsville (8,200)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0 miles within Hallettsville

Survey Name: Hallett, John, A-217

Acres: 44.21

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-01449

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.

Well No.: H 1G

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (4,650)

Total Depth: 6,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-397

Acres: 5201.8

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33253

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co.

Lease Name: Rooke

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Refugio New (6,800)

Total Depth: 6,900 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3 miles W of Refugio

Survey Name: Mullen, T, A-47

Acres: 845.43

Gonzales County District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34472

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) 2H Unit-J Unit SA

Well No.: 69H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales

Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354

Acres: 7,575.55

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33950

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Jura Energy Operating

Lease Name: Gordin Estate

Well No.: 42H

Field Name: La Ward, North

Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-130

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Edna

Oil: 99 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 150 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 8,986 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,853–8,986 ft.

Karnes County



District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37104

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Voss, G., A-286

Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes

Oil: 689 barrels per day

Gas: 497,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,680 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 13,114 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 13,046 ft.

Perforations: 10,859–13,033 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37108

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Voss, G., A-286

Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes

Oil: 1,392 barrels per day

Gas: 828,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,257 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 13,122 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 13,071 ft.

Perforations: 10,822–13,042 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37196

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: Peterson

Well No.: 105H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City

Oil: 1,771 barrels per day

Gas: 2,466,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,600 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,685 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,864–16,585 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34183

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Lager Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-26

Direction and Miles: 1.71 miles NW of Shiner

Oil: 1,298 barrels per day

Gas: 2,312,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 887 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,771 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,651–20,587 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34184

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Diamond A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Lockhart, B, A-26

Direction and Miles: 1.71 miles NW of Shiner

Oil: 1,835 barrels per day

Gas: 2,759,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,409 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,804 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,650–21,614 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34195

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Serpentine A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52

Direction and Miles: 2.74 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1621 barrels per day

Gas: 489,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,235 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,050 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,933–17,851 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34196

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Serpentine B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52

Direction and Miles: 2.74 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,515 barrels per day

Gas: 498,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 128 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,016 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,858–20,898 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34197

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Serpentine C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52

Direction and Miles: 2.74 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,435 barrels per day

Gas: 439,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,333 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,395 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,808–21,201

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33239

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: Braman -F-

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Braman (8,300)

Survey Name: Tuttle, A, A-290

Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NE of Bayside

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 542,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 6.5/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,535 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 8,994 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 8,640 ft.

Perforations: 8,322–8,325 ft.

