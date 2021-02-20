Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35075

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Straube 01 — LS02 A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 25,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217

Acres: 1,317.39

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37116

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Doc Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles NW of Gillett

Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-78

Acres: 655.84

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37117

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Doc Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles NW of Gillett

Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-78

Acres: 655.84

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37118

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Huckleberry A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles W of Gillett

Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-78

Acres: 1,272.48

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37119

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Huckleberry B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles W of Gillett

Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-78

Acres: 1,272.48

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37120

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Huckleberry C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,000

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles W of Gillett

Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-78

Acres: 1,272.48

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-00562

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Heard, Fannie V. W., MRS.

Well No.: 32 U

Field Name: Tom OConnor (5200, East)

Total Depth: 5,925 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Webb, T H, A-298

Acres: 1,222.5

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34367

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Berg B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles NE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Boon, B Z, A-119

Acres: 1,660.48

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34373

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Shanandoah A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Lott R A, A-324

Acres: 1,679.21

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34374

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Shanandoah B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Lott, R A, A-324

Acres: 1,679.21

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34375

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Shanandoah C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144

Acres: 1,679.21

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34372

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) C-E SA 3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 16.4 miles SE of Nixon

Survey Name: Pratt, J, A-391

Acres: 687.44

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34371

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) C-E SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 24,000

Direction and Miles: 16.4 miles SE of Nixon

Survey Name: Pratt J, A-391

Acres: 7,955.17

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36715

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Ticknor, I, A-278

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W of Kennedy

Oil: 1,068 barrels per day

Gas: 3,750,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,987 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,987 psi

Total Depth: 16,702 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 16,682 ft.

Perforations: 12,619 ft.–16,660 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36717

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Ticknor, I, A-278

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W of Kennedy

Oil: 929 barrels per day

Gas: 4,566,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,176 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,176 psi

Total Depth: 16,754 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 16,727 ft.

Perforations: 12,545 ft.–16,700 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36718

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 31H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Ticknor, I, A-278

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W of Kennedy

Oil: 962.98 barrels per day

Gas: 4,117,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,128 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,128 psi

Total Depth: 18,905 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,875 ft.

Perforations: 12,581 ft.–18,852 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36716

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 32H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Ticknor, I, A-278

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W of Kennedy

Oil: 994 barrels per day

Gas: 3,464,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,886 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,886 psi

Total Depth: 17,147 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,127 ft.

Perforations: 12,558 ft.–17,105 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37000

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Jordan Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2291.79 barrels per day

Gas: 774,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,227.46 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,217 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,252 ft.–17,200 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37002

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Jordan-Buehring Unit SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,291.73 barrels per day

Gas: 798,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,776.88 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,645 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,063 ft.–18,631 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36961

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Egbert-Carter-Holm SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 3,063.54 barrels per day

Gas: 873,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,967.88 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,553 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,073 ft.–17,539 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36999

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Jordan Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,803.10 barrels per day

Gas: 760,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,659.12 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,023 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,956 ft.–17,010 ft.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33506

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ineos USA Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Geraint-AC-1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-32

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles NW of La Grange

Oil: 721 barrels per day

Gas: 1,145,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 37/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 288 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,916 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,105 ft.–14,612 ft.

