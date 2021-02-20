Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35075
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Straube 01 — LS02 A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 25,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217
Acres: 1,317.39
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37116
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Doc Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles NW of Gillett
Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-78
Acres: 655.84
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37117
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Doc Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles NW of Gillett
Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-78
Acres: 655.84
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37118
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Huckleberry A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles W of Gillett
Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-78
Acres: 1,272.48
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37119
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Huckleberry B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,000
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles W of Gillett
Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-78
Acres: 1,272.48
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-00562
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Heard, Fannie V. W., MRS.
Well No.: 32 U
Field Name: Tom OConnor (5200, East)
Total Depth: 5,925 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Webb, T H, A-298
Acres: 1,222.5
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34367
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Berg B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles NE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Boon, B Z, A-119
Acres: 1,660.48
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34373
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Shanandoah A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Lott R A, A-324
Acres: 1,679.21
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34374
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Shanandoah B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Lott, R A, A-324
Acres: 1,679.21
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34375
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Shanandoah C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144
Acres: 1,679.21
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34372
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) C-E SA 3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 16.4 miles SE of Nixon
Survey Name: Pratt, J, A-391
Acres: 687.44
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34371
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) C-E SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 24,000
Direction and Miles: 16.4 miles SE of Nixon
Survey Name: Pratt J, A-391
Acres: 7,955.17
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36715
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Ticknor, I, A-278
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W of Kennedy
Oil: 1,068 barrels per day
Gas: 3,750,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 4,987 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,987 psi
Total Depth: 16,702 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 16,682 ft.
Perforations: 12,619 ft.–16,660 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36717
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Ticknor, I, A-278
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W of Kennedy
Oil: 929 barrels per day
Gas: 4,566,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,176 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,176 psi
Total Depth: 16,754 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 16,727 ft.
Perforations: 12,545 ft.–16,700 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36718
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 31H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Ticknor, I, A-278
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W of Kennedy
Oil: 962.98 barrels per day
Gas: 4,117,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 4,128 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,128 psi
Total Depth: 18,905 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,875 ft.
Perforations: 12,581 ft.–18,852 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36716
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 32H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Ticknor, I, A-278
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W of Kennedy
Oil: 994 barrels per day
Gas: 3,464,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 4,886 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,886 psi
Total Depth: 17,147 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,127 ft.
Perforations: 12,558 ft.–17,105 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37000
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Jordan Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2291.79 barrels per day
Gas: 774,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,227.46 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,217 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,252 ft.–17,200 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37002
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Jordan-Buehring Unit SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,291.73 barrels per day
Gas: 798,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,776.88 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,645 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,063 ft.–18,631 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36961
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Egbert-Carter-Holm SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 3,063.54 barrels per day
Gas: 873,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,967.88 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,553 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,073 ft.–17,539 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36999
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Jordan Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,803.10 barrels per day
Gas: 760,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,659.12 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,023 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,956 ft.–17,010 ft.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33506
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ineos USA Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Geraint-AC-1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-32
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles NW of La Grange
Oil: 721 barrels per day
Gas: 1,145,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 37/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 288 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,916 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,105 ft.–14,612 ft.
