Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35252
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.
Lease Name: R4 Partners
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)
Total Depth: 11,100 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Yoakum
Survey Name: Bidy, A, A-63
Acres: 366.02
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37703
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Rancho Grande Trust-Kowalik SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168
Acres: 1,243.35
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37718
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: A. Greaves B-Smolik A SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles NW of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 604.08
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37719
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: A. Greaves B-Smolik A SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles NW of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 604.08
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34254
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocky Creek Resources
Lease Name: Werner
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,370 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.39 miles SW of Shiner
Survey Name: Sowell, J N, A-416
Acres: 1,280
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34255
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocky Creek Resources
Lease Name: 7B Meadow Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,625 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles SW of Shiner
Survey Name: Sowell, J N, A-416
Acres: 689.47
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33298
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.
Well No.: 301
Field Name: Tom Oft.Connor (4,600)
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Sowell, J M, A-397
Acres: 4,884.44
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34585
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Congaree A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Smiley
Survey Name: Wynn, R H, A-474
Acres: 2,334.16
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-32489
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: MCA Petroleum Corp.
Lease Name: Arnim-Warren
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Elm Grove (Cockrill, First)
Total Depth: 1,850 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles NW of Flatonia
Survey Name: Seaton, J, A-293
Acres: 41
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35485
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.
Lease Name: Stockton Gas Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Menefee (Yegua)
Total Depth: 10,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.45 miles NW of Louise
Survey Name: Mills, H P, A-270
Acres: 304.01
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35205
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Magnum Operating
Lease Name: Thompson
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Helen Gohlke, SW. (Yegua Cons.)
Survey Name: Peck,, N, A-383
Direction and Miles: 18.2 miles E of Cuero
Oil: 86 barrels per day
Gas: 50,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,180 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 9,350 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,539 ft.
Perforations: 5,237–5,244 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37526
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Carmody Trust Bd A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hickman, B, A-35
Direction and Miles: 10.8 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,290 barrels per day
Gas: 731,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,570 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,828 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,265–22,787 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37527
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Carmody Trust Bd B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hickman, B, A-35
Direction and Miles: 10.8 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,221 barrels per day
Gas: 817,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,418 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,874 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,202–22,834 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37530
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Carmody - Franke May A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hickman, B, A-35
Direction and Miles: 10.8 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,454 barrels per day
Gas: 953,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,528 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,885 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,645–22,843 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34503
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Bilsky-Bilsky-Chumchal SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,175 barrels per day
Gas: 896,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,293 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,298 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,182–19,282 ft.