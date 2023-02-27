Gushers and Dusters
Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

 

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35252

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.

Lease Name: R4 Partners

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)

Total Depth: 11,100 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Yoakum

Survey Name: Bidy, A, A-63

Acres: 366.02

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37703

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Rancho Grande Trust-Kowalik SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168

Acres: 1,243.35

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37718

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: A. Greaves B-Smolik A SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles NW of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 604.08

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37719

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: A. Greaves B-Smolik A SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles NW of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 604.08

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34254

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocky Creek Resources

Lease Name: Werner

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,370 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.39 miles SW of Shiner

Survey Name: Sowell, J N, A-416

Acres: 1,280

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34255

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocky Creek Resources

Lease Name: 7B Meadow Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,625 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles SW of Shiner

Survey Name: Sowell, J N, A-416

Acres: 689.47

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33298

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.

Well No.: 301

Field Name: Tom Oft.Connor (4,600)

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Sowell, J M, A-397

Acres: 4,884.44

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34585

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Congaree A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Smiley 

Survey Name: Wynn, R H, A-474

Acres: 2,334.16

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-32489

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: MCA Petroleum Corp.

Lease Name: Arnim-Warren

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Elm Grove (Cockrill, First)

Total Depth: 1,850 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles NW of Flatonia 

Survey Name: Seaton, J, A-293

Acres: 41

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35485

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.

Lease Name: Stockton Gas Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Menefee (Yegua)

Total Depth: 10,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.45 miles NW of Louise 

Survey Name: Mills, H P, A-270

Acres: 304.01

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35205

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Magnum Operating

Lease Name: Thompson

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Helen Gohlke, SW. (Yegua Cons.)

Survey Name: Peck,, N, A-383

Direction and Miles: 18.2 miles E of Cuero 

Oil: 86 barrels per day

Gas: 50,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,180 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 9,350 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,539 ft.

Perforations: 5,237–5,244 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37526

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Carmody Trust Bd A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hickman, B, A-35

Direction and Miles: 10.8 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,290 barrels per day

Gas: 731,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,570 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,828 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,265–22,787 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37527

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Carmody Trust Bd B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hickman, B, A-35

Direction and Miles: 10.8 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,221 barrels per day

Gas: 817,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,418 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,874 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,202–22,834 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37530

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Carmody - Franke May A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hickman, B, A-35

Direction and Miles: 10.8 miles SW of Karnes City 

Oil: 1,454 barrels per day

Gas: 953,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,528 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,885 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,645–22,843 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34503

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Bilsky-Bilsky-Chumchal SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,175 barrels per day

Gas: 896,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,293 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,298 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,182–19,282 ft.

