Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34016

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Warwick-Artemis

Lease Name: Bumble Bee A

Well No.: 2LH

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Pawnee

Survey Name: Ijams, B G, A-202

Acres: 952

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34017

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Warwick-Artemis

Lease Name: Bumble Bee A

Well No.: 3LH

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Pawnee

Survey Name: Ijams, B G, A-202

Acres: 952

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34268

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Welder Exploration & Prod., Inc.

Lease Name: G.A. Ray -B-

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Pettus, E. (Yegua)

Total Depth: 5,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles E of Pettus

Survey Name: Millican, R G, A-192

Acres: 2,298

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34269

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Welder Exploration & Prod., Inc.

Lease Name: G.A. Ray -C-

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Pettus, E. (Yegua)

Total Depth: 2,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Pettus

Survey Name: B&B/Ray, G A, A-399

Acres: 828

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34270

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Welder Exploration & Prod., Inc.

Lease Name: G.A. Ray -B-

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Pettus, S.E. (1,360)

Total Depth: 2,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5 miles NE of Pettus

Survey Name: AB&M/Ray, E, A-414

Acres: 2298

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37401

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Lamza Unit C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillette

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349

Acres: 915.67

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37402

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Lamza Unit D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillette

Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349

Acres: 915.67

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37403

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Love-Sienkiewicz A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 16,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Smith, C, A-341

Acres: 1,444.71

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37404

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Love-Sienkiewicz B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 16,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Smith, C, A-341

Acres: 1,444.71

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-00610

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: TMR Exploration, Inc.

Lease Name: Neuhaus, F.W.

Well No.: 6 L

Field Name: Provident City (Yegua -K-)

Total Depth: 6,508 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NW of Provident City

Survey Name: Ragsdale, J D, A-377

Acres: 1,515.03

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34211

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas, Inc.

Lease Name: Steinocher

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Hallettsville (Burns 9,600)

Total Depth: 9,900 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.9 miles NW of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Brown, B, A-74

Acres: 131.95

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33252

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 93

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.1 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59

Acres: 5251

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34489

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Schneider-Buhler

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Total Depth: 4,900 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1 mile NE of Placedo

Survey Name: Rupley, W, A-290

Acres: 1,108.31

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34476

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Baird Heirs Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Jones, W C, A-289

Acres: 533.56

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36787

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Korth C Unit

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279

Direction and Miles: 19.5 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,537 barrels per day

Gas: 1,322,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,202 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,408 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,915–18,376 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36788

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Korth C Unit

Well No.: 21H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279

Direction and Miles: 19.5 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,129 barrels per day

Gas: 688,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,971 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,943 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,742–17,913 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36789

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Korth C Unit

Well No.: 22H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279

Direction and Miles: 19.5 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 939 barrels per day

Gas: 739,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,632 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,036 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,741–17,957 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37106

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286

Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,310 barrels per day

Gas: 847,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,782 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 13,045 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 12,979 ft.

Perforations: 11,002–12,856 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37142

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Evans, W G, A-100

Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles E of Karnes City

Oil: 1,795 barrels per day

Gas: 1,220,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,286 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 12,997 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 12,930 ft.

Perforations: 10,935–12,766 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37144

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286

Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,656 barrels per day

Gas: 1,169,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,383 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 12,985 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 12,918 ft.

Perforations: 11,894–12,865 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37184

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Engergy

Lease Name: Peterson

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City

Oil: 1,850 barrels per day

Gas: 1,343,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,400 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,781 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,080–16,729 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37216

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Korth C Unit

Well No.: 23H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279

Direction and Miles: 19.5 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,435 barrels per day

Gas: 994,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,274 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,314 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,877–17,957 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37217

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Korth C Unit

Well No.: 24H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279

Direction and Miles: 19.5 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,301 barrels per day

Gas: 912,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,090 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,235 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,021–18,192 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34378

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Warwick-Artemis

Lease Name: Esma Jean Ward Trust

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles NW of Smiley

Oil: 399 barrels per day

Gas: 119,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 767 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,757 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,594–14,617 ft.

