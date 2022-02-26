Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34016
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Warwick-Artemis
Lease Name: Bumble Bee A
Well No.: 2LH
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Pawnee
Survey Name: Ijams, B G, A-202
Acres: 952
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34017
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Warwick-Artemis
Lease Name: Bumble Bee A
Well No.: 3LH
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Pawnee
Survey Name: Ijams, B G, A-202
Acres: 952
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34268
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Welder Exploration & Prod., Inc.
Lease Name: G.A. Ray -B-
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Pettus, E. (Yegua)
Total Depth: 5,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles E of Pettus
Survey Name: Millican, R G, A-192
Acres: 2,298
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34269
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Welder Exploration & Prod., Inc.
Lease Name: G.A. Ray -C-
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Pettus, E. (Yegua)
Total Depth: 2,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Pettus
Survey Name: B&B/Ray, G A, A-399
Acres: 828
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34270
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Welder Exploration & Prod., Inc.
Lease Name: G.A. Ray -B-
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Pettus, S.E. (1,360)
Total Depth: 2,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5 miles NE of Pettus
Survey Name: AB&M/Ray, E, A-414
Acres: 2298
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37401
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Lamza Unit C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillette
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349
Acres: 915.67
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37402
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Lamza Unit D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Gillette
Survey Name: Holmes, A C, A-349
Acres: 915.67
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37403
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Love-Sienkiewicz A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 16,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Smith, C, A-341
Acres: 1,444.71
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37404
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Love-Sienkiewicz B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 16,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Smith, C, A-341
Acres: 1,444.71
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-00610
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: TMR Exploration, Inc.
Lease Name: Neuhaus, F.W.
Well No.: 6 L
Field Name: Provident City (Yegua -K-)
Total Depth: 6,508 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NW of Provident City
Survey Name: Ragsdale, J D, A-377
Acres: 1,515.03
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34211
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas, Inc.
Lease Name: Steinocher
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Hallettsville (Burns 9,600)
Total Depth: 9,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.9 miles NW of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Brown, B, A-74
Acres: 131.95
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33252
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 93
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.1 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59
Acres: 5251
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34489
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Schneider-Buhler
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Total Depth: 4,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1 mile NE of Placedo
Survey Name: Rupley, W, A-290
Acres: 1,108.31
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34476
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Baird Heirs Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Jones, W C, A-289
Acres: 533.56
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36787
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Korth C Unit
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279
Direction and Miles: 19.5 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,537 barrels per day
Gas: 1,322,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,202 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,408 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,915–18,376 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36788
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Korth C Unit
Well No.: 21H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279
Direction and Miles: 19.5 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,129 barrels per day
Gas: 688,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,971 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,943 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,742–17,913 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36789
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Korth C Unit
Well No.: 22H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279
Direction and Miles: 19.5 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 939 barrels per day
Gas: 739,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,632 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,036 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,741–17,957 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37106
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286
Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,310 barrels per day
Gas: 847,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,782 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 13,045 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 12,979 ft.
Perforations: 11,002–12,856 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37142
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Evans, W G, A-100
Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles E of Karnes City
Oil: 1,795 barrels per day
Gas: 1,220,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,286 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 12,997 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 12,930 ft.
Perforations: 10,935–12,766 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37144
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286
Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,656 barrels per day
Gas: 1,169,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,383 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 12,985 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 12,918 ft.
Perforations: 11,894–12,865 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37184
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Engergy
Lease Name: Peterson
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City
Oil: 1,850 barrels per day
Gas: 1,343,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,400 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,781 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,080–16,729 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37216
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Korth C Unit
Well No.: 23H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279
Direction and Miles: 19.5 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,435 barrels per day
Gas: 994,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,274 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,314 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,877–17,957 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37217
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Korth C Unit
Well No.: 24H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279
Direction and Miles: 19.5 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,301 barrels per day
Gas: 912,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,090 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,235 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,021–18,192 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34378
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Warwick-Artemis
Lease Name: Esma Jean Ward Trust
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles NW of Smiley
Oil: 399 barrels per day
Gas: 119,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 767 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,757 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,594–14,617 ft.
